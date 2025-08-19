Here’s What Happened at Practice 17 of Packers Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers training camp is going to end with a bang.
The final practice of training camp will be held on Thursday, with the Packers welcoming the Seattle Seahawks to town. The Packers will wrap up the preseason against the Seahawks on Saturday.
In last year’s preseason finale, coach Matt LaFleur kept all his starters on the sideline. Among the starters were Bo Melton – at receiver – and eight players who’d be released a few days later. LaFleur before Tuesday’s practice said Malik Willis would start at quarterback on Saturday in place of Jordan Love, who is recovering from thumb surgery. Willis “more than likely” would be joined by the starters.
Here are the highlights from Tuesday at Packers training camp, the 17th practice of the summer.
Jordan Love’s Day
Sticking once again to seven-on-seven drills, Jordan Love was 14-of-17 passing. It wasn’t always flashy. What it was was incredibly efficient, with Love consistently finding the open man.
Love completed his first eight passes. None of them were for explosive gains, with completions going to Matthew Golden, Emanuel Wilson, Josh Jacobs, Luke Musgrave, Julian Hicks, John FitzPatrick, Mecole Hardman and Tucker Kraft. Love’s ninth pass, to Romeo Doubs between the numbers and the hashes, was incomplete but Keisean Nixon was flagged for pass interference by Brandon McManus, who traded his No. 17 jersey for full officiating garb.
The next pass was over the middle to Hardman, who dropped the ball against tight coverage. Up next, Love delivered a perfect deep ball to Doubs up the left sideline against Carrington Valentine. The period wrapped up with a crossing route to Hicks.
Practice ended with a 2-minute drill. Love and the skill-position players on offense started at the 30 with 1:30 on the clock. Love got the ball into scoring range in no time with completions of 17 and 20 yards to Doubs. Nixon had excellent coverage on the 20-yarder but the pass was perfect.
The drive stalled, though. Hardman couldn’t make the play against tight coverage by Kalen King, a checkdown to Chris Brooks gained 3 and a pass to the sideline to Hicks gained 5 to set up fourth-and-2. Love ripped one to tight end Luke Musgrave, but safety Evan Williams closed hard on the play, collided with Musgrave and forced an incompletion.
Added together, Love was 14-of-17.
Coach Matt LaFleur said Love would be limited to seven-on-seven work against Seattle on Thursday.
Player of the Day: Javon Bullard
Second-year defensive back Javon Bullard is having an excellent week. He intercepted a pass at practice on Monday and had a chance again on Tuesday.
While Jordan Love was limited to seven-on-seven drills, Malik Willis and the rest of the quarterbacks played 11-on-11. In Willis’ first set of snaps, Bullard was like a bullet to his left but couldn’t quite finish the play. Later, Willis fired a completion to Tucker Kraft for a gain of about 15 but it appeared Bullard took his foot off the gas to avoid a collision.
In one-on-ones at the start of practice, Bullard went 2-1, including a red-zone breakup of a pass from Willis to Tucker Kraft.
“I think Bull’s taken a huge step this offseason,” cornerback Keisean Nixon said. “Not only just playing nickel but also playing at safety, communicating better. He’s country, so sometimes you really can’t understand what he says, but I’m used to that, too. He’s grown a lot, though.”
Play of the Day No 1: Bo Melton
With his excellent athleticism, it’s no surprise that Bo Melton has been able to hang with receivers throughout training camp and the preseason.
This play during one-on-ones was noteworthy, though. He lined up in press-man coverage against receiver Isaiah Neyor, who is 6-foot-4 and has 4.40 speed in the 40. Melton jammed Neyor once and stopped him in his tracks. Neyor regathered, only to be jammed again by Melton to essentially end the play. That doesn’t happen often at practice, let alone by a newcomer to the position.
Play of the Day No. 2: Matthew Golden
Matthew Golden’s superb training camp continued. While he didn’t make a lot of catches, he made this one count: With Malik Willis at quarterback, Golden used his 4.29 speed to get behind Keisean Nixon and Evan Williams for a long touchdown.
“Just the way he plays, attacks the game, really strong hands,” Nixon said. “He sometimes acts like he’s a vet but I try to remind him that he’s a rookie. Other than that, M.G., hell of a player. You can tell why he went first round. Strong at the catch point, strong hands, strong upper body. I think he’ll have a really good year.”
Packers Injury Updates
New injuries: None.
Old injuries: WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Jayden Reed (foot), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), S Xavier McKinnney (calf), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), S Zayne Anderson (knee), S Omar Brown (chest/lung), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), G/C Jacob Monk (hamstring), G Aaron Banks (back), OL John Williams (back), WR Savion Williams (hamstring), DE Barryn Sorrell (knee).
Returning from injuries: DE Lukas Van Ness (back), DT Kenny Clark (back).
Van Ness and Clark were back with the No. 1 defense. Van Ness even took his reps as part of the punt team.
“No concern. Just dealing with the back,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked specifically about Van Ness before practice. “We’ve got a bunch of guys dealing with backs right now. It must have been those soft beds that we stayed at for a few days.”
Brown, who suffered a lung injury and was carted to the locker room on Saturday against the Colts, remains in an Indianapolis hospital.
“He’s not back yet, unfortunately,” LaFleur said. “He’s getting better. It’s just they have not released him.”
Packers Practice Highlights
- A highlight of the one-on-ones was Keisean Nixon against Matthew Golden. On their first rep, Nixon probably should have been flagged for defensive holding as he tugged at Golden’s jersey about 10 yards downfield. Later, in a red-zone rep, Nixon almost grabbed an interception. Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma, who is battling for the No. 3 role, threw a beautiful deep ball to Cornelius Johnson vs. Tyron Herring.
- With the starters, the running game has had a hard time all through training camp. The first play of 11-on-11 was an end-around to Mecole Hardman, which went nowhere due in part to Carrington Valentine’s work on the edge. A few plays later, Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker were in the backfield to stop Josh Jacobs. Kenny Clark got to Jacobs during the first period, as well.
- The bootleg game had a hard time on Tuesday. First, Sean Clifford had Brenton Cox right in his face. A few plays later, it was Rashan Gary bearing down on Malik Willis.
- With the No. 2s on the field, outside runs by Israel Abanikanda and Amar Johnson picked up considerable yards. Rookie Anthony Belton was the right tackle on both plays.
- During the second group of 11-on-11 snaps, Malik Willis hit Romeo Doubs on the sideline, but Kalen King almost intercepted a quick pass to Chris Brooks. Lukas Van Ness stopped Matthew Golden’s end-around in the backfield and Edgerrin Cooper was a blur in stopping a checkdown to Brooks.
- Kristian Welch, who might be battling Isaiah Simmons for the final spot at linebacker, had a nice sequence in which he stopped tight end John FitzPatrick immediately after a short completion and leveled FitzPatrick on a running play. Simmons also had a good stop against running back Tyrion Davis-Price for a short gain.
- Taylor Elgersma completed a pass to Cornelius Johnson but not before rookie defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse charged into the backfield.
- Irish-born kicker Mark McNamee made all six field-goal attempts. His longest kick in each set was 44 and 49 yards.
- Practice ended with three individual reps. First, Isaiah Neyor was open on an out against Kamal Hadden but the pass from Sean Clifford was incomplete. Second, Emanuel Wilson got past Ty’Ron Hopper on a wheel route but the pass was underthrown and Wilson couldn’t make an ankle-level catch. Finally, Belton stopped Cox on a bull rush.
“I still had hands outside,” Belton said. “That’s kind of a big thing I need to work on right now, having inside hands instead of being out and giving up my chest.”
Packers Lineup Notes
- With Kenny Clark and Lukas Van Ness back after missing Monday’s practice, the No. 1 defense was back to the usual of Rashan Gary and Van Ness as the ends and Devonte Wyatt and Clark as the tackles.
- With Aaron Banks out again at left tackle, the No. 1 offensive line once again was Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Jordan Morgan at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Sean Rhyan at right guard and Zach Tom at right tackle.
On the left tackle battle between Walker and Morgan, coach Matt LaFleur said before practice: “We’ve got confidence in both of the guys, so that’s always a positive. I thought Sheed did a nice job. We want to see him work in some live situations, but it was good to have him back out there. Both of those guys have done a nice job.”
- Who’s going to join Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, Carrington Valentine and Bo Melton at cornerback? For the second consecutive day, Kalen King got some snaps with the No. 1 defense in the slot with Javon Bullard working with Evan Williams at safety.
- The No. 2 offensive line was Kadeem Telfort at left tackle, Donovan Jennings at left guard, Lecitus Smith at center, Trey Hill at right guard and Anthony Belton at right tackle. The No. 3 line was Brant Banks at left tackle, Tyler Cooper at left guard, Jennings at center, J.J. Lippe at right guard and Belton at right tackle.
Packers Training Camp Schedule
The final practice of training camp is set for Thursday, with the Seattle Seahawks coming for a joint practice and preseason game. The practice will start at 10:30 a.m., with the game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Quote of the Day
Kicker Brandon McManus got the day off. From football, anyway. He spent the day with the officiating crew. McManus was not in the locker room, but Keisean Nixon was happy to discuss.
“He gets on my nerves. He threw like three flags on me today. Anytime he saw I was trash talking, he threw a flag at me. Bogus. So, bogus.”
He called you for pass interference from across the field.
“Yeah, that’s why I grabbed his flag and did like the Travis Kelce. I threw it back at him.”
Did he tell you there’s no talking back to officials?
“Yeah, I don’t care. I’m going to throw all his stuff in the cold tub and tell him to go get it. He’s an old man.”
He’s a good kicker, though.
“Oh, he’s a hell of a kicker. Still an old man.”
“Terrible. He’s a terrible punter. That’s why he gets paid to make field goals. Terrible punter.”