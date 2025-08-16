Live Updates: Packers at Colts in Second Preseason Game
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will continue their preseason game on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Packers weren’t going to play their starters in this game, anyway, but injuries have quarterback Jordan Love and receivers Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs on the sideline.
The Packers lost 30-10 to the Jets at Lambeau Field last week while the Colts lost 24-16 at the Baltimore Ravens.
With Malik Willis starting at quarterback for the Packers and Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones continuing their battle for the Colts, here are live updates.
Jordan Love Throwing Pregame
This probably is not much of a surprise, since Jordan Love had surgery on his left thumb, but he was throwing to receivers during pregame warmups at Lucas Oil Stadium.
What did he see as he watched practice on Thursday with a cast on his left hand?
“I think there’s some good things we did and I think there’s some things we got to clean up,” Love told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “But I think days like this, like I said before, it falls back on the rules. How well can we go out there and execute our job vs. different looks that we haven’t seen?
“That’s the test, and these days are hard because, obviously, during the season, we’ll game plan for teams and be prepared for what we might see. So, these days you got to play it by ear once you get on the field and kind of just react. But I think there’s some good and there’s some stuff we got to clean up.”
How to Watch Packers at Colts
The game will be broadcast on the 22-station Packers TV Network. Kevin Harlan and former Packers fullback John Kuhn will be on the call, with Ashley Washburn on the sideline. The game will not be broadcast live nationally but it will be streamed online at NFL+.
The game will be broadcast on the 54-station Packers Radio Network, with Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call.
Five Things to Watch
Front and center, it’s quarterback Malik Willis. Acquired at the end of training camp last season, Willis started against the Colts in Week 2 last season and led the Packers to victory. With Jordan Love out following thumb surgery, Willis will start Saturday’s game.
“I’ve been here for a year,” Willis said. “I got a lot of time in this offseason for the first time. Coming into an offense for a second season in a row, it’s been awesome.”
Here’s what else you should watch.
Most-Improved Packers
How will the Packers improve upon last year’s 11-6 finish? By getting performances from the returning players. Here are five, including Lukas Van Ness.
“I think Lukas can do whatever he wants to do. He can be as good as he wants to be,” new defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington said this week.