Minicamp Interceptions Won’t ‘Ruin’ Clifford’s Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford wasn’t going to think too much about the overthinking that led to his four interceptions at minicamp – nor the impact it could have on his backup battle with rookie Michael Pratt.
“I didn’t play my best football the last two days, which is frustrating because I felt like I was making a lot of progress the first two weeks,” Clifford said at the conclusion of minicamp on Wednesday. “There’s a little bit of overthinking. It comes down to reading with my feet. I’m trying to make that next step. I feel like when I get up to the line, I can really see the call, feel the defense, but then there’s also that other part of overthinking.
“The last week, I just got into that overthinking, slower in my reads, not giving guys as much of a chance.”
Clifford talked to starting quarterback Jordan Love, coach Matt LaFleur and offensive assistant and former NFL quarterback Sean Mannion about what went wrong. But he’s not going to dwell on it. After all, he’s overcome much worse days in his career.
Clifford recalled his junior season at Penn State, when he was benched in favor of Will Levis for a midseason game against Nebraska after a pair of first-half turnovers led to touchdowns.
“I got benched on national television, and I’m not afraid to say it because it’s those times that you know you can overcome anything,” Clifford said. “I’m not going to take two days and let that ruin a career that I’m really excited about. We’re going to get back to it. We’re going to take some time off and not think about football for a week, and then we’re going to get right back to it and get better.”
Clifford threw three interceptions – all to safety Zayne Anderson – on Tuesday. On Wednesday, cornerback Robert Rochell drove on Clifford’s pass toward the sideline for another interception.
Clifford laughed when asked if the four interceptions would “infect” his mindset in his battle with Pratt to be Love’s backup.
“It’s all love at the end of the day,” he said of the quarterback room. “I think when you’re looking at it from the outside-in, you would think of it as a very, very rigorous competition. You might feel like there’s bad blood but, really, at the end of the day, this group is awesome.
“Mike getting added was fantastic. I’m super-excited for him. Obviously, J-Love is our leader. He’s one of, if not the, best quarterback in the league right now. It’s cool to watch because you just see him making those steps and it’s like, ‘OK, where can I find mine, as well?’ From a competition perspective, at the end of the day, let’s just be honest, it’s either Jordan, me, Mike or some other guy in the league. They can bring in anybody at the end of the day, so I’m going to try to put on my best self and continue to get better.”
As a fifth-round pick last year, Clifford sailed to the No. 2 job. He quickly dispatched Danny Etling and had no problem holding off Alex McGough. Clifford was so sharp during training camp and the preseason that the team never brought in a veteran.
That the team used a seventh-round pick on the promising Pratt shouldn’t change Clifford’s outlook at all. He knows all about competition. At Penn State, he had to beat out Levis, a second-round pick last year who is expected to start for the Titans.
“I think he’s a self-starter,” LaFleur said after practice. “He’s got that intrinsic motivation, so I don’t think whether we drafted Pratt or not it’s going to change his mindset. Now, I think the more competition you have, I do think it can bring out the best in you. But in terms of the mindset, the way he attacked it, I saw him all last season. He attacked it as if he were the starter. I would expect nothing less from him and I don’t think his mindset has changed at all.”
Following the advice of Rashan Gary, who spoke to the team following the final practice, Clifford said the goal will be to get “1 percent better” every day between now and the start of training camp.
“It’s that bittersweet part of you wish you could keep rolling,” Clifford said. “I think this team is locked in, we’re dialed in, we’re together. I think everybody is going to come back here better than today.”
