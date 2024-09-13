Jordan Love Injury Update: Doesn’t Practice on Friday
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the third consecutive day, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love did not go out for practice on Friday, the final practice before Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
While coach Matt LaFleur has said Love could play without practicing, it is a near certainty that Malik Willis will be the starter at Lambeau Field for the Week 2 matchup.
On Friday, reporters only get to see the players stretch for about 15 minutes inside the Don Hutson Center. Love did not participate. Everyone else on the roster then went outside the start of practice.
It was the same story onn Wednesday and Thursday, when Love was not seen inside for the pre-practice stretch and did not immediately join his teammates on Clarke Hinkle Field. He was present after reporters were ushered to the exit, but only to lend his support to Willis and Sean Clifford.
“He’s been engaged, knows every play call, is always coaching up Malik, coaching up Sean and is doing a good job with it,” LaFleur said after Thursday’s practice.
Even though LaFleur has publicly kept the door open to Love being in the lineup on Sunday, Willis is expected to start against the Colts and next week against his former team, the Tennessee Titans. A more likely return to action will be the Week 4 home game against the Minnesota Vikings or in Week 5 at the Los Angeles Rams, which is about a 2-hour drive from his hometown of Bakersfield, Calif.
So, starting Sunday, it will be up to Willis to get the Packers into the win column after losing to the Eagles in Brazil last week. A third-round pick in 2022, Willis is 0-3 as a starter. All of those starts came as a rookie, when he completed 50.8 percent of his passes with zero touchdowns, three interceptions and a 42.8 passer rating. Last year, he threw just five passes.
“The only way you get better is reps, and live game reps would definitely be a different feel,” Willis said this week. “At this point, I’ve only played three games and I was a rookie. Call it what you want to – I wasn’t ready yet, but I had to go in. I’m a different player than then, but control what you can control. It’s not about what you know, it’s about what you can prove on the field.”
Following a strong preseason, Willis was acquired in a trade with the Titans on Aug. 26. He arrived in Green Bay on Aug. 28, leading to a short window to get ready for his first start since Dec. 24, 2022, a 19-14 loss to the Texans in which Willis threw two interceptions and fumbled once.
“Yeah, he’s done good,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. “There’s a little familiarity from his previous place with some of the things we do. So, there’s some carryover. He’s been working really hard. Just trying to get up to speed as much as possible.”
Willis is undersized at 6-foot 1/2 but he’s got a big-time arm and his athleticism should be an asset in either extending plays or moving the chains in key situations.
“I think all that really helps him out,” Stenavich said.
Love was the only player not to practice this week. Rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was the only injured inactive last week, seems ready to make his NFL debut after suffering a hamstring injury in the first preseason game.
“He’s been practicing and doing a good job,” Stenavich said. “Hopefully, as the week progresses, he can get in there and play and do all that stuff.”
Linebacker Quay Walker, who popped up on the injury report on Thursday, went out to practice, as well.
It will be interesting to see the Colts’ Friday report because three defensive starters, safety Julian Blackmon, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Kwity Paye, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.
“I'm feeling pretty good – better than Monday,” Buckner told reporters in Indianapolis on Thursday. “Just taking it one day at a time. I mean, doing everything that I can to be out there on the field with my guys.”
This story will be updated following the release of Friday’s final injury reports.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: QB Jordan Love (knee).
Limited participation: CB Corey Ballentine (oblique), DT Kenny Clark (toe), RB Josh Jacobs (back), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), LB Quay Walker (groin).
Full participation: LB Edgerrin Cooper (knee).
Colts Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), DT DeForest Buckner (back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring).
Limited participation: WR Josh Downs (ankle).
Full participation: K Matt Gay (hernia).
