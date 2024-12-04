Insider Analyzes Za’Darius Smith, Injuries, Packers-Lions Showdown
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will play the Detroit Lions on Thursday night at Ford Field.
The Lions are 11-1 but have been ransacked by injuries, especially on their defense. How have they continued to win? And who will win this big NFC North showdown? John Maakaron, the publisher of Detroit Lions On SI, has those answers and more.
1. How have the Lions been able to keep winning – often by lopsided margins – with all the injuries?
The Lions are completely bought into the next-man-up mentality. When a starter goes down, their backup understands that they are expected to perform at a high level when they get their opportunity.
With all the injuries, Detroit is relying on a series of veteran players to fill their voids, and these players are hungry for opportunities. Al-Quadin Muhammad is a perfect example, as he was out of the league to start the year but has come to Detroit and made the most of his opportunity.
The Lions’ defense has done an excellent job, and the offense also deserves some credit. Aside from some ailments on the offensive line, the offense has been mostly healthy. When they get into their groove, they're nearly impossible to stop. With so many talented options to pick from at the skill positions, Detroit really tests opposing defenses and, as a result, can attack weaknesses with ease.
2. The box-score stats look pretty good, but what kind of impact has Za’Darius Smith made? And where else will the pass rush come on Thursday?
When Smith was acquired, expectations were somewhat tempered. The Lions made it clear that they were hoping Smith would be a complementary piece as opposed to a star, and he has complemented the rest of the unit perfectly.
With each week, Smith’s snap count increases and he has proven to be the type of pass rusher the Lions need him to be to offset as much as possible the loss of Aidan Hutchinson.
Aside from Smith, the Lions will rely on defensive tackle Alim McNeill to bring heat from the interior spots. If DJ Reader is able to play – he did not practice this week – he brings plenty of pressure from the nose tackle position. Muhammad is next in line at defensive end with Josh Paschal’s injury, and he had a very good performance on Thursday against the Bears.
3. Speaking of injuries, rank the top five losses (and a little about them) in terms of this week’s game.
Any list of injuries for Detroit starts with Aidan Hutchinson. The third-year defensive end was playing at a potential Defensive Player of the Year level prior to his severe leg injury, and while the Lions have been able to find contributions elsewhere, no player brings the same level of pressure at such a consistent clip like Hutchinson.
Linebacker Alex Anzalone suffered a broken forearm against Jacksonville, resulting in the loss of the team’s defensive play-caller. Similar to Hutchinson, the Lions have found a by-committee replacement but, as a defensive captain, Anzalone’s presence is missed.
Detroit has had multiple other key losses at linebacker, with Derrick Barnes having been out since Week 3. Barnes was utilized in multiple ways for Detroit’s defense, including as a pass rusher at points. Detroit has been reaching deep into the linebacker depth chart with injuries to Anzalone, Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
Another key defender on injured reserve is Marcus Davenport, who started the year at defensive end opposite Hutchinson. Though injuries have hampered Davenport’s career production, he had been playing well prior to his season-ending injury in Week 3.
Rounding out this list will be left tackle Taylor Decker. While Decker could play on Thursday, coach Dan Campbell gave an uncertain update on his status earlier in the week and he did not practice Monday or Tuesday. If Decker can’t go, it will be the third time in five weeks the Lions will be without their starting left tackle.
4. The offense is in good shape from a health perspective. The Packers didn’t have to deal with Jameson Williams in Round 1. What impact has he made, and is he the missing piece to push the Lions over the top?
Jameson Williams brings a level of speed that not many receivers across the league can, and as a result he offers a new dimension for the offense. He’s capable of taking a short pass a long way, and can get behind the defense for the deep ball. When Williams has the ball in his hands, he’s always a threat to go the distance and, as a result, defenses have been extra careful in making sure he doesn’t go deep.
His presence changes the way defenses play the Lions, as they see more two-safety looks when he’s in the game. This, in turn, opens up the short game for players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. Detroit has a bunch of weapons offensively that have the ability to make opponents pay, and Williams is no different.
5. Who wins and why?
This could be considered the Lions’ biggest game of the season. Both Green Bay and Minnesota are not going away, and Detroit’s 10-game winning streak has resulted in just a one-game lead over the Vikings in the division. As a result, winning this game will be critical if the Lions want to pull away in the North and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The Packers definitely have the advantage from a health perspective, but Detroit has managed to find ways to win regardless of who is sidelined. This game will go down to the wire, and the Lions have proven they can steal wins in the fourth quarter.
Fueled by what should be a raucous home environment, Detroit will make the winning plays down the stretch and find a way to secure a 27-24 win over its division rival.
