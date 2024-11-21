It’s Time for Packers to Focus on Best Receivers
Matt LaFleur hates the phrasing.
In fact, he said the term “No. 1 receiver” makes him want to vomit.
LaFleur’s admission came during training camp, when the Green Bay Packers thought they had four receivers who could all be go-to players if asked.
Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks have had some big moments during their short careers.
No, none of them have emerged as a go-to player like Davante Adams when he rewrote the franchise record book in 2020 and 2021.
In fact, the target share between the top four receivers has been spread around almost evenly.
All of their top four receivers, along with tight end Tucker Kraft, have at least 30 targets on the season.
None of the top four receivers have missed a game due to injury, and the only player to miss a game is Romeo Doubs for disciplinary reasons.
The lowest man on that totem for target share is Christian Watson, who reminded the world on Sunday against Chicago just what he is capable of with a 150-yard explosion on four catches against the Bears.
All of Watson’s receptions went for at least 17 yards. That included a 48-yard completion that set up a first-and-goal in which the Packers turned the ball over on downs and a 60-yarder to set up the game-winning score.
Watson is no stranger to big games.
He was the focal point of the offense by the end of the 2022 season and looked destined for stardom in 2023, but two hamstring injuries resulted in him missing nearly half the season.
His season looked to be getting on track with back-to-back big performances against Detroit and Kansas City, but the second hamstring injury killed his momentum, and he’d catch only one more pass during the season.
This season, Watson has not used like the star he has proven capable of being.
He has played the third-most snaps of the top four receivers, only outpacing Dontayvion Wicks.
Perhaps that is with the goal in mind of keeping him healthy, but the Packers are fully aware of what he’s capable of providing on offense.
“Yeah, he’s a big part of this, and it was great to see him make some of those plays down the field,” LaFleur said after Sunday’s game. “He’s a guy that’s got every measurable known to man in terms of the size, the speed, and it was great to see him make those (plays) …
“It’s not like those were easy plays he was making. He was making tough, contested catches. The one Jordan threw up to him, double coverage, for him to make those plays, I think that most importantly it gives him the confidence I think we’ve all had in him just to see him go out and do that. I was really happy for him.”
Those measurables could help the Packers in another place where they have struggled.
Long gone are the days of the famous “Gold Zone” offense, as termed by former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
The Packers’ red zone offense was the best in the NFL during the 2020 season. Entering Week 12, the Packers rank 27th this year with a touchdown rate of less than 50 percent.
There are a multitude of reasons as to why this could be, but one of them reared its ugly head on Sunday.
With the Packers trailing 19-14 early in the fourth quarter, Watson made his 48-yard catch at the 8-yard line.
The next play, Watson was on the sidelines. In his place were reserve receivers Malik Heath and Bo Melton.
Bringing in two reserve receivers likely tipped off Chicago’s defense that a pass was unlikely, and they stuffed Josh Jacobs for minus-1 on first down.
Melton and Heath have both done some nice things in reserve roles, but they are not as talented as any of their top four receivers.
Watson, who was the top receiver on the field on Sunday, and Jayden Reed, who has a 146.0 passer rating when targeted this season, according to the Packers’ Dope Sheet, were on the sideline. They were joined by Doubs, who has been a reliable red-zone target during his short career. Instead, two reserves were on the field.
Watson would not see the field for the rest of the possession, giving way to Wicks for the third- and fourth-down plays that resulted in not reaching the end zone.
Considering how the day was going, and the talent level that LaFleur talked about Watson possessing, it was a curious move to have him off the field.
Watson, however, is not worried about being a featured player.
“I mean, it’s been a little tough just in terms of me and my individual goals.” Watson said. “As cliché as it sounds, I’m always going to put the team goals first. We played some good football and some not-so-good football at times, but we’re right where we want to be at as a team.
“So, I’m just going to continue to do my part and, if it’s opportunities like today, I’m going try to my best to make those plays. If it’s opportunities elsewhere, in the run game or whatnot, I’m going to make those plays, too.”
Watson might be too humble to say it, but at this point in the season, the team goals and the goals of some of the individuals in the receiver room can line up perfectly.
Watson reminded everyone what he can do during Sunday’s explosion.
Reed has been excellent for each of his first two seasons, but only played 26 of the 46 offensive snaps on Sunday.
Doubs has had some nice moments since returning from his one-game suspension, including being the leading receiver in their 24-22 win over the Houston Texans.
It’s rare that the Packers have used four receivers at the same time.
In fact, according to Sumer Sports, they’ve had four wideouts on the field for one snap this season.
Too often, that has resulted in the Packers taking one of their two best players off the field to bring on Wicks.
Wicks did some nice things as a rookie, but has really struggled this year and was held without a catch in Sunday’s win over Chicago.
Of the 44 targets he’s received, only 16 have been caught.
Despite that, entering the Chicago game, Watson had played only one more snap than Wicks.
The end of the season is coming. Everyone loves an unsung hero, but the reality in the NFL is that the best players are usually the ones required to make the best plays in the biggest games.
Last year’s Super Bowl run for the Kansas City Chiefs was fueled by big plays from Patrick Mahomes or Chris Jones.
When the Packers took home the crown in 2011, it was Aaron Rodgers throwing passes to Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson on offense.
Offensively, the Packers may not need a go-to receiver, but a hierarchy is being established.
Watson’s too talented to leave on the sideline, particularly in the red zone, where the offense has struggled.
Reed is too productive to only pay half the snaps on offense in a game.
Frankly, Wicks has been too inefficient and unproductive in the opportunities he’s been given.
Starting with Sunday's game against the 49ers, the Packers are about to face the teeth of their schedule.
These are the biggest games. Watson and Reed should be a big part of any game plan the Packers put together.
