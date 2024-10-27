Watch: Packers at Jaguars Highlights
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are riding high, looking to extend their winning streak to three games as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday. Watch all the scoring highlights throughout the day.
Jaguars ‘Could Easily Be 5-2’
Though Green Bay has the better record, Jacksonville's potential makes it a tougher opponent than it may appear on paper.
“Well, I think when you look at this team, they have lost a game by three points, by four points, and by five points, and they were in command vs. Houston and vs. Miami,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said this week.
“They easily could be 5-2, sitting the same as us right now. So, I think that speaks to who this football team is. They’ve got weapons in every phase of the game. They’ve got receivers that are explosive, the tight end is explosive. They’ve got two runners. They’ve got a franchise quarterback, and then I think you look at the defensive side of the ball and just their ability to get after the quarterback is, it’s real. They’ve got two edge rushers that are two of the best in the game.”
Safety Xavier McKinney is wary of a Jaguars offense that includes quarterback Trevor Lawrence, receivers Brian Thomas Jr., Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis, tight end Evan Engram and running back Tank Bigsby.
“They’ve got a lot of explosive guys,” he said. “Obviously, their record doesn’t really say it all for them. They’ve got a lot of talent on that offensive side and, really, as a team. I think it was three games or four games where the games have been lost within like a matter of seven points or something like that. They can easily be on the positive side.
“Sometimes, things shake out, and the games that you’re supposed to win, you don’t win. So, I think that’s kind of the story of their team. They’ve got a really good team where the games that they’ve lost have been within a very small margin. They can really be a positive team, but they’re not. It’s going to be a challenge for us. We know they have a good team.”
With Jacksonville capable of big plays in every area, Green Bay will need to bring energy and execution from start to finish against the Jaguars and not be looking ahead to next week’s home showdown against the Detroit Lions.
“This is a very good team,” LaFleur said. “This is the National Football League, so you better get ready to play your best each and every week.”
