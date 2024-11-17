Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Time, TV, Prediction, Preview
CHICAGO – The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will renew their century-old rivalry on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Here is what you need to know about the 209th battle in series history.
What Channel for Packers at Bears?
TV: Fox, with play-by-play Kevin Burkhardt alongside analyst Tom Brady and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.
Is the game on TV where you live?: 506 Sports’ broadcast map will show you if the game will be on TV in your neighborhood.
Radio: Packers Radio Network, featuring Wayne Larrivee on the call and Larry McCarren providing the analysis. Sports USA will have the national broadcast with Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Mark Carrier (analyst).
Packers at Bears: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers are 6-3 and the Bears are 4-5.
Where: Soldier Field.
Date and time: Sunday at noon.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (62-30, sixth season). Chicago – Matt Eberflus (14-29, third season).
Weather: Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 61 with a “slight” chance of showers and southwest winds around 11 mph, according to Weather.com.
History lesson: The Packers lead the all-time series 106-94-6. Plus, they split two playoff games. Green Bay has won 10 in a row and 15 of 16. Picking up where Aaron Rodgers left off, Jordan Love threw five touchdown passes and zero interceptions in sweeping last year’s games.
“Obviously, there was a lot of emotions and thoughts last year just being my first season being the full-time starter going into that,” Love said of winning last year’s opener in Chicago.
Tickets: SI Tickets can you get into the game without any of those annoying fees.
The line: The Packers are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 40.5. Only one game on this week’s schedule has a lower total. Five of the top six bets for anytime touchdown scorers are Packers, led by Josh Jacobs at -125.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are 5.5-point favorites, as well, against a Bears team that has gone from chic Super Bowl to contender to long shot. An overwhelming percentage of the money and bets are on the Packers. Jordan Love’s over/under for passing yards is 229.5 yards while Caleb Williams’ is 190.5 yards.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers are No. 9. Chicago, after three consecutive losses, is nowhere near the Top 10.
Packers at Bears: Preview
The Packers have won 10 consecutive games in the series. If they win again, it’d be the longest winning streak for either team in series history.
It’s a big deal in Chicago.
“It’s not where we want it to be, they’ve won the last 10. That’s been stated,” Eberflus said. “We are looking to change history. That’s an important thing we rally around. It’s one game for us – it’s one game – but we understand where the history is, and we have to be better there. We’ll play on Sunday for 3 hours and we are excited about this competition.”
The Bears have lost three in a row. In the first loss, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson’s premature celebration led to the game-deciding Hail Mary at Washington. In the second loss, Bears receiver D.J. Moore walked off the field in the middle of the play. In the third loss, the Bears scored three points against the Patriots and fired their offensive coordinator.
So, things are going well in Chicago.
The biggest matchup will be Jordan Love against Chicago’s pass defense.
Love is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions despite missing two-and-a-half games and ranking 23rd in pass attempts. The Bears are second in opponent passer rating.
The second-biggest matchup will be Green Bay’s 29th-ranked red-zone offense facing Chicago’s top-ranked red-zone defense.
The bye helped Love get healthy. Did the week of self-scout solve the interceptions and red-zone inefficiency?
“They’re a good team,” Love said. “Definitely not going to sugarcoat anything, they’re a really good team, and we always know with this game we’re going to get their best action out there. We’ve got to come in with the right mindset and go through this week and prepare the right way and be ready for a four-quarter game.
“They’re a good team. They do some really good things on defense. Obviously offensively they have some good players. It might not have been clicking so far, but like you said, they started off really hot and I think the strength of their team is definitely their defense and they do some really good things so we’re going to have to do some good things as well.”
Green Bay has won 13 of its last 14 treks to Chicago. The Bears were undefeated at home before losing to New England.
Here is an extended preview of the game.
Packers at Bears: Prediction
It’s hard to find a reason to pick against the Packers, unless you feel like the Bears have to win sometime, so why not this time?
Green Bay is coming off its bye week, so should have fresh legs, fresh ideas and a healthy Jordan Love.
Chicago has scored just 27 points in the last three games with no touchdowns the last two weeks. Maybe the new offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown, can get Caleb Williams back to how he was playing during a three-game winning streak earlier this season. Goodness knows Williams has plenty of weapons with D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet.
However, Brown had been the passing-game coordinator, so it’s not as if he didn’t have some hand in the Bears’ offensive struggles.
Someday, the Bears will beat the Packers. Someday, the Bears will be better than the Packers.
Today is not that day, with a healthy and rejuvenated Josh Jacobs running at Chicago’s porous run defense being the difference.
Packers 27, Bears 17
Latest Green Bay Packers News
