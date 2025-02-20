One Big Question for Every Position on Packers’ Defense
Jeff Hafley’s first season as the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator was nothing short of a resounding success. Hafley was an unexpected hire in the wake of Joe Barry’s firing, but the defense improved under Hafley’s tutelage.
At least one team took notice, with the New York Jets requesting to interview Hafley for their head coach position. Hafley did not get that job, but enjoy him while he’s in Green Bay. If the Packers’ defense takes another jump in 2025, Hafley could earn a top job with another team.
That’s a question for the end of the 2025 season. The questions that face this unit going into the 2025 season span all three levels of the defense.
Here is a look at those questions.
Defensive tackle: Where is Kenny Clark?
General manager Brian Gutekunst has stuck to the philosophy that it is better to let a player go too early rather than too late. Before training camp last year, however, Gutekunst gave Kenny Clark a rare third contract.
At the start of camp, Gutekunst knocked on the podium after saying the three-year extension was a good investment.
Clark turned in the least productive season since his rookie year of 2016. He had one sack and failed to consistently impact the game the way he had in years past. It was one season, and Clark was playing in a new defense. Perhaps those qualifiers will prove to matter in 2025.
However, it’s worth noting that Clark’s down year coincides with what is considered a strong draft class at defensive tackle. That’s a position that could be in play when Green Bay is on the clock in the first round. If so, that pick would be designed to help Clark and potentially replace him.
If Clark has another down season in 2025, he could be a cut candidate next offseason.
The harsh reality is the Packers need Clark to bounce back. He’s the only player under contract capable of playing all three downs. Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks are better suited as interior rushers. Colby Wooden has yet to assert himself. TJ Slaton was the team’s best run-defending lineman but he’s headed for free agency.
The Packers have tried to find reliable help for Clark for years. Now, they need him to rediscover his form.
Defensive end: Do they need a star?
You know the available names by now.
Myles Garrett requested a trade from Cleveland. Maxx Crosby could be made available by the rebuilding Raiders.
If the Browns or Raiders decide to trade their stars, would the Packers be interested?
During his season-ending news conference, Gutekunst was asked generally about whether he’d give up a premium draft choice for a veteran player, something he has not done since taking over as general manager.
“You’d better be right,” said Gutekunst. “When you trade a high pick for a veteran player, you’re trading a young, really good contract for a player who’s proven but is probably expensive.
“So, you’re giving up a pick and salary-cap space. So, I think you’ve got to weigh that. And if it’s the right player, if you feel like he can be a dynamic player who can change your football team, I think you’ve got to consider that, because there’s not many of those guys out there. But I think you have to also understand what you’re giving up.”
If Crosby or Garrett are available, they certainly qualify as one of those guys that can change their football team.
Do the Packers need their football team changed? Maybe not. Do they need help at this position? It certainly would not hurt.
Philadelphia’s defense behind a strong pass rush kept Patrick Mahomes under siege for the majority of Super Bowl LIX. They sacked him six times and roughed him up throughout, not allowing the Chiefs’ powerful offense to cross their side of the field until the score was 34-0.
A great pass rush has always been the great equalizer against dynamic quarterbacks. It was true of those Giants teams in 2007 and 2011, when they took down Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. It was true in 2020, when Tampa Bay beat up Mahomes, and it was true as the Eagles sacked the Chiefs’ three-peat.
Green Bay’s pass rush was solid, but unspectacular and inconsistent. Gutekunst and LaFleur seemed to recognize that in their end-of-season press conferences.
“I think we didn’t grow into that consistent front like we had hoped,” Gutekunst said, “but there were times that we showed it, so I know it’s capable.”
LaFleur had a similar outlook, and perhaps one that will define the offseason.
“I tell our defense all the time, I’ve never seen a quarterback that can complete a pass when he’s on his back.”
Linebacker: Dynamic duo?
One of the bright spots of Green Bay’s 11-6 campaign was rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Cooper was slowed early in the season by a lower-body injury that caused him to miss time in training camp.
When he was on the field, he arguably was Green Bay’s most impactful player on defense other than Xavier McKinney. Cooper’s 13 tackles for losses were the most by a rookie linebacker since Lavonte David had 20 in 2012.
Cooper should be an unquestioned starter going into 2025. Next to him likely will be the inconsistent former first-round pick Quay Walker. Walker has been up and down for most of his three seasons in Green Bay but appeared to be hitting his stride as the season went into the second half.
He was the best player on the field for a two-game stretch against San Francisco and Miami before injuring his ankle, which kept him out for the stretch run of the season.
“I think both those guys had their best years as pros so far,” Gutekunst said, referring to Walker and draft classmate Devonte Wyatt.
Despite his detractors within the fanbase, Walker has always received praise from those within Green Bay’s building. Gutekunst, LaFleur, Hafley and McKinney all praised Walker unprompted during the course of 2024.
McKinney recently doubled down on his praise of Walker.
“I think he’s one of the best linebackers in the league,” McKinney said while on the NFL Spotlight Podcast with Ari Meirov.
“There are a lot of things he can do that a lot of linebackers cannot do. I think he’s going to continue to keep getting better. I think he’s going to continue to grow as a player. In the future, he’s going to be the best linebacker in the league. You can write that down.”
If Walker can get anywhere close to what McKinney says he can be, the Packers will have the best linebacker tandem in football.
Cornerback: Replacing an All-Pro
Jaire Alexander’s days in Green Bay appear to be numbered. While Gutekunst said the team could afford Alexander, it might not want to.
ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported what seemed clear throughout the year.
“There are strong indications that Alexander's time with the Packers will end without him playing another down. Multiple team sources have privately expressed their frustration with Alexander's inability to stay healthy and/or play through injuries,” Demovsky said.
The Packers have had plenty of practice in replacing Alexander. He’s missed 34 of 68 possible games since suffering a shoulder injury in October 2021.
Releasing Alexander would be the easy part. Replacing him would be the challenge. Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are the only cornerbacks under contract with playing experience in an NFL game.
They’ll need to add numbers at the position, even if it’s not necessarily a priority free agent or a first-round pick.
Safety: Does X mark the spot?
Xavier McKinney is going to start. No shock there. He is arguably the best player on the team. He transformed the defense with his playmaking and leadership. His eight interceptions led the team, which included five in his first five games.
The spot next to him was a bit of a revolving door thanks to injuries.
The leader in the clubhouse to start next to McKinney is Evan Williams. A fourth-round pick last year, Williams did not play any snaps in the season opener after losing his training-camp battle with rookie second-round pick Javon Bullard. By the end of the season, however, Williams was the preferred starter next to McKinney, with Bullard being moved to the slot.
With a full offseason on the horizon, the way the Packers deploy their safeties could depend on how they add to their cornerback room. If they add enough quality corners, they could deploy three true cornerbacks when they go into their nickel package.
That would mean Bullard and Williams would be competing for one spot on the field. Competition breeds excellence, so perhaps that is what they need.
As was displayed by late-season starts from Zayne Anderson and Kitan Oladapo, depth is never a bad thing to have, either.