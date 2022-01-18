NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Weston, Wide Receiver, Northern Iowa Panthers

#80

Pos: WR

Ht: 6040

Wt: 210

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Albertville, MN

St. Michael-Albertville High School

Isaiah Weston Northern Iowa Panthers

One-Liner:

“Vertically driven receiver that lacks a diversified skill set”

Pros:

Large frame at six-foot-three 208-pounds. Weston has exceptional length he uses well at the catch point. He moves around the line of scrimmage, playing slot and outside receiver. Can get vertical well with decent straight line speed, has long strides can open it up with space. Burns corners with a cushion if they don’t bail early. Adjusts well to passes outside his frame, hauls in passes at extension well.

Cons:

Stiff athlete, hips and feet don’t allow him to make cuts well enough throughout his routes. Lacks initial quickness off the line of scrimmage and at his break to separate consistently. When changing direction, he doesn’t sink his hips and explode out of his break. Lacks suddenness to separate at the top of routes, burst isn't there. Routes are slow developing and need to sell fakes throughout his stem. Doesn't know how to use his size and length to separate at the top of routes. Has balance issues when trying to cut or when he’s met with physicality. The agility to work in the short areas of the field isn’t there. Won't threaten defenses at the first level creating yards after the catch. Very one dimensional, going downfield and attacking on posts and go balls.

Summary:

Weston is a long limbed receiver with a good combination of size and speed. Northern Iowa was able to attack downfield on the outside and on posts with Westons’ ability to open up his stride and run past middle field defenders. Besides being able to threaten vertically, there’s not a full skillset to work with as an NFL wide receiver. Limited as a route runner, Weston doesn’t have the movement skills to be a separator and win in the short-to-intermediate levels of the field. With a more physical playing style, Weston could work his way into special teams with his athletic ability.

Background:

From Albertville, Minnesota and attended St. Michael-Albertville Senior High. Graduated in 2016 as a three star recruit and had interest from South Dakota State and Minnesota. In high school, Weston was two-time all-conference selection and selected to the all-state team as a receiver. Also played basketball and ran track. Redshirted in 2016. In 2017, Weston saw limited action before getting injured and missing all of the 2018 season. Huge breakout in 2019, Weston led the team with over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Was named to the AP All-American Second Team. Played in three games in a shortened spring 2021 season. Started all twelve games in fall 2021. Earned Phil Steele FCS all-MVFC Second Team Offense and special teams honors. Invited to the Hula Bowl and the NFLPA Bowl.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.7/6.3

