Packers-Lions Injury Report: Bakhtiari ‘Potentially’ Will Play Sunday

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari didn't practice on Thursday but could play on Sunday, depending on how he looks and feels on Friday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari restarted his third comeback from a torn ACL on Wednesday. He didn’t practice on Thursday, though that’s not bad news.

Speaking before practice, coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday would be a conditioning day for the five-time All-Pro, who hasn’t played since Dec. 27, 2020, against Tennessee. Bakhtiari will practice again on Friday and, as coach Matt LaFleur put it, “potentially” could make his long-awaited debut on Sunday at the Detroit Lions.

If all goes well on Friday, Bakhtiari, LaFleur, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich and general manager Brian Gutekunst will have a decision to make. Bakhtiari has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL for years. Had he been available at the end of last season, there’s a good chance the Packers would have beaten the Buccaneers and advanced to the Super Bowl.

A healthy and in-his-groove Bakhtiari could be a huge asset with the playoffs on the horizon. Then again, Bakhtiari is playing under a $92 million deal and is under contract through 2024. So, while the coming weeks are of incredible importance for the Packers, there’s also the long-term perspective to consider with a cornerstone player and respected leader.

If Bakhtiari is moving well and felling strong and confident on Friday, could he play?

“Yeah, I think that’s part of the discussion,” LaFleur said with a laugh.

Getting Bakhtiari some game action would be a big deal. It’s his last chance to play some live snaps before the playoffs begin. As crazy as it sounds, Yosh Nijman with six consecutive starts under his belt might be a better option than Bakhtiari with no game reps in more than a year – his Hall of Fame credentials notwithstanding.

Meanwhile, LaFleur said there were no COVID-list additions or subtractions. That means cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t practice.

“I think we’ll get a couple guys back tomorrow and on Saturday, as well,” LaFleur said.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), receiver Randall Cobb (core) and center Josh Myers (knee) practiced. Cobb and Myers are on injured reserve; Cobb could be added to the 53-man roster in time for Sunday while Myers was designated for return on Wednesday.

For Detroit, quarterback Jared Goff was limited for the second consecutive day with the knee injury that kept him out of last week’s loss at Seattle. Their injury report was unchanged.

“I thought he moved around just fine yesterday,” Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said before Thursday’s practice. “I’m sure he’s not 100 percent, but who is at this point of the season? He threw the ball well. We’ll see. If he can’t go, then we feel like we have a good backup in Tim (Boyle) and we’ll go and play with Tim like we have the last couple of weeks. But, Jared looked fine yesterday.”

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), DT Kingsley Keke (illness), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Limited: ILB De’Vondre Campbell (elbow), RB Aaron Jones (knee), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe).

Full: TE Dominique Dafney (ankle).

Lions Injury Report

Did not participate: FB Jason Cabinda (knee).

Limited: DE Michael Brockers (neck), QB Jared Goff (knee), G Jonah Jackson (elbow/knee), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), TE Brock Wright (groin).

Packers on COVID-Reserve Lists

Receiver: David Moore (practice squad).

Offensive line: Billy Turner.

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander.