Skip to main content
LaFleur Hopeful for Gary, Watson vs. Bills

LaFleur Hopeful for Gary, Watson vs. Bills

Rashan Gary and Christian Watson could be on the field for the Green Bay Packers against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is hopeful that outside linebacker Rashan Gary and receiver Christian Watson will be available for Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Gary suffered a concussion during the second half of last week’s loss at the Washington Commanders. As of early Friday morning, Gary was still in the concussion protocol.

“There was still another box he had to check but it was trending that way [toward playing],” LaFleur said before Friday’s practice.

Gary is tied for fifth in the league with six sacks. Coming off their bye, the Bills will be without their starting right tackle, Spencer Brown (ankle), so that could be a matchup that’s in Green Bay’s favor.

Watson has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

“He’s gotten through two practices. We’ll see how he does today,” LaFleur said. “I’d say I’m cautiously optimistic.”

With Randall Cobb (ankle) on injured reserve and Allen Lazard (shoulder) unlikely to play, the Packers could use Watson’s field-stretching ability to open up space for his teammates, at the very least. But Watson has missed back-to-back games with a hamstring injury and played only 58 snaps the last six weeks due to hamstring issues.

“We certainly do need him,” LaFleur said, “but you’re not going to treat it any differently than if those guys were available.”

Watson on Thursday said he was “100 percent confident in myself” after twice missing time with the injury.

“I’m really anxious,” he said. “Every opportunity is a big one for me at this point of my career. Obviously, to be able to stack more of those opps, those reps in practice and game reps, as well, every single one matters, for sure. I’m definitely anxious and excited to get out there and get some work.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Tom Clements says Aaron Rodgers is playing “well”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

What will Packers do without Lazard, Cobb?

Will Packers stick with Amari Rodgers on punt returns?

Packers-Bills Thursday injury report

Watch: Packers-Bills game preview

Packers-Bills: An expensive ticket

From studying to teaching, Packers must improve

Aaron Rodgers’ season takes silly turn

Rodgers on execution, time for benchings

The Packers could have had this receiver corps

Packers sign tight end

Second-rate second halves are killing Packers

Some dark humor for Matt LaFleur

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_19180795
Injuries

LaFleur Hopeful for Gary, Watson vs. Bills

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19076231
News

Clements: Rodgers Playing ‘Well’ (Whatever That Means)

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19288290(1)
News

Packers Hope Rodgers Doesn’t Let Return Job Slip Through Fingers

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19166512
News

Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19287353
News

Packers-Bills Injury Report: Lazard Likely Out

By Bill Huber
USATSI_16647270
News

Watch: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills Preview

By Bill Huber
USATSI_8271925
News

Packers-Bills One of Most Expensive Tickets This Week

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19167771
News

From Studying to Teaching, Packers Must Improve Preparation

By Bill Huber
USATSI_19165609
News

Rodgers’ Season Takes Ludicrous Turn

By Bill Huber