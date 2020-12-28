Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) are hosting the Tennessee Titans (10-4) on Sunday night at snowy Lambeau Field. Follow along all night for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (11-3) are hosting the Tennessee Titans (10-4) on Sunday night at snowy Lambeau Field. Follow along all night for updates.

First Quarter

Packers 6, Titans 0 (5:50 remaining)

With the Titans driving toward scoring range, safety Darnell Savage broke up a pass on second down and came unblocked on a blitz on third down to force an incompletion. Brett Kern’s punt from the 32 was a touchback.

Packers 6, Titans 0 (9:55 remaining)

Starting at the 40 after Stephen Gostkowski’s kickoff dribbled out of bounds, the Packers dashed through the snow for the opening score. Completions of 7 and 8 yards to Davante Adams, a 12-yard run by Aaron Jones and a 13-yard pass to Dominque Dafney got the Packers into scoring position. Finally, on first-and-goal from the 5, Aaron Rodgers fired a pass to the right to Adams, who beat the corner for the touchdown. It was Adams’ 15th touchdown catch of the season. His second reception of the drive was No. 100 of the season.

Big Game? Or Big Lame?

With the Seattle Seahawks’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, this game no longer is dripping with importance. Win or lose against the Titans, the Packers would win the No. 1 seed with a win next week at Chicago.

If the Packers fall to Tennessee, they’d be 11-4 overall and 9-2 vs. the NFC. New Orleans is 11-4 (9-2) and Seattle is 11-4 (8-3). If all three teams win next week – New Orleans plays at Carolina (5-10) and Seattle plays at San Francisco (6-9) – the Packers and Saints would survive a three-team tiebreaker based on conference record. The Packers would then beat the Saints because of their victory at New Orleans in Week 3.

With that, will coach Matt LaFleur play to win the game? A win vs. Tennessee would loom large if the Seahawks stumble next week against the 49ers. Or will he play to stay healthy for next week?

Meanwhile, with so much at stake for next week as Green Bay chases the No. 1 seed and Chicago fights for a playoff berth – and the lack of compelling games elsewhere – Packers-Bears might get moved into the Sunday night slot.

Prediction

Nights like tonight are why the Packers say they want the No. 1 seed. However, can they thrive on a night that seems perfect for a power running team like the Titans?

Incredibly, the Titans are No. 1 in scoring, the Chiefs are No. 2 and the Packers are No. 3, with each team one point ahead of the other. Green Bay’s defense is mediocre but Tennessee’s defense is bad overall and terrible where it matters – red zone and third down. Can Green Bay take advantage of those weaknesses in a snowstorm? And does the fact they can’t clinch the No. 1 seed take any lead out of their pencil?

Titans 34, Packers 24 (Bill’s Record: 12-2)

Offensive Line

With Corey Linsley back at center, the Packers are going through warmups with Billy Turner at right guard, Rick Wagner at right tackle and Lucas Patrick on the bench.

When Linsley last played in Week 12 vs. Chicago, the Packers rolled with left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, Linsley at center, Patrick at right guard and Turner at right tackle. However, with Patrick struggling the last few weeks, coach Matt LaFleur opted for a new starting five.

Inactives

There was no big news on the inactives lists, other than center Corey Linsley being active and presumably back in the starting lineup after missing the last three games with a knee injury.

For Green Bay, quarterback Jordan Love, safety Will Redmond (concussion), running back Jamaal Williams (quad), outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, guard Simon Stepaniak (knee), defensive lineman Anthony Rush and tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) are out.

RELATED: Green Bay's improving run defense vs. Derrick Henry

Without Williams, who was doubtful, rookie AJ Dillon figures to get his heaviest workload of a quiet rookie season. He’s carried only 24 times, including one in his two games back following a monthlong bout with COVID-19. Dexter Williams was elevated from the practice squad to provide a third running back.

“AJ’s had a great week of practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday. “You can tell he’s got his wind back.”

Rush was on the injury report with an illness but was full participation on Thursday and would have been full participation again on Friday had the team practiced. His absence was signaled on Saturday when Brian Price was elevated to the roster.

The Titans will be without outside linebacker Derick Roberson, who is fifth on the team with 11 pressures.

Second to None

The Packers could quietly set an NFL record tonight.

They have scored 185 points in the second quarter this season, already the third-most of all-time. In 2007, the Patriots scored 199 points. The Chargers scored 190 points in 1980.

For this year, New Orleans is a distant second with 167 points in the second quarters of its 15 games.

