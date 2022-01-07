NFL Draft Profile: Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, North Dakota State Bison

#1

Pos: WR

Ht: 6040

Wt: 208

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Tampa, FL

Plant High School

Christian Watson

North Dakota State

Bison

One-Liner:

Long wideout with great speed who ís limited in short areas.

Pros:

Tall and long legged wideout who lines up at X receiver and operates on a vertical route tree. Watson has great build up speed when he opens his long stride which he uses to run past coverage. His speed also makes him dangerous as a kickoff returner and should translate to other special team roles. Watson uses his hands to get past and stack defensive backs downfield. After the catch, he falls forward to gain extra yards.

Cons:

As expected at his size, Watson has limited short area agility and explosiveness. His foot speed is below average which will hurt him when facing press coverage. As a route runner, Watson has to severely decelerate into his breaks to not drift upfield. His hips stay high as he struggles to sink them. Poor hands mean frequent drops which are especially frustrating downfield where he is unable to track the football consistently. In contested catch situations, Watson lacks the hand strength required to hold on to the ball through contact. His effort when running clearouts or blocking is bad, taking plays off and failing to deliver body blows. Watson lacks strength to consistently break tackles after the catch.

Summary:

Wide receiver with excellent size who possesses great long speed. Watson is a limited athlete in short areas which causes him to struggle against press and prevents him from separating underneath and in the intermediate area of the field. His catching is inconsistent and he lacks desired effort. Watson projects as a developmental wideout who can be a quality gunner. His combination of size and speed could lead to him becoming a deep threat with considerable technical development. Watson is likely to start off his career on a practice squad if he can’t make an impact on special teams right away.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.3/7.4

