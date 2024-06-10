Packers Ninth in ‘Market-Implied’ NFL Power Rankings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers check in at No. 9 in Pro Football Focus’ market-implied power rankings.
With the release of the NFL schedule, sportsbooks created betting lines for every game, which provided the basis for these rankings. The teams are listed by their point spread ranking, which is the number of points the team would be favored (or an underdog) against an average team on a neutral field.
The Packers and Dolphins are tied for ninth in the rankings. They would be 1.2-point favorites against an average team on a neutral field.
Green Bay’s chief rivals in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, are first and fifth, respectively.
The 49ers would be a 6.4-point favorite against an average team on a neutral field. They are the favorite for the Week 12 matchup at Lambeau Field. The Lions would be a 2.3-point favorite against an average team on a neutral field.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who are 1.5-point favorites against Green Bay at FanDuel Sportsbook for their Week 1 matchup in Brazil, are seventh. Philadelphia would be a 1.9-point favorite against an average team on a neutral field.
Of note, the rankings also include the “point spread QB rankings,” which is the number of points each quarterback contributes to the spread. Jordan Love is worth 4.5 points, tied with Aaron Rodgers, interestingly enough, for the 10th-largest impact.
Love finished second in the NFL with 32 touchdown passes during his debut season. Down the stretch, he threw 18 touchdown passes vs. only one interception. Presumably, there is room for growth as he enters Year 2 as the starter.
“I feel like every rep is a learning experience, whether it was good or bad,” he said last week at OTAs. “So, given my first chance to play a whole season, there’s so much stuff to learn from and grow from. As many reps as you can get is going to make you better because you’re able to learn and you see different looks, you see different things the defense is doing and what they want to do to try and take advantage of what you’re doing on offense.
“The good and the bad, there’s so much stuff to learn from and, like we say, it’s over, but you’ve still got to be able to look back at that tape and be able to learn and grow and watch it with a positive mindset of trying to get better – not just looking at it like highlights and stuff like that. So, there’s definitely a lot of reps out there to learn from.”
Kansas City Chiefs legend Patrick Mahomes is No. 1 with a 7.0-point impact on the spread. He’s followed by the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson at 6.5 points.
In the NFC North, the Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff is worth 3.5 points, Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams is worth 2.5 points and Minnesota Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy is worth 1.0 point.
Also included with each team is their strength of schedule, projected win total and projected chance to make the playoffs, win the division, win the conference championship and win the Super Bowl. The Packers have a 55.4 percent chance to reach the playoffs and a 30.8 percent chance to win the NFC North.
