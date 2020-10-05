SI.com
Falcons-Packers Giant Preview: This Is the Primetime Matchup

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a 3-0 record and the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, it’s little wonder why the Green Bay Packers are touchdown favorites to beat the Atlanta Falcons, who are 0-3 largely because they have the worst scoring defense in the NFL.

However, it seems impossible to believe Green Bay will be looking past Atlanta and to next week’s bye. That’s because a simple look at the roster will demonstrate the power of the Falcons’ offense.

Adams ‘Proved I’m Ready’ But Will Be Inactive

“I’ve done everything I need to do and proved I’m ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others,” Adams posted on Twitter on Monday morning.

Bill Huber

How to Watch: New Kickoff Time for Falcons at Packers

The Green Bay Packers will play the Atlanta Falcons at 7:50 p.m. Monday, a half-hour later than originally scheduled.

Bill Huber

Rodgers, Adams Believe Shepherd Is Ready for Second Chance

“I’m very proud of Shep,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Darrius Shepherd, who could have a big role on Monday night.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Two Days to Kickoff: 2 Falcons at Packers X-Factors

Looking beyond the teams' best players, here are two potential X-factors for Monday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

Bill Huber

Packers Place Kirksey, Lazard on Injured Reserve

They would be eligible to return for the Week 8 game against Minnesota on Nov. 1.

Bill Huber

Three Days to Kickoff: 3 Reasons to Worry vs. Falcons

In a battle of polar opposites, the Packers are seven-point favorites but might not have it easy on Monday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Packers-Falcons Injury Report: Adams, Alexander Among Nine Questionable

Packer cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t practice on Saturday and is questionable, adding a new wrinkle against the high-powered Falcons.

Bill Huber

Cross-Training Burks Gets New Opportunity

With Oren Burks languishing on the bench after failing once again to earn playing time at inside linebacker, he has been given an opportunity at outside linebacker.

Bill Huber

Preston Smith ‘Feeling Like Lockdown Corner’

Through three games, no edge defender in the NFL has dropped into coverage more frequently than Smith.

Bill Huber

Packers-Falcons Friday Injury Report: Lazard a ‘Gritty Competitor’

Davante Adams, who sat out the New Orleans game with an injured hamstring, practiced for a second consecutive day.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber