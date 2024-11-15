Packers-Bears Friday Injury Updates: Two Key Rookies Didn’t Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – While the Green Bay Packers’ rookie defenders have provided an immediate impact, their two big draft picks on offense continue to run into injury-related roadblocks.
At practice on Friday, the final one before Sunday’s rivalry showdown at the Chicago Bears, first-round draft pick Jordan Morgan and third-round draft pick MarShawn Lloyd did not practice.
On Fridays, reporters are allowed to see only the team’s extensive pre-practice stretch. During those 15 minutes, Morgan rode a stationary bike while Lloyd was not seen inside the Don Hutson Center at all.
Morgan popped up on Thursday’s injury report as limited participation with a shoulder injury; he’s battled shoulder issues throughout the season.
Lloyd suffered an ankle injury during his lone regular-season game, Week 2 against the Colts, and landed on injured reserve. He was designated for return on Monday but has not been added to the roster. He was limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday due to ankle and hamstring issues.
The Packers have an opening on the roster following the trade of Preston Smith. Coach Matt LaFleur indicated on Thursday that would go to Lloyd.
“I can’t wait to get him back in the fold,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. “Obviously, with the bye week you go back and self-scout, watch all the old film that you had from the year, and the one game that he played you just saw his explosive potential, his quickness, his receiving ability.
“Very good player. He’s working through some stuff and he’s trying to get back as fast as he can but, at the same time, we’ve just got to make sure we’re smart with it and everything. But, yeah, he’s working and I’m looking forward to getting him back very soon.”
The only other player who did not go out for the start of practice was defensive tackle Colby Wooden. He has not practiced this week due to a shoulder injury.
Center Josh Myers, who sat out the Detroit game due to an injured left wrist, practiced for a third consecutive day. His ability to handle the pain and block with some sort of protective wrap or cast will determine whether he’ll return to the lineup.
“Anytime you can have your starting center there, the guy that gets everything directed, all the calls, everything like that, it’s very important, for sure,” Stenavich said.
Without Myers against Detroit, Elgton Jenkins moved to center and Morgan got his first NFL start. When healthy, Morgan had averaged about 24 snaps at right guard the previous three weeks.
Starting defensive backs Jaire Alexander and Evan Williams, who were inactive against Detroit, practiced all week.
Getting Alexander back would be critical given the talent of Chicago’s receivers, and the defense has suffered without the rookie Williams.
Quarterback Jordan Love has been full participation all week and probably will not be on the final injury report.
Love beat the Bears in both starts last year with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“He presented the dual threat for them,” Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington told reporters this week. “Really good arm talent, could make a lot of throws. He was growing as far as his ability to read coverages and to deliver the football where it needed to go.
“Very quick release, but he also had that element of having to account for him as a rusher. That's tough to defend when the second rusher is a quarterback and, all of a sudden, now that becomes an assignment issue or an assignment circumstance for our defense. He's got a well-rounded ability to continue to move that offensive philosophy, and he's only going to get better.”
For Chicago, the Bears will get a lift with the returns of left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright. They were not given an injury designation on Friday’s injury report. Without them last week against the Patriots, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked nine times.
However, left guard Teven Jenkins is out.
Their best defensive player, defensive end Montez Sweat, practiced the last two days and is questionable.
This story will be updated following the release of the final injury reports on Friday. For now, here are reports from Thursday.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Colby Wooden (shoulder).
Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), DT Kenny Clark (toe), RB Josh Jacobs (groin), LG Elgton Jenkins (rest), RB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/hamstring), OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder), C Josh Myers (wrist), LT Rasheed Walker (knee), S Evan Williams (hamstring).
Full: DE Kingsley Enagbare (elbow), QB Jordan Love (groin).
Bears Final Injury Report
Injured reserve: S Jaquan Brisker (concussion).
Out: OT Kiran Amegadjie (calf), LG Teven Jenkins (ankle).
Questionable: S Tarvarius Moore (concussion), DE Montez Sweat (ankle).
