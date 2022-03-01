NFL Draft Profile: Makai Polk, Wide Receiver, Mississippi State Bulldogs

One-Liner:

A tall receiver with nuanced route running, Makai Polk lacks the burst, play strength and flexibility to be a high-level receiver in the NFL. He is also inconsistent at the catch point.

Pros:

Mississippi State’s first year under Mike Leach was a highly anticipated one. The offense in 2021, centered around the passing game, largely ran through recent Cal Berkeley transfer Makai Polk. The productive starter has substantial experience in the PAC-12 and the SEC. On the field, he flashes lateral burst and sufficient long speed to capitalize on a defensive back’s mistakes. He decelerates cleanly. The Bulldogs’ star primarily wins with his route running. Polk combines his lateral twitch with salesmanship in his releases to force opponents off balance. Once into the route stem, he actively attempts to manipulate defenders with directional work, speed adjustments, jab steps, head fakes and body language. Before his break, Polk works onto the defensive back’s toes to cause an early hip turn. He concurrently uses a push-off to create space. He has solid hip sink and suddenness in his breaks. Moreover, Polk is a hands catcher who tracks the passes well and exhibits strong body control. He has an impressive catch radius, both high pointing the ball and scooping errant passes off the turf. He is unafraid of contact as he hauls the ball in. On sideline and back-shoulder throws, Polk shields the catch point with his frame. As a blocker, the intriguing receiver displays respectable effort. He may offer special teams value as a gunner and a blocker on return teams.

Cons:

Mississippi State’s offense in 2021 was not without fault. Likewise, Polk, while talented, is a flawed prospect. The tall receiver has a very slender frame. What’s more, he ostensibly has stiff ankles that limit his movement. Polk’s linear burst is average at best and he lacks the speed to separate on vertical routes. This non-differentiating explosiveness and long speed hurt his ability to capitalize on defenders’ poor technique. NFL athletes, in particular, will be able to recover too often. Though he is a strong route runner, Polk wastes time in his releases. Additionally, his failure to use his hands at the line of scrimmage and up the stem leaves his frame open to contact. When defenders land to his chest, Polk’s timing is severely impacted. On underneath routes, the Bulldogs’ go-to target is slow to get his head around. As a result, he makes himself unavailable. While the California native regularly forces defensive backs into mistakes, he fails to properly attack blind spots. Moreover, Polk has too many easy drops on film. He is unreliable on 50-50 balls or back-shoulder throws. He does not shield the catch point on passes over the middle. After the catch, Polk tends to work purely linearly. He does not do enough to make defenders miss. At the next level, the Mississippi State product is an outside-only prospect whose lack of play strength may limit his role on special teams.

Summary:

In a largely forgettable year for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a recently-acquired transfer managed to stand out and lead the offense. Makai Polk, a former Berkeley Golden Bear, is a tall, long receiver whose route running is very refined for a player of his size. That said, Polk lacks burst, play strength and flexibility. Additionally, he is inconsistent at the catch point. If he develops, Polk can work his way into special teams units and a contributing role in the NFL.

Background:

Born August Fourth, 2001 to Parents Makai and Kahli Polk in Richmond, CA, Makai Polk was a star athlete at El Cerrito High School. Primarily a defensive player early in his career, the California native put up 44 tackles as a sophomore. In his junior year, he made 52 tackles and two interceptions. He returned one of those picks for a touchdown. He helped his school to the Los Angeles City Section playoffs. As a senior, Polk exploded for 42 tackles and eight interceptions. He also put up 30 receptions for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns. That year, he was first-team All-Tri-County - Rock League on defense and second-team on offense. He also lettered in track and field and basketball at El Cerrito High School. Polk won the Tri-County Athletic League long jump title as a junior to earn first-team all-conference honors. He made the Dean’s List in the fall of 2017 when he had a 4.0 GPA. After a stellar athletic career in high school, Polk received a three-star rating from 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet named him the 1283rd-best recruit in the nation, the 99th-ranked athlete in his class and the 127th-overall player from California that year. Polk decided to start his career at Cal. In his freshman year, he appeared in all 13 games and started five. He recorded 19 receptions, 295 yards and two touchdowns. As a sophomore, he appeared in four games and started two on his way to 17 receptions, 183 yards and one touchdown. Between his second and third years, he transferred to Mississippi State. As a redshirt sophomore, Polk made 105 receptions for 1046 yards and nine touchdowns. After his first year with the Bulldogs, he declared for the draft. Polk was invited to the 2022 NFL Combine.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.3 / 7.3

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes