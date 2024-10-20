Live Updates: Packers vs. Texans in ‘Winter Warning’ Game
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in a battle of elite teams with elite quarterbacks on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates.
Camp 3:16
Last week, the Packers produced three takeaways in a blowout win over the Cardinals. One of them was a forced fumble by safety Evan Williams.
Explained Williams: “We have a saying that, our linebackers coach, his name’s (Anthony) Campanile, so we say, ‘Campy 3:16 is God loves those who run to the ball.’”
That brought a smile to the face of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
“We have that meeting about the ball every week and we’ve picked a coach each week to present to the whole team so it stays fresh, and guys come up with some creative ways to have their meetings. One of the things Camp came up with when he did one of the first ones is he said, ‘God loves those who run to the football,’ so we said it’s ‘Camp 3:16.’
“It just goes back to talking about running to the ball constantly and you’re usually rewarded if you do.”
The “meeting about the ball” – appropriately named the Ball Meeting – is all about the need to take it away on defense and protect it on offense.
It’s worked. The Packers are an NFL-best plus-nine in turnovers. On defense, they lead the NFL with 17 takeaways and eight fumble recoveries and are third with nine interceptions.
“We call it the Ball Meeting. I mean, I didn’t even think about it, but that’s what we call it. There’s not another name for it,” Hafley said. “Why was it important when I brought it up to him (coach Matt LaFleur)? You get what you emphasize, right?
“What’s always been really important to me philosophically is taking the ball away, and I don’t think it happens by accident, by any luck. I think you’ve got to talk about it. You’ve got to be about it and you have to go out and practice it, and then it’s going to show up in games. And then once they believe in it, it’s going to show up more and more.”
The Texans are even in turnovers, with seven giveaways and seven takeaways.
Packers-Texans Inactives
Receiver Dontayvion Wicks is active, giving the Packers a full-strength receiver corps against a beat-up Texans defense.
The Big Matchup: Jaire Alexander vs. Stefon Diggs
Remember when Aaron Rodgers owned the Bears? Well, Stefon Diggs owns the Packers.
Diggs has scored against the Packers in eight consecutive games. If he scores a touchdown on Sunday, he will tie Mel Gray for the second-longest streak of games with a touchdown reception against a single opponent in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Hayes (12 vs. the New York Giants) has a longer streak.
Diggs will be in the spotlight against the Packers. With star receiver Nico Collins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, Diggs figures to be the top target for quarterback C.J. Stroud.
How dominant has Collins been? He leads the NFL in receiving yards even while being on IR last week and playing only nine snaps the week before.
“I know Nico’s out but Diggs is a great player,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said.
Diggs is in his 10th season. Acquired in a trade with Buffalo this offseason, he has topped 100 receptions in each of his last four seasons. With a fourth-ranked 37 catches through Week 6, he’s on pace for 105 catches this season.
Among active players, he is sixth in receptions, seventh in receiving touchdowns and eighth in receiving yards.
Back in the lineup last week after missing two games with a groin injury, Alexander gave up one catch (a touchdown) vs. the Cardinals.
What Channel for Packers-Texans Game?
TV: The game will be on CBS, with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romeo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline). Here’s the broadcast map from 506 Sports. Most of the nation will get to watch the game.
Records: Green Bay is 4-2 after consecutive wins. Houston is 5-1 after three consecutive wins.
Where: Lambeau Field.
Date and time: noon.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (60-29, sixth season). Houston – DeMeco Ryans (15-8, second season).
Weather: It will be sunny and 73 at kickoff – almost a record for this date, making it an odd juxtaposition with the “Winter Warning” theme.
The line: The Packers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 48.5.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at sixth this week and the Texans are fifth.
Measuring Stick
Are the Packers a Super Bowl contender?
What better way than to play another Super Bowl contender. The Texans are 5-1 with an elite quarterback and strong defense.
“Yeah, 100 percent” this is a measuring-stick game, Christian Watson said. “Yeah, I think the mentality should be the same every single week, but anytime you get a chance to play a team that’s had the success they’ve had this season, it’s just a good opportunity to see where we’re at and put our best foot forward and go out there and compete. That’s exactly what we’re here for so we’re excited for it.”
Injuries could be a big factor. For the Texans, four starters on defense are out due to injuries and premier receiver Nico Collins is on injured reserve.
But quarterback C.J. Stroud is a premier player at the position and pass rushers Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter are key reasons why Houston is No. 1 in completion percentage allowed.
“He’s one of those guys that got a high motor,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said of Anderson, the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a three-sack performance at New England.
“He’s always going 100 percent and he finds ways to wreak havoc in the backfield, so he’s a really good edge rusher. I think Danielle Hunter on the other side is a really good edge rusher, as well, so they got two really good guys on the outside.”
The Action Report
Here are some game notes, courtesy of The Action Report’s Evan Abrams:
- The NFC North will take a combined record of 17-5 into this week’s games. Plus, the teams are 18-4 against the spread, the best for a division in the wild-card era (since 1990).
- The Texans are 5-1 but underdogs. Since 2003, teams with a winning percentage of 80-plus percent but underdogs in October and November are 75-52-7 against the spread.
- Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 28-15 against the spread vs. teams who are better than .500. That’s the fifth-best winning percentage for any coach since 2003. The others on the list? Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh, Sean Payton and Mike Tomlin.
More Green Bay Packers News
Trade rumors | Three reasons why Packers will beat Texans | Three reasons why Packers will lose to Texans | Saturday’s transactions | Giving back is important to Rasheed Walker | NFC North power rankings and previews | Packers-Texans: Keys to the game | Packers-Texans: Game preview | Brandon McManus “a breath of fresh air” | Squeezing more “juice” out of Edgerrin Cooper | | Injuries should help Packers vs. Texans | What channel for Packers-Texans? | Two of PFF’s top rookies | Packers-Texans matchups