‘High Level of Concern’ for Jordan Love But Malik Willis Rescues Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers owned the Chicago Bears. Malik Willis owns the AFC South.
Now, if necessary, can he beat the reigning kings of the NFC North, the Detroit Lions?
With Jordan Love going until he couldn’t go any longer against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Malik Willis came to the rescue on Sunday. His 51-yard pass to Jayden Reed saved the day as the Packers won 30-27 on Brandon McManus’ walk-off field goal.
Willis’ late heroics helped the Packers improved to 6-2 with their fourth consecutive win and set the stage for the biggest game of the season next week.
Now, the question is whether Love will be ready for if Willis will be pressed into duty for next week’s first-place showdown against the Lions (6-1) at Lambeau Field.
“I do not. No idea,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked about Love’s injury after the game. “But, obviously, high level of concern. He did it early in that first drive, and I think everybody could see him struggling to move around. And it got to a point where we didn’t feel like and he didn’t feel like he could protect himself.”
Love surely will do everything possible to play in a huge division matchup. On the other hand, there is the big-picture perspective of the bye between hosting Detroit and playing what will be another big game against the Bears.
Love’s last play was the third play of the third quarter. Retreating out of the pocket after a swing pass to Josh Jacobs, Love and Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker bumped into each other. Love tried to walk it off but eventually dropped the turf.
Willis scrambled on third down, the Packers punted and the Jaguars stormed down the field to the go-ahead touchdown to lead 17-13.
From there, the pressure was on Willis.
And did he deliver.
After five consecutive runs, Willis’ first pass was a 5-yard completion to Dontayvion Wicks on third-and-4. On the next play, Willis booted to his left. With Walker closing in on a sack, Willis juked the Jaguars’ top pass rusher and ran for 20 to the 38. On the next play, Jacobs broke two tackles for the go-ahead touchdown.
Moments later, the Packers were in business following Edgerrin Cooper’s sack/strip and Devonte Wyatt’s recovery. On second-and-goal, Willis threw a pass to the flat to wide-open Tucker Kraft for a touchdown to lead 27-17.
The Jaguars ultimately tied the game, leaving the Packers with what might have been a do-or-die final drive that started at their 30 with 1:48 to play.
Willis hadn’t run a 2-minute drill at practice since before his Week 3 start at his former team, the Tennessee Titans.
“Even though I didn’t get those reps this week, taking those mental reps, seeing how Jordan operates and how Matt’s calling it, just trying to understand that he’s calling each play with a purpose and try to think on the same page as him as far as what we’re trying to do with whatever play we call, and just continuing to stack positive plays and get a drive going,” Willis said.
“All we needed was three at that point. We could possibly kill the clock a little bit once we got into field-goal range, as we did.”
On second-and-6, Willis went play-action and hit Reed for the big play to set up Brandon McManus for the winning kick.
“You can’t say enough great things about Malik Willis, the job that he’s able to do to go in there,” LaFleur said. “The moment’s never too big for him and he made a lot of big time plays in this game, not only with his arm, but his ability to, had a big pickup with his legs. Just really proud of our guys.”
After Love suffered an injury to his left knee late in the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Willis beat a pair of AFC South teams, the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 and Titans in Week 3. With Love unable to finish on Sunday, Willis beat another AFC South team on Sunday without taking a single snap with the offense all week.
“It doesn’t have nothing to do with me,” Willis said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity given to me by God. Jesus did way more than I do, so I just lean on that thought.
“This is a game at the end of the day, and I just lean on that fact, and it helps me to get through and not really stress over it. Yes, it’s definitely important, it’s a high-stress job but, at the same time, the Lord blessed me with this ability, and I just got to utilize it and have fun with it.”
