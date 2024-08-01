Former Draft Pick Making His Move
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Grant DuBose started Green Bay Packers training camp staring up at the team’s impressive receiver depth chart.
All 229 receptions, 2,891 yards and 26 touchdowns provided by last year’s receivers are back for 2024. DuBose, a seventh-round pick last year, didn’t provide any of that production. In fact, he didn’t even play in a game. A back injury sidelined him for the entire offseason last year. He was too far behind to catch up and spent the entire season on the practice squad.
Entering training camp this year, DuBose was eighth on the depth chart.
“He came in kind of with his back against the wall, so to speak,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday morning.
From back against the wall to back in the mix. Through eight practices of training camp, DuBose has performed so well that he’s been getting some reps with Jordan Love and the No. 1 offense.
On Wednesday, he made a leaping catch against safety Zayne Anderson for a big gain. The pass was thrown by Sean Clifford. The loudest reaction was by Love.
“It means a lot to get the trust from Jordan,” DuBose said after practice. “I think that this offseason has allowed me to do that. You know, just whenever your number’s called, whether you're getting one rep or 10 reps, and just being able to keep making plays and eventually build trust.”
DuBose made the best out of his time on the practice squad. He was still running Green Bay’s offense and running against Green Bay’s No. 1 secondary, which allowed him to “take the next step” as a receiver.
This offseason, he worked out alongside Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks in Florida.
“We’re really seeing what he’s about,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “I really like what I’m seeing. He plays with good speed. He’s a big target, he’s got good hands and he’s a willing blocker, too, in the run game. I’m liking what I’m seeing from Grant right now.”
Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Reed and Wicks are practically cemented in as the team’s top four receivers. Bo Melton, a seventh-round pick by Seattle in 2022 who emerged down the stretch last year, is a front-runner for a spot on the roster, as well.
However, Malik Heath, who won the final job at receiver last year, has struggled to catch with consistency – he dropped a bomb during routes-on-air at the start of Wednesday’s practice – and 2022 seventh-round pick Samori Toure perhaps didn’t make enough plays during his first two seasons to merit another look.
Suddenly, the door is open. His deep catch from Clifford and a toe-tapper at the sideline later in practice will keep it open.
“He’s been playing really well (since) the first day of camp,” Love said. “Grant missed a lot of time last year in camp and didn’t really have his shot, so it’s really cool to be able to see him go out there and ball. You saw the one today, he’s making some plays. Contested catches, he’s coming down with, and he’s playing really fast right now.
“He’s got a great feel for the offense, and it’s just good to be able to see him out there. We’ve got a really deep receiver room right now, and I love to see the competition. Guys are rising and making plays. So, I’m excited to see what he can keep doing as we get into preseason and going forward.”
The competition is fierce. Heath’s proven physicality could give him an edge if DuBose doesn’t maximize his opportunities.
“I think it brings out the best in all of us,” DuBose said. “That room, we compete at a high level. I think that we appreciate each other’s work, which allows us to be able to compete at a high level but also play for each other. I enjoy it. It makes us all better. I guess it’s just may the best man win. All the reps count. You’ve just got to take advantage of all the ones that you get.
“Come down to decision-making time, hopefully, it’s in your favor. That’s the mentality.”
