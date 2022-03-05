Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Kevin Austin Jr.
Team(s)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

NFL Draft Profile: Kevin Austin Jr., Wide Receiver, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

NFL draft profile scouting report for Notre Dame wide receiver, Kevin Austin Jr.
i
i (1)

#4
Pos: WR
Ht: 6023
Wt: 200
Hand: 0900
Arm: 3278
Wing: 7928
40: 4.43
Bench: N/A
3-Cone: 6.71
Shuttle: 4.15
Vert: 39"
Broad: 11'00"
DOB: 3/30/_
Eligible: 2022
Fort Lauderdale, FL
North Broward Prep High School

Kevin Austin Jr.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

One-Liner:

A big-bodied and physical wide receiver who is great at catching the deep ball and makes a lot of contested catches. Very underrated prospect due to injuries in his career, but showed this past season that he can be a dangerous player and could end up being a middle-round steal in this draft.

Pros:

Big and strong receiver. Great at playing the deep ball, he has incredible tracking skills and can adjust his body accordingly to make the catch. He also has really strong hands and makes contested catches look fairly easy. Good route runner and is very decisive in his movements, you can tell he understands the route tree. He is fluid in his routes and knows the optimal body position to get open and make the catch. He has a surprising ability to change direction and that makes it extremely difficult to cover him on comeback routes. A very good leader and teammate, he always gives you his best effort, even when it’s just blocking, and is one of the first people in the end zone to celebrate a teammate's touchdown. Once the ball is caught he is very difficult to take down. He will surprise defenders with his speed and has great balance upon contact, as he is always fighting for extra yards.

Cons:

Not the flashiest athlete, he doesn’t have the quick-twitch and shiftiness in his game. Though he is an athletic player, he isn’t the type of player who can change direction multiple times and get open within a couple of yards. He gives great effort when blocking, but he isn’t the best at it. He gets out of balance and doesn’t always have the optimal hand placement. He also has an extensive injury history, which can be pretty scary for teams who are looking at him during this draft process. This past season was the only full season he played, so durability and health will be big points of concern for teams. Though his understanding and execution of the route tree is a strength of his, he only runs a very basic tree, so it could take him some time to become a big contributor.

Summary:

Anyone looking for this draft class’s Gabriel Davis, This is the prospect you are searching for. He is big and strong, with the ability to take the top off of a defense. He is not the fastest or most agile wide receiver in this draft, but the skill set he brings to a team is extremely important and effective. He has very strong hands and is terrific at contested catches, especially when playing the deep ball. He has great tracking skills and can adjust his body to be in the right position for making the catch. He is 6’2”, but plays even bigger and really knows how to use his body, most importantly when it comes to scoring touchdowns. He is a very good route runner, though he runs a very limited amount of routes. He had a lot of injuries so there are certain aspects of the game he needs to improve, most notably blocking. He is a willing blocker and always gives you great effort, but he doesn’t possess the techniques to be successful. For someone his size blocking is definitely something he will need to work on. He is a great leader and teammate, who leads by example and is always there to encourage teammates and celebrate their successes.

Background:

Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He attended North Broward Prep, where he was a standout player. He was the 2017 Florida Mr. Football and was selected to Nike’s “The Opening”. He was a unanimous Top 100 ranked player in the nation as a high school senior. His college career was derailed by injury as he missed his sophomore and junior season. He did however take full advantage of his senior season and played a full season, showing exactly what he can do.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.2 / 8.1

Read More

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

#4
Pos: WR
Ht: 6023
Wt: 200
Hand: 0900
Arm: 3278
Wing: 7928
40: 4.43
Bench: N/A
3-Cone: 6.71
Shuttle: 4.15
Vert: 39"
Broad: 11'00"
DOB: 3/30/_
Eligible: 2022
Fort Lauderdale, FL
North Broward Prep High School

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Kevin Austin Jr.Notre Dame Fighting Irish

USATSI_17439692
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kevin Austin Jr., Wide Receiver, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft Bible52 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_13608534
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Clarence Hicks, Linebacker, UTSA Roadrunners

By The NFL Draft Bible52 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17014777
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: DaRon Bland, Cornerback, Fresno State Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible52 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17820159
NFL Draft Events

NFL Combine: Day 1 Winners

By Robert Gregson14 hours ago
Green Bay Packers
Mocks

NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Zack Patraw16 hours ago
jonathan ford 1
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jonathan Ford, Defensive Tackle, Miami Hurricanes

By The NFL Draft Bible23 hours ago
Member Exclusive
big kat bryant 1
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant, Defensive End, UCF Knights

By The NFL Draft Bible23 hours ago
Member Exclusive
a rupcich 1
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Andrew Rupcich, Offensive Tackle, Culver Stockton Wildcats

By The NFL Draft Bible23 hours ago
Member Exclusive
danthony bell 1
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: D’Anthony Bell, Safety, West Florida Argonauts

By The NFL Draft Bible23 hours ago
Member Exclusive