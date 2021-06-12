NFL Draft Profile: Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver, Nevada Wolf Pack

#7

Pos: WR

Ht: 6020

Wt: 200

DOB: 10/13/_

Eligible: 2022

Los Angeles, CA

Thomas Jefferson High School

Romeo Doubs

Nevada Wolf Pack

Pros:

Dietz: Doubs operates as the starting X receiver for the Wolfpack, primarily operating from the right side of the field. He is a fantastic athlete for a player of his stature and size; speed is fantastic and a very muscular frame. Separation skills are elite; always willing to use his physicality and length to fight through contact, yet has the jets to simply blow by the defensive back. Hands are excellent; positions them perfectly regardless of the accuracy of the pass and plenty of instances of him tracking the ball precisely as well. In his snaps in the slot, showcased his improvement as a route runner; good ankle flexion and football IQ allows him to break routes and leave cornerbacks in the dust. Run after catch skills are beautiful as well - speed plays a big part when the QB dumps the ball off to him.

Cons:

Dietz: Despite the aforementioned route running improvements, he still needs a ton of work in that department. His route tree is very miniscule and lacks refinement in the intermediate area of the field. Lateral agility was a smidge disappointing on film, not going to be the type of player to take a defender out of his shoes. One some deep shots, more of a body catcher than hands catcher - no drop issues, but may not get away with it as much in the NFL. Pass blocking lacks effort, and doesn't appear to care too much in that department.

Summary:

Dietz: Romeo Doubs has seen his playing time steadily increase throughout his time at Nevada, and with potential top prospect Carson Strong as his gunslinger, he broke out in a big way in 2020. He has the size, speed, football IQ, and toughness to improve even more so in 2021. His separation ability is truly remarkable, and even though he needs some more work in the technical refinement regions of his game, he has all of those physical traits and productive skills that could see him go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

One-Liners

Dietz: A size + speed freak with fantastic production, Doubs has a chance to be one the biggest risers at the WR position in 2021.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 7.7 / 8.8