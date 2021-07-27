Sports Illustrated home
Breaking down the top wide receivers for the 2022 NFL Draft

Breaking down the top wide receivers for the 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bearcats

NFL draft profile scouting report for Cincinnati wide receiver, Alec Pierce
cincinnati bearcats

#12
Pos: WR
Ht: 6030
Wt: 213
DOB: 5/2/_
Eligible: 2022
Glen Ellyn, IL
Glenbard West High School

Alec Pierce
Cincinnati Bearcats

Pros:

Leinweber: Lining up on the outside and in the slot, Pierce finds most of his success on vertical routes. He is tall which translates to a big catch radius, making late adjustments and hauling in off-target passes. Pierce wins in the air, displaying good ball tracking and strong hands to hang on to the ball through contact. His speed is very good, getting behind zone coverage and threatening man defenders. He attacks blindspots on vertical routes. Pierce is a sharp route runner, paying attention to detail and possessing sufficient hip sink to get into breaks at his size. Varying his speed manipulates defenders and he has good ankle flexion to make 45-degree cuts instantly, winning on corners and posts. Against zone, he manipulates space downfield. Finishes runs instead of going out of bounds.

Cons:

Leinweber: Does not always play to his size which is especially apparent as a blocker where he lacks urgency, being too passive. Pierce lets defenders get their hands on him off the line and is not proactive with his own hands, failing to create separation with physicality. He does not adapt to defenders in his way over the middle, having route timing thrown off severely by it. Limitations due to his size hurt his explosiveness out of breaks. Has to make an effort to get both hands on the ball consistently.

Summary:

Leinweber: Wideout who brings prototypical size and very good speed at the position. Pierce finds success downfield, winning in the air and manipulating space to get open. He needs to play more aggressively and up to his size in all phases of the game. Pierce projects as a backup Z receiver to start his career as he gets stronger. He will have to contribute on special teams. He has the traits to be a starting wideout in a vertical passing attack by his second NFL season. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Vertical wideout with great size, a big catch radius and very good speed. Needs to play with more physicality.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.3 / 8.3

