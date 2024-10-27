Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (5-2) will try to earn a fourth consecutive victory when they play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) on Sunday. Follow along for updates, including more notes before kickoff.
Jordan Love Chasing Young-Guy History
Last week, Jordan Love threw his 50th career touchdown pass. On Sunday, he’s got a chance to join an elite list.
Love is seeking his 10th consecutive game with at least two touchdown passes. If he does so, he’ll join sure-fire Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes (14 games) and Hall of Famers Brett Favre (12) and Dan Marino (10) as the only quarterbacks younger than 26 with a two-touchdown streak of 10-plus games.
There will be opportunities against a Jaguars defense that has allowed 16 touchdown passes and intercepted just one pass. Statistically, it is one of the worst pass defenses in NFL history.
“We’re going to keep building, keep working throughout the week,” Love said. “Every week, there’s new challenges, new things we need to focus on, especially as an offense.
“I think this week the big thing for us is just consistency like I talked about, try to keep building that. There were some things that weren’t as good, but I think we also did some really good things. You just take those mistakes, learn from them, grow from them and understand why some of those things happen.”
Strength vs. Strength
Green Bay fields one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, ranking fifth with 155.0 yards per game and sixth with 4.98 yards per carry. Josh Jacobs is fourth with 540 rushing yards.
Through seven games, the Packers have rushed for 1,085 yards. That’s their best mark since 1978. Impressively, that 4.98-yard average is their best since 1963.
They’ll be challenged by a Jacksonville defense that is seventh in rushing yards per carry (4.15) and just regained the services of linebacker Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles in 2021 and 2022 and solo tackles in 2023.
“They’re very physical inside,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “They do a good job compressing the edges and keeping the ball inside. So, their interior guys do a good job. Their linebackers are very aggressive and physical, I think they make a lot of plays on the ball, just filling gaps and things like that.”
Young Jaguars Star
Jaguars first-round pick Brian Thomas is in a league of his own in this year’s terrific receiving class.
Thomas ranks second in receptions, first in receiving yards, second in yards per catch and first in touchdowns. On passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, he has more yards than the three top-10 draft picks, the Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison, the Giants’ Malik Nabers and the Bears’ Rome Odunze, combined.
“I’ve been super-impressed,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Every week on the big-play reel making these explosive gains.”
Among rookie receivers since 2000, Thomas’ 513 receiving yards trail only the Bengals’ JaMarr Chase (754 in 2021), the Giants’ Odell Beckham (609 in 2014), the Saints’ Marques Colston (577 in 2006) and the Bengals’ A.J. Green (516 in 2011).
Back From London
The Jaguars are back in Jacksonville after playing the last two weeks in London.
“Yeah, I was thinking about that earlier,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “It’s going to be a challenge for them. Being in London the last two weeks, obviously, the time difference so it’s going to be a challenge getting back to the normal rhythm of things.
“But they’re professionals just how we are, so we know that it’s going to be a challenge but I’m sure they’re doing the right things to be able to get back on track of being back in the States.”
According to The Action Network’s Evan Abrams, the Jaguars and Patriots are the 25th and 26th teams to play the week after a trip to London instead of taking their bye. Jet lag? Nope. The previous 24 teams are 16-8.
Packers-Jaguars: How to Watch
Date and time: Sunday at noon.
Records: The Packers are 5-2 and the Jaguars are 2-5.
TV: Fox with Kevin Albert (play by play) Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline).
Is the game on TV where you live?: The Upper Midwest will get to watch the game. Here’s the broadcast map from 506 Sports.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call. You can listen on Sirius Satellite Radio on Channels 94 and 386 or through the app.
Where: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
Weather: Partly cloudy and a high of 80.
Tickets: If you’re in the Jacksonville area, tickets as of Sunday morning start at $113 at SI Tickets, where there are no fees.
The line: The Packers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings. The line was 4.5 earlier in the week. The spread is 3.5 at FanDuel, as well, with most of the bets and money on Green Bay. The 49.5 over/under the highest on the board.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 2-7 against the spread at home the last two seasons, according to The Action Network.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at sixth this week. In the On SI NFL Power Rankings, Green Bay is seventh and Jacksonville is 29th.
More Green Bay Packers News
