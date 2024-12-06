Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: Live Updates
DETROIT – Can the Green Bay Packers make a late run to the NFC North championship? If so, they’ll have to beat the Detroit Lions on Thursday night at Ford Field. Follow along for updates.
Late-Season Lukas?
As a rookie last year, Lukas Van Ness had a sack in his NFL debut at Chicago. He went nine consecutive games without a sack but finished with three sacks and six quarterback hits during the final six games.
Is Van Ness going to have a similar late-season surge?
Van Ness had one sack in the first 10 games but a sack in back-to-back games over the 49ers and Dolphins.
“I think there’s a lot of guys starting to hit that stride,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “I think guys are gaining confidence in themselves (and) they’re gaining confidence in the scheme, because they know what they’re doing and they’re getting more confidence in what they’re doing and, when you have more reps over time, that usually happens.
“The whole goal is to play better and better each week where the last game of the year we’re playing as good football as we have, and that’s what he’s doing right now, and I’m proud of him because it’s hard. He didn’t lose his confidence but there’s moments – and he’s got high expectations from outside and from inside – and early on you could see that weighing on him a little bit. But he should be confident right now because he’s playing good football.”
Van Ness said the defense, in general, and the pass rush, in particular, is feeling more confident.
And himself?
“Just got to keep going,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been able to put a couple sacks on the board the last few weeks and just got to continue to play free and fast and those will come.”
Rise of Packers Started at Detroit Last Year
Last year, the Packers were 4-6 when they arrived in Detroit for a Thanksgiving game against the rival Lions, who were 8-2.
Green Bay pulled off the upset, 29-22. Tucker Kraft, who replaced injured Luke Musgrave as the primary tight end, scored his first career touchdown.
“Just like us, the team was filled with a bunch of men. We’re all beatable. We were a young team last year,” Kraft said. “The benefit to us this year is we know a lot more about our own offense. Just a bunch of young hungry guys, still.”
The Packers lost 24-14 in Week 9, which is why they are two games behind Detroit in the NFC North standings.
Kraft is eager to make amends.
“The first time we played them, we just kept beating ourselves,” he said. “We had a third down, Jordan threw the ball to me, I had my hands turned to try to catch the ball inside. When that happens, when you’re not trying to catch the ball with the proper fundamentals, you miss the field goal after that.
“So, that’s points off the board when we should have converted on third down. We never should have had the kicking game out there in the first place. It’s all just domino effects of mistakes. Make the least amount of mistakes, win the game.”
The loss to the Lions preceded the bye. The Packers enter the rematch with three consecutive wins, including impressive victories over the 49ers and Dolphins.
“Having some wins under our belt and stacking those wins, that’ll be important to continue to carry that through, even after Detroit,” Kraft said. “Our focus is one game at a time, but having momentum going into a place, going in and playing a team that has had the injuries that they’ve had, we’re going to have to take advantage and execute one play at a time. Have the mindset to not get too ahead of ourselves, start the game off with that one play mindset.
“Even if things aren’t going our way right away, just being able to react and respond.”
Different Jordan Love for Detroit
When the Packers stumbled against the Lions in November, quarterback Jordan Love was playing through a groin injury sustained a week earlier against Jacksonville.
After the bye, the Packers have won three in a row. Of 31 quarterbacks with at least 40 passes during that span, Love is third with a 120.8 passer rating, first with 10.3 yards per attempt and 11th with a completion percentage of 69.1.
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been impressed.
“I’m going to give a lot of credit to the head coach also, because I know early in the season – I’m just talking about this season right now – I know he was throwing interceptions, but he was still having a good year as far as getting the ball downhill and getting the ball to the receivers,” Glenn told reporters this week.
“But I think what they’ve done a really good job of is saying, ‘Listen, (running back Josh) Jacobs, you’re going to run this team and everything’s going to go through you, which Love, that’s going to make you even more effective because now you have to try to stop this run’ because he’s doing a really job of running the ball. Now, he’s going to get more of his one-on-one matchups and those throws might be somewhat easier for him.
“So, yes, Coach (Matt) LaFleur has done a really good job of riding Jacobs, and then he’s allowing Love to do the things that he’s always been good at doing, is getting the ball downfield to these elite receivers that he has.”
The Lions are second in points allowed. In Round 1, the defense had more touchdowns – Love’s pick-six – than the Packers scored until Emanuel Wilson scored with about 4 minutes to go.
“Detroit’s a good team, they’re a good defense, they do a lot of good things,” Love said. “And I think looking back at the film, there was a lot of stuff that we left out there. A lot of missed plays, a lot of mistakes and, obviously, not our best game. So a lot of stuff we’ll be looking to do better going into his game.”
Speaking of Josh Jacobs
Jacobs, who is third in the NFL with 987 rushing yards, needs just 13 yards to reach 1,000 for the season.
The magnitude of this game, however, was of much greater importance.
“I love these type of games,” he said this week. “I feel like it brings out the best in me. I feel like I’m the utmost competitor, so whenever I get a chance to prove myself or prove my team right, that’s something that I always look forward to doing.”
Packers-Lions Inactives
Both teams will be without some big-time players, including receiver Romeo Doubs for the Packers and left tackle Taylor Decker for the Lions.
Plus, Green Bay elevated rookie cornerback Kalen King from the practice squad.
Surging Packers Defense
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has the Packers’ defense on the rise. Green Bay is ninth with 20.0 points allowed per game, seventh in yards allowed per carry (4.21), 15th in opponent passer rating (90.1) and fifth in takeaways (23).
Detroit won the first game 24-14 but the defense gave up just 17.
“There’s a lot more tape of our offense out than there is of his defense at this point,” Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. “He’s got a change-up every week. He’s not just throwing fastballs, he’s got a change-up and he’s got a curveball that normally. There are several weeks where, ‘Hey, they played exactly like we expected.’
“But after that first game, there was a couple things in there that, ‘We hadn’t seen this yet, we hadn’t seen that yet, and this is how we reacted to it.’ So, certainly plays into his favor, but I think their core and their identity remains the same, how they want to play and what they believe in. Upfront, they’re physical, they’re penetrating, they like to get after the quarterback, they like to wreak havoc there in the backfield and create negative plays.”
Packers Are Underdogs
Green Bay was a 3.5-point underdog all week but the line moved to 3 on Thursday afternoon.
According to The Action Network, favorites for Thursday games have dominated in recent years, going 53-18 straight up.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 18-5 against the spread when an underdog of three points or less.
The Lions have won four in a row after Thanksgiving.
LaFleur is 18-2 in December, No. 1 in the league since 2019.
“Next game,” LaFleur said. “Not worried about. I didn’t even know it was December, to be honest with you. I don’t care. I know we play the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Today is a Thursday schedule for us. That’s where our focus lies, so it really doesn’t matter to me.”
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Remember this insane finish? | Inactives and a roster move | Three reasons why Packers will win | Three reasons why Packers will lose | Five keys to the game | TV, preview, prediction | Packers-Lions final injury report | Packers-Lions game preview | NFC North power rankings and previews | Behind Enemy Lines | Here’s path to No. 1 seed | Behind Enemy Lines | Josh Jacobs ready to rumble | Packers won’t be bothered by Ford Field | Packers-Lions Tuesday injury report | Consensus NFL Power Rankings | Robert Rochell plays for slain friends | Jordan Love getting hot | The Packers’ YAC attack | Latest playoff probabilities after Week 13 | Quay Walker playing best football | Packers-Lions matchups | The most “annoying” penalties