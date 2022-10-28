LaFleur Hopeful for Gary, Watson vs. Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is hopeful that outside linebacker Rashan Gary and receiver Christian Watson will be available for Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Gary suffered a concussion during the second half of last week’s loss at the Washington Commanders. As of early Friday morning, Gary was still in the concussion protocol.

“There was still another box he had to check but it was trending that way [toward playing],” LaFleur said before Friday’s practice.

Gary is tied for fifth in the league with six sacks. Coming off their bye, the Bills will be without their starting right tackle, Spencer Brown (ankle), so that could be a matchup that’s in Green Bay’s favor.

Watson has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

“He’s gotten through two practices. We’ll see how he does today,” LaFleur said. “I’d say I’m cautiously optimistic.”

With Randall Cobb (ankle) on injured reserve and Allen Lazard (shoulder) unlikely to play, the Packers could use Watson’s field-stretching ability to open up space for his teammates, at the very least. But Watson has missed back-to-back games with a hamstring injury and played only 58 snaps the last six weeks due to hamstring issues.

“We certainly do need him,” LaFleur said, “but you’re not going to treat it any differently than if those guys were available.”

Watson on Thursday said he was “100 percent confident in myself” after twice missing time with the injury.

“I’m really anxious,” he said. “Every opportunity is a big one for me at this point of my career. Obviously, to be able to stack more of those opps, those reps in practice and game reps, as well, every single one matters, for sure. I’m definitely anxious and excited to get out there and get some work.”

