Who Will Packers Select? Jacob Westendorf’s First-Round Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. After that? Just about everything else is up for grabs before the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to go on the clock at No. 23 of the first round.
Here’s our projection in this first-round mock draft.
Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward QB Miami
A pick that has been obvious for months. The Titans need a quarterback to mold, and Ward is the best of a bad quarterback class.
Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The Browns secure a two-way player. Andrew Berry said he’ll start at receiver but also play some on defense. It’ll be fascinating to see how the Browns manage his workload as someone who can excel on both sides of the ball.
New York Giants: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
The Giants signed two veteran quarterbacks this offseason, which will allow them to wait on a quarterback, and instead grab Carter, who could be the best player in the draft class.
New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Patriots are looking to build culture and protect their quarterback. Campbell can help accomplish both of those things. He should start at tackle but could move inside to guard if that does not work out.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
This could be a trade-down spot, but the Jaguars build their defensive line as they try to remake their roster under a new regime. Graham may not have elite measurables but he’s a really good player.
Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
It’s hard to imagine that Pete Carroll does not see his Raiders’ version of Marshawn Lynch in Jeanty. Running backs are back in style.
New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Jets are building their roster from the ground up in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ departure. Warren gives Justin Fields a security blanket and someone who can move all over the formation.
Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB/edge, Georgia
Carolina, in need of some playmaking on defense, grabs a versatile defender who can affect the game in the middle and on the edge.
New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Saints’ roster is in shambles, and they are in the middle of a long salary cap-related pain. Sanders could be the handpicked quarterback for new coach Kellen Moore in the wake of Derek Carr’s injury.
Chicago Bears: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Chicago has rebuilt its offensive line this offseason. It could look for a pass rusher here. It’s been linked to Jeanty, but he’s not available in this simulation. Instead, the Bears continue to build the wall in front of Caleb Williams. Membou could play left tackle for them, bookending with 2023 first-round pick Darnell Wright.
San Francisco 49ers: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Simmons should be ready to play in 2025, but the 49ers have a strong enough roster to withstand a potential redshirt season should he have complications from his injuries. He could be Trent Williams’ replacement in 2026.
Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
The Cowboys are looking for more weapons for their offense, and Golden’s abilities should complement CeeDee Lamb well. Jerry Jones loves making a splash.
Miami Dolphins: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The Dolphins announced they’ve agreed to seek a trade partner for Jalen Ramsey, which means they’ll be trying to replace his skill-set. Barron is not the physical marvel that Ramsey was during his prime, but he could play in the slot or as an overhang safety. There are some questions as to whether he could play outside but he has enough ability to do so in a pinch.
Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
This might be the most popular pick in any mock draft, but the Colts do need a tight end. It’s a big year for their quarterback situation, and Loveland is a weapon that can make a lot of plays in the passing game.
Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
Atlanta has been linked to a pass rusher for years. This time, it grabs one who played in its backyard.
Arizona Cardinals: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M
The Cardinals spent big on Josh Sweat this offseason, so that would allow them to be patient with the physical tools that Stewart possesses.
Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
The Bengals have all their shiny toys back. Now, it’s time to build an interior offensive line around Joe Burrow. Booker might be the best guard in this class.
Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State
The Seahawks always seem to do something unexpected, but Zabel is a really good player with versatility to play tackle in a pinch, but likely projects as a guard.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The ageless Lavonte David is back for one more year, but the Bucs could use a replacement for him. Todd Bowles loves his linebackers.
Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Hampton might be one of the best players in this draft class but falls a little due to positional value. Hampton adds some punch to Denver’s backfield as it tries to build on its first playoff appearance under Bo Nix.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
The Steelers may sign Aaron Rodgers. They also might not. Even if they do, they don’t have a long-term solution at quarterback. Dart is someone that could be a prime candidate for someone to try and trade up for in the back half of the first round.
Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Jim Harbaugh grabs one of his former Michigan Wolverines with the behemoth. Grant adds a potential star to the defensive line that is looking to add some youth to it.
Green Bay Packers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
A pick that felt like it was unfathomable at the beginning of the predraft process comes to fruition. Will Johnson, a cornerback who was being taken consistently in the top five in mock drafts at the beginning of the offseason, falls into Green Bay’s lap.
His eyes and footwork work really well in Jeff Hafley’s defense, and the Packers need to add cornerbacks to their roster with Jaire Alexander’s future up in the air and three other corners having left this offseason.
With Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine already in house, the Packers are not boxed in to where they feel like they need to pick a cornerback, but if Johnson is there, it feels too good to pass up.
Minnesota Vikings: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Nolen might require some polish, but the Vikings are looking to build their pass rush from the inside, out. He’ll be able to sit behind Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, two free-agent additions this offseason, as the Vikings continue to load up around first-year starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Houston Texans: Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona
Stefon Diggs left this offseason. Tank Dell is hurt. McMillan could slide in nicely next to Nico Collins to give C.J. Stroud another weapon to compete in a ferocious AFC.
Los Angeles Rams: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
Matthew Stafford is not getting any younger, but there aren’t any quarterbacks worth considering here. Keeping their older quarterback upright takes precedent.
Baltimore Ravens: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
The Ravens are always looking for help along their defensive front. Green has some character questions but can certainly rush the passer.
Detroit Lions: Maxwell Hariston, CB, Kentucky
The Lions’ secondary was in shambles by the end of the season, so they could use some more playmaking as they attempt to get over the top in the NFC. The Lions drafted one first-round corner a season ago with Terrion Arnold, and the results varied. Hairston gives them another crack at finding a cornerback on the boundary to go with their star-studded safety group.
Washington Commanders: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College
Washington’s ascension to the NFC Championship Game was one of the surprises of last season. They were on the short list of teams that could acquire big names like Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby should they become available. They did not, so they grab the very productive Ezeiruaku.
Buffalo Bills: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Josh Allen and Co. need all the firepower they can get to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
The Chiefs have never shied away from a player with character questions. Pearce gives them some speed around the edge and a potential pairing with George Karlaftis as the edge rushers of the future.
Philadelphia Eagles: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Howie Roseman may be the only man that loves the Georgia Bulldogs more than Brian Gutekunst. He grabs another one here to keep the secondary a strength for the defending world champions.