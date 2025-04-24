13 Mock Drafts: Latest First-Round Results for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – “Expect the unexpected” should be the theme of the 2025 NFL Draft. When the Player Selection Meeting kicks off on Thursday night outside Lambeau Field, it’s anyone's guess which players will land with what teams after the first few picks.
A perfect case in point is Arizona receiver Tetaiora McMillan, who was the Packers’ pick in Albert Breer’s mock draft at Sports Illustrated.
“So, McMillen could go fifth to the Jags, 11th to the Niners, or slip a little,” Breer wrote. “In this case, a Packers team that has a lot of complementary pieces at receiver gets a potential WR1. Corner is very much in play here, too – I’d expect Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston to be a consideration.”
Hairston was the prediction by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. Hairston was considered a fringe first-round pick, but he’ll be among the prospects attending the draft, which means the league has some reasonable level of certainty that Hairston will be selected in Round 1.
McMillan is in Green Bay, too. It’s a return trip for the prolific 6-foot-4 playmaker, who had a predraft visit with the Packers.
Packers On SI: Cornerback
Jacob Westendorf’s mock draft zeroed in on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. Two receivers, including Tet McMillan, went after Green Bay’s spot.
The Athletic: Dane Brugler
Dane Brugler also went with Will Johnson. There are no questions about Johnson’s talent. He was a superb player with nine interceptions in 32 games at Michigan. There were questions about Johnson’s speed – and he chose not to answer them before the draft.
“I’ve mentioned this a lot the last few months: Johnson is a true wild card in Round 1,” Brugler wrote. “The concerns about his speed are there, and his medicals also could cause him to fall to Green Bay (or further).”
Johnson was the second cornerback selected, with Maxwell Hairston the third after going to the Commanders.
At receiver, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Texas’ Matthew Golden were off the board.
33rd Team: More Will Johnson
Insider Ari Meirov’s “What I’m Hearing” mock landed on Michigan’s Will Johnson, as well.
“Johnson didn’t run the 40 at his pro day, and teams will have to weigh some medical factors, but the film speaks for itself,” Meirov said. “He’s a polished, physical corner with great instincts and the ability to thrive in man or zone coverage.”
Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka went a few picks later. One source told Meirov, “He’s going Round 1. Don’t overthink it.”
Pro Football Focus: Cris Collinsworth
In his mock for PFF, Cris Collinsworth took Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku.
“Ezeiruaku is a blur off the line of scrimmage,” Collinsworth said. “He’s not that big, but I’d hate to be on offense to have to try and block him and I feel like if you are looking for a guy who is a nightmare to block in one-on-one situations, it’s him.”
Ezeiruaku wasn’t among the high-profile pass rushers who had predraft visits with the Packers. He didn’t need one, having been coached at BC by Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
Pro Football Focus: Receiver
PFF’s Trevor Sikkema broke the Packers’ first-round-receiver streak by taking Texas’ Matthew Golden.
“I think the most likely outcome for this pick is Emeka Egbuka or Golden, and since Golden is the one left on the board, he is the pick,” Sikkema explained. “The Packers need to upgrade their wide receiver room, both short- and long-term.”
Two impact defensive front-seven players, Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Hamon and Georgia edge Mykel Williams, were on the board, as were cornerbacks Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky and Trey Amos of Ole Miss.
NFL.com: Golden, Part 2
In Lance Zierlein’s final mock, he also took Texas receiver Matthew Golden.
“It’s Jordan Love’s lucky day,” Zierlein wrote, “as one of the best receivers in the draft falls right into the Packers’ lap at No. 23.”
Golden was the third receiver selected.
The Draft Network: Golden, Part 3
The Draft Network’s Jamie Eisner also selected Matthew Golden.
In Keith Sanchez’s scouting report at TDN, he called Golden a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver. “Golden possesses the athletic traits and playmaking ability to become an elite receiving option for an NFL offense. With continued development, he has the potential to be a dependable, week-in and week-out target and a focal point for any team’s passing attack.”
CBS Sports: Golden, Part 4
CBSSports.com’s Pete Prisco put another vote in for Matthew Golden, saying, “He has the speed teams covet, which the Packers badly need with Christian Watson coming off injury. Golden would be my top-ranked receiver, but I think he lasts until this spot.”
Shemar Stewart and Will Johnson were available.
ESPN: Potential-Packed Edge
Field Yates sent one of the most talked-about prospects of the draft, Shemar Stewart, to the Packers. He’s got elite upside but negligible production with three seasons of 1.5 sacks apiece. His pressure rate did improve in 2024, and he was strong against the run.
“You'll hear the traits vs. production debate in any draft room,” Yates wrote, “but many evaluators across the league believe Stewart's immense upside and great physical skills make up for his meager college production (4.5 sacks in three seasons). Green Bay hasn't been afraid of betting on edge rushers with plus traits in prior drafts.”
Pro Football Network: Seven Rounds
The draft is longer than Thursday’s first round. In his latest seven-round mock, the Packers landed Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round. Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back in 2024 but has shorter arms than any cornerback selected by the team over the last two decades.
“Jahdae Barron isn’t the most physical corner in this class, but he’s fluid, explosive, and smart. His versatility makes him a valuable piece for any secondary,” Infante wrote.
In Day 2, the selections were Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander and Oregon receiver Tez Johnson, who also might not be on Green Bay’s draft board.
Alexander would fill a need at defensive tackle following the departure of TJ Slaton.
“Darius Alexander has generated plenty of momentum in draft circles for a Group of 5 prospect, and for good reason,” Infante wrote. “He's a physical defensive tackle who uses his hands well and has the know-how to serve as a reliable interior threat on run and passing downs.”
This quarterback highlighted the Day 3 picks.
Sports Info Solutions: Seven Rounds
SIS scout Nathan Cooper’s seven-round mock led off with Texas receiver Matthew Golden.
“Golden projects to be a starting-level receiver in 11 personnel and can be a scheme-versatile player at the next level,” reads a snippet of his scouting report. “While he isn’t the prototypical X receiver who will consistently win against physical press coverage, he can be used in the slot and in pre-snap motion to utilize his quickness on the move.”
The Day 2 choices were spent on Jordan Morgan’s former linemate at Arizona, Jonah Savaiinaea, and Texas-San Antonio’s potential-packed cornerback, Zah Frazier.
The Day 3 choices were highlighted by Golden’s teammate, running back Jaydon Blue. Blue’s 5-foot-9 and only 196 pounds but he’s a big-time weapon. He scored 14 touchdowns in 2024 – including six through the air.
Bleacher Report: Some Harmony
The Packers have an underrated need at defensive tackle, where TJ Slaton left in free agency, Kenny Clark isn’t getting any younger and Devonte Wyatt could be entering his final season under contract. Bleacher Report’s scouts picked Oregon’s Derrick Harmon.
“Harmon is the complete package along the interior, making him a suitable replacement for Slaton against the run and a long-term answer on third downs if Wyatt walks in the near future,” BR’s Matt Holder wrote.
Other than Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, the receivers were available.