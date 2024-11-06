Gutekunst on NFL Trade Deadline: ‘It’s Not a Store’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, once again, believe they are Super Bowl contenders. The Packers, once again, chose not to add another difference-maker to the roster at the NFL trade deadline.
Including the Packers’ trade of Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, nine trades were made on Tuesday and a few more deals happened over the past week. Other than the Washington Commanders’ acquisition of cornerback Marshon Lattimore and the Detroit Lions landing former Packers star Za’Darius Smith, there’s a good chance none of them will move the needle.
“It’s not a store you can go in and pick and choose,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “Those guys have got to be available and there just wasn’t a ton available this year. We always look at a lot of things, have some conversations, talk to people, but not a lot materialized this year.”
The Packers sent Preston Smith to Pittsburgh for a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft. Smith had 2.5 sacks and 10 pressures this season. In the first five games, he averaged 39.6 snaps and had 2.5 sacks and eight pressures. The past four weeks, he averaged 27.5 snaps with zero snaps and two pressures.
“First off, I just want to say thanks to Preston Smith,” Gutekunst said in his opening remarks. “(In) 2019, we signed four guys and didn’t really know how that was going to shake out. For him to be here still 5 1/2 years later and produce like he’s produced, he’s done a lot of good things for us.
“I’m really appreciative. He played a lot of good football for us and won a lot of games. I wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
The Packers didn’t add anyone to replace him, so they will turn to the old standby, Next Man Up. In this case, that will be Arron Mosby. He’s played seven defensive snaps this season, including five against Detroit, when he produced a half-sack.
“Yeah, we’re excited to see both of those guys, see some more snaps,” Gutekunst said of Mosby and Brenton Cox, who has been inactive for every game this season.
“I think certainly they’ve earned it. I thought they did a really nice job in training camp, and they’ve continued that through practice. I think Mosby’s done a really nice job on (special) teams for us. Brenton’s just really eager, and we’re eager to see him.”
Including Preston Smith, three edge rushers were traded. Za’Darius Smith joined the rival Lions in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. The Arizona Cardinals, who have taken the NFC West lead since losing to the Packers, acquired Baron Browning from the Denver Broncos.
Two cornerbacks were traded, as well. Along with Lattimore going to the NFC East-leading Commanders, the Los Angeles Rams shipped injury-plagued Tre’Davious White to the Baltimore Ravens for next to nothing.
The Packers’ pass rush has been feeble at times. A motivated Za’Darius Smith, who had five sacks with Cleveland, could be a key move for the Lions, who were searching for someone to replace Aidan Hutchinson. Browning, on the other hand, has 9.5 sacks in 43 career games, including zero sacks in five games this season.
With just one touchdown reception allowed over 24 games the last three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. Lattimore is a lockdown player when healthy, but he’s been plagued by hamstring issues this season. White’s career has been ruined by a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles in 2023.
“I think these things are four, five, six weeks before now,” Gutekunst said of trade talks. “As we went through it, I kind of assumed it was going to be very quiet, and it very much was this year.
“I think those initial conversations, and they can change, but as we monitor it, it was pretty steady that it was going to be quiet (and) that acquiring any significant players, there wasn’t going to be a lot of opportunity to do that.”
Gutekunst will be counting on growth from within to make a championship push. Can Jordan Love eliminate the big mistakes, like he did last year? Can the offense finally find efficiency in the red zone and on third down? Can the defense in Year 1 under Jeff Hafley kick it into gear? Can the pass rush emerge as a force and can the rookie defenders continue their climb?
With a 6-3 record, Gutekunst sees a team that’s built to contend this year, even though the Lions and Commanders made what could be key moves.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” he said. “I’m excited about the second half of the season and to see how these guys grow together.”
