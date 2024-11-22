Packers-49ers Friday Injury Updates: Edgerrin Cooper, Jaire Alexander
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two Green Bay Packers starters, cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, did not practice on Friday and might be out for Sunday’s NFC showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.
Alexander suffered a torn PCL against Jacksonville, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. After getting two weeks off – inactive against Detroit in Week 9 and the Week 10 bye – he tried to play through the injury against Chicago.
“I went out there and, (shoot), all I could really give was 10 plays and then I felt something,” Alexander said. “If you know how PCL work, it don’t just get done in three weeks, so it just needed more time. I reaggravated it going back out there and only doing 10 plays, so now we just trying to get my knee back right.”
Cooper, the team’s standout rookie linebacker, suffered a hamstring injury at Wednesday’s practice and didn’t practice the last two days.
“Yeah, for sure,” there’s concern about his availability, coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday.
Cooper played a career-high 51 snaps against the Bears. If he can’t play, Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson would get more playing time.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can go in there and pick up the slack,” LaFleur said. “Never want to lose a guy like that but, if he can’t go, then we’ll have other guys ready.”
The big injury news on the injury report will be out of San Francisco, where three of the team’s most important players, quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams, are in doubt for Sunday.
Purdy suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s loss against Seattle. While an MRI didn’t show any significant issues, the team is concerned about his ability to play against the Packers.
“We’ll see where he’s at today,” 49ers general manager John Lynch told San Francisco radio station KNBR (via 49ersWebzone.com). “Hopefully, he makes progress, and we can have a shot at this weekend, but we’ll see. I think it is tenuous.”
Purdy has thrown 920 passes in his career. Among the legion of quarterbacks with at least 900 career passing attempts, Purdy ranks No. 1 in NFL history in passer rating and completion percentage.
If he can’t play, Brandon Allen would start his first game since 2021.
A sixth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2016, he’s completed 56.7 percent of his passes for his career – far below Purdy’s 67.8 percent. He has not played in a regular-season game since 2022.
Bosa, who led the NFL in tackles for losses in 2021 and sacks in 2022, when he won NFL Defensive Player of the Year, had been fighting through a hip injury but compounded things with an oblique injury sustained while sacking Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
Bosa is second in the NFL in pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus. His 52 pressures are more than all of Green Bay’s defensive ends combined. He had five quarterback hits in last year’s playoff win vs. the Packers.
“He was really playing a good game,” Lynch said of the Seattle game. “I saw the same thing you did. I'm hoping, looking down on the sidelines, that maybe he just tweaked it and he'll be all right. But, instead, it was worse than that. When I saw him taking the tape off, I'm saying, ‘Dang it, that’s not good.’”
Williams, a first-team All-Pro each of the last three years, played through an ankle injury against Seattle and hasn’t practiced to start the week. He could be a game-time decision.
