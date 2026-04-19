25 Best NFL Draft Fits for Packers – Ranked by Rookie Impact

The NFL Draft is set to begin, and this year is unlike most for the Green Bay Packers. They do not have a first-round pick. Of course, that’s a consequence they’re happy to pay for the right to have Micah Parsons chase down quarterbacks.

As a result, however, draft capital is more limited as the Packers attempt to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 season.

The Packers have almost exclusively looked at the draft as a long-term exercise, trying to secure players they think could help them in the future without looking for immediate contributors.

Could that change this year without a first-round pick? Perhaps. Even if it doesn’t, there are players who are going to be ranked higher in terms of immediate impact than others.

Here are 25 players listed by who are, in our estimatation, most likely to make an impact for the Packers in 2026.

Second Round: San Diego State CB Chris Johnson

Green Bay’s two biggest needs arguably are at cornerback and defensive tackle. The question is simply who is the best available player at those positions who could make an impact?

The answer is Chris Johnson, the San Diego State product who has a nose for the end zone. He had four interceptions in 2025 and returned two of them for touchdowns.

The Packers need better coverage and ball skills in their secondary. Johnson provides both.

The only question for Johnson is whether he’ll make it to Green Bay’s pick at No. 52. He’s been one of the top performers of the predraft process and potentially could be a late-first-round-pick.

If there were any player in this draft that Gutekunst would be willing to trade up for, Johnson is a good bet. The Packers don’t have much capital in this draft but they have a lot of picks in 2027 to use as bait.

Second Round: Tennessee CB Colton Hood

Another cornerback who has a draft stock that’s a little murky is Colton Hood, another player who is on the border between first and second round.

If Hood were to slip into the second round, he’s another player Gutekunst could consider a small move up for if he’s not crossing every finger that he could fall all the way to Pick 52.

Hood played at three schools in three years, with by far his best year coming in his final year at Tennessee. He had nine PBUs to go with one forced fumble and one interception and allowed a 53.8 catch percentage.

Second Round: Florida DT Caleb Banks

The Packers have typically shied away from players with injury red flags during the draft. Linebacker Myles Jack is the most famous example, where the Packers took Kenny Clark instead during the 2016 NFL Draft.

Last year, the Packers had a chance to draft cornerback Will Johnson in the first round but passed on him in favor of Matthew Golden.

Johnson’s injury concerns saw him plummet all the way into the second round after some early buzz that he could be the first cornerback off the board in his draft class.

With limited capital and the chips pushed to the center of the table, would the Packers be the team to stop the slide of a talented prospect who slips because of injury concerns?

If they did, the answer to that question could be Florida’s Caleb Banks.

When Banks was healthy, he was considered a sure-fire first-round pick, but he has struggled with foot injuries. That includes a broken foot that he suffered at the Scouting Combine in February. That injury knocked him out of the rest of his workout and made his short-term future even cloudier.

The talent with Banks is undeniable when he’s on the field. In 2024 he played 12 games and compiled 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Unfortunately, injuries cut short his final season in Gainesville, as he only played three games.

That’s where the question lies. If the Packers take him, his impact could be as big as his 6-foot-6, 327-pound frame.

That is true in both directions. The Packers can ill afford to have a player flame out because he cannot get on the field given their limited draft capital.

However, with the Packers on the cusp of greatness and needing an impact defensive tackle, could they take a swing to try and build a dominant defensive front?

Second Round: Georgia DT Christen Miller

It’s hard to find defensive tackles who contribute early in their careers because of the adjustment period from college to the NFL. However, the Packers have a big need at nose tackle in their defense under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Christen Miller may be the man they have their eyes on to fill that void. The Packers hosted Miller on one of their “30” visits . He is powerful at the point of attack and an ascending player who could give Green Bay’s run defense a boost.

The two big concerns?

One is that Miller may not make it to Pick 52. He’s near the top of the defensive tackle rankings in a class that is not considered particularly strong. Two, if he does fall down to the board, it could be due in part to medical red flags.

Would the Packers, a usually risk-averse team when it comes to medicals, take a chance on the talented defensive tackle from Georgia? If they did, he could be a plug-and-play starter next to Javon Hargrave and Devonte Wyatt.

Second Round: Iowa State DT Domonique Orange

When it comes to defensive tackles who fit what the Packers have typically preferred from an athletic standpoint, the man they call “Big Citrus” is one of the best fits in this class.

If you’re looking for a pass rusher, you won’t find it looking at Domonique Orange. He had just one sack in his college career. Against the run? That’s a different story. Orange is noted to be powerful, and immovable at times, against double teams.

That’s exactly what the Packers would likely ask him to do if they were to take him with their second-round pick. Keep the linebackers, and defensive linemen around him clean. Sometimes, the dirty work is the work that is most valuable to a defense.

Is a nose tackle who can do all the dirty work for a team who cannot affect the passer worth the 52nd overall pick? The Packers are going to have to decide if that juice is worth the squeeze.

Second Round: Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter

Hunter earned the nickname of “The Fridge” during his career, and that’s where the Packers are looking to stuff opposing run games.

Lee Hunter was one of Green Bay’s “30” visits , which was a bit of a surprise given his limited athletic profile. Perhaps the visit was subterfuge, as Brian Gutekunst has indicated in the past, but if there is interest, Hunter is someone who could fill the void in the middle of Green Bay’s defense.

Hunter is a powerful defender against the run, and has had some pass-rush productivity during his college career with three sacks last year for Texas Tech.

In the NFL, however, Hunter is going to make his money stopping the run. The question the Packers will have to answer is if that style of player, who might be on the field on first and second down, with the 52nd pick?

It’s also easy to say a position matters less when there’s no games to be played. Do you think anyone around Green Bay was thinking that run-stuffing defensive lineman mattered less than another position as Derrick Henry ran roughshod over them in the home finale against the Baltimore Ravens?

Probably not.

Third Round: Texas CB Malik Muhammad

Malik Muhammad is a starting-caliber cornerback who could be taken in the middle rounds

The question for the Packers is if they’ll have to take him to Culvers for a couple of cheeseburgers prior to getting him into Green Bay. He weighed in at a tiny 182 pounds during the Scouting Combine before beefing up to 190 at his pro day.

The Packers throughout their history have preferred density at the cornerback position. They typically shy away from skinny players in the top 100. Muhammad might have found himself right on the line at 190 pounds.

He has 14 PBUs and two interceptions in his final two seasons at Texas as a sticky cornerback who has played in plenty of big games in the SEC as well as the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Muhammad has plenty of competitive spirit, as well, as someone who was the third of nine children in his family. Since he likely had to fight for the last slice of pizza at the dinner table, fighting for a football could be light work.

He could be in a fight for a position on the field, as well, if the Packers draft him, and he has the capability to push Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Benjamin St.-Juste for time on the field if any of those three struggle.

Third Round: Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun

In terms of Day 2 cornerbacks, there may not be any that are as competitive as Devin Igbinosun

Igbinosun was a three-year starter in the Big Ten for Ohio State and played the last of those seasons under former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia. He has experience with NFL coaching and played in the College Football Playoff for each of his final two seasons. That included a matchup against Texas in 2024, when he faced last year’s first-round pick for Green Bay, Matthew Golden.

Confidence is a requirement at the position he plays, and Igbinosun has plenty of it. He was noted to be one of Ohio State’s best trash talkers, but said there was a method to his madness.

“Me talking trash forces me to bring it every single day because I have to back it up,” Igbinosun said to On3 .

Penalties were a major issue, especially in 2024. That will have to get cleaned up for him to challenge for immediate playing time.

Third Round: Arkansas CB Julian Neal

In the modern era of the transfer portal and NIL, Matt LaFleur was asking last year if a player wanted football as opposed to whether he needed it.

Julian Neal might apply as someone who needs it, as he was quoted as saying he was willing to die on the field if that was what it took .

While nobody is wishing for that, it’s that type of desire the Packers want to add to their defense, specifically Micah Parsons.

“Be ready to do more than your job requires,” Parsons said at the team’s locker room cleanout.

Neal could be taken in Round 3 or 4 to help the Packers on the boundary at cornerback. He had 20 PBUs and four interceptions over his final two seasons in college. Those ball skills would be a welcome sight for the Packers’ cornerback room, which only picked off one pass in the regular season a year ago.

Third Round: Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr.

At the beginning of the draft process it felt like Jackson was going to be one of the players to skyrocket up draft boards. He had a strong showing at the Shrine Bowl and was a late callup to the Senior Bowl before a good performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Jackson bounced around between Maryland and Miami before finding at home at Florida State for the final three seasons of his career.

Jackson had 4.5 sacks in his last two years at Florida State but does not project to be a prolific pass rusher at the next level. He’s more suited to be a run stuffer, which is what the Packers need in the middle of their defense.

Jackson played nose tackle for the Seminoles, and the Packers have a big need at that position. Jackson could start or find his way onto the field early in his career, as will be the case for most of the defensive tackles who are drafted to play nose tackle.

Third Round: Southeast Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor

What if the Packers aren’t looking for a run defender in the middle of their defense? What if they’re content to run Nazir Stackhouse and Jonathan Ford as the team’s primary nose tackle for the minimal amount of snaps they’ll be required to play in their base defense?

Whether that’s wise or not is a different discussion, but the Packers could certainly look for a boost to their pass rush on the interior. What about Southeastern Louisiana’s Kaleb Proctor?

Proctor has been compared in some circles to Milton Williams, who was a rotational defensive lineman in Philadelphia when Jonathan Gannon was their defensive coordinator. Over Proctor’s last two seasons in college, he piled up 13.5 sacks and 19 tackles for losses.

Proctor’s undersized frame could remind them of Karl Brooks, who will be playing on an expiring contract in 2026. The Packers could be looking for a replacement for him, and Proctor is the style of player who could fit as a rusher in subpackages.

Third Round: Georgia CB Daylen Everette

Daylen Everette is said to be a player who carries himself like a coach. He’s a solid tackler who had some nice moments in college, with three interceptions in 2024 and 11 pass breakups in 2025. He’s got a nice combination of size (6-foot-1 1/4) and speed (4.37 in the 40).

The Packers question marks at cornerback both now and into the future. Everette could be someone who pushes Nixon or Valentine for time on the field early in his career. He can also find himself in line for a starting job in 2027 in the event that the Packers allow Valentine and Nixon to leave in free agency.

Second Round: Illinois edge Gabe Jacas

There are short- and long-term needs on the edge. This offseason, the Packers lost Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare, and Micah Parsons presumably will miss the start of the season with a torn ACL. Longer term, former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness could be entering his final season under contract.

Jacas is a powerful rusher who was productive in his final season with 11 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was the primary focus for the opposing offense, as well, as no other Illinois defender had more than two sacks.

Jacas is a quick and violent pass rusher who credits his wrestling background for his ability to use his hands and his advanced technique.

Jacas could compete to start as a rookie in the event that Parsons isn’t ready for Week 1.

Second Round: Penn State Dani Dennis-Sutton

Dani Dennis-Sutton was incredibly productive in his final two seasons for the Nittany Lions. He had 8.5 sacks each of the last two years with a total of 25 tackles for losses. That production is something the Packers could be looking for on the field as a long-term starter across from Parsons.

Dennis-Sutton could certainly contribute as a rookie, as a starter across from Van Ness while Parsons rehabs.

Third Round: Michigan edge Derrick Moore

Moore was a three-year contributor for the Wolverines before becoming a full-time starter for the final two seasons. He had 10 sacks in 2025, when he showed his polish as a pass rusher. He’s viewed as a player who has consistently gotten better in his college career. He is a high-floor prospect.

Moore has enough pass-rushing chops to fill in as a starter in the event of an injury. His short-term impact could be as a starter early while Parsons is out rehabbing his ACL, and eventually growing into a rotational rusher with Barryn Sorrell as the second group of guys behind Parsons and Van Ness.

Third Round: Texas Tech edge Romello Height

Romello Height is an undersized speed rusher who the Packers had in on a “30” visit . Height could be someone that Gannon sees as his version of Haason Reddick from his days in Philadelphia.

Reddick had the best season of his career during the 2022 season that saw the Eagles ride their pass rush all the way to Super Bowl Sunday.

At 240 pounds, Height is significantly smaller than the players the Packers have typically preferred on the edge. That could lead to a key question as to whether the Packers could keep Height and Collin Oliver given their lighter-than-average frames.

The Packers won’t build their draft strategy around last year’s fifth-round pick, but Height would certainly be a specialist as opposed to a potential starter. His impact would be dependent on whether Parsons returns from injury sooner than later. If he did, Height could become a pass rusher across from Parsons in packages that included Van Ness and Devonte Wyatt inside to go with Parsons and Height on the edge.

Third Round: Texas Tech RB Mike Washington Jr.

Mike Washington Jr. was a surprise “30” visit . Would they really look for a running back with one of their first two picks?

History says don’t rule it out, as the Packers famously spent a second-round pick on AJ Dillon in 2020 with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams on the depth chart and bigger needs on the roster.

Washington has a unique style that could blend in well with Josh Jacobs as a rookie. Washington’s speed is one of his greatest assets, and his ability to make people miss in the open field would provide an explosive element that is missing from Green Bay’s backfield.

While Washington could be in line to be Jacobs’ replacement as soon as 2027, he could form a dynamic tandem in Green Bay’s backfield in 2026 to help make their offense more explosive and provide trusted depth if Jacobs is banged up like last season. Perhaps taking a seat sooner would have had Jacobs healthier and fresher for the stretch run.

Third Round: Duke OL Brian Parker

The Packers love offensive linemen who can move around and play multiple positions. Brian Parker played right tackle at Duke, but is projected to move inside and potentially to center at the next level.

The Packers did re-sign Sean Rhyan this offseason but do not have a backup for him other than Jacob Monk, who has made minimal impact in two seasons.

Parker could presumably be the team’s super-sub at all three interior positions with the ability to get the team out of a game at right tackle. The Packers’ only other proven backup is Darian Kinnard, who re-signed this offseason with a one-year contract.

Third Round: Florida OT Austin Barber

Austin Barber started 38 games in the SEC and has plenty of experience that could translate to the next level. Barber was a three-year starting left tackle who played right tackle early in his career, so he could be their swing tackle as a rookie with potential to play guard, as well.

Jordan Morgan is the team’s starting left tackle, but their backup plan if Morgan were to miss time is unclear at this point. Barber could alleviate that problem while cross-training at both guard spots to be a potential four-position backup.

Third Round: Texas A&M OL Trey Zuhn III

Much like Brian Parker, Trey Zuhn III fits the mold of a player who could remind the Packers of Zach Tom when they drafted him in 2022.

Zuhn was the Aggies’ starting left tackle but also started a game and got considerable action at center. That gives him super-sub potential as a rookie. At 6-foot-6, Zuhn would be an interesting projection inside because of his height.

His maturity and skill would be welcome on a unit that struggled with consistency and availability last season. Every player in the NFL is just one heartbeat away from making his way onto the field, but that is especially true up front, where injuries are the norm rather than the exception.

“Staff claims he’s the most pro-ready lineman they’ve ever had,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said.

Third Round: Georgia State WR Ted Hurst

Ted Hurst played at Georgia State, and has the height, weight and speed combinations the Packers typically value at receiver. The Packers had him in for a “30” visit .

The need in Green Bay at receiver is not immediate with Christan Watson, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Reed set to be the primary starters in 2026. The future is a different story. Both Reed and Watson are playing on expiring contracts and could be deemed too expensive to keep.

Hurst could give the team some insurance in an exploding receiver market. He averaged at least 14 yards per reception in all four of his years in college. That included finding the end zone 25 times.

Third Round: North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance

The Packers have had success with a wide receiver from North Dakota State. Could they go there again as they try to build around Jordan Love?

Bryce Lance was a late bloomer who came on strong to finish his career after having just one catch in his first three seasons. He topped the 1,000-yard mark in each of last two years, and set the school record with 17 touchdowns in 2024.

The Packers could afford to be patient with Lance, who could have a learning curve jumping from FCS to the NFL, similarly to the one Watson faced in 2022.

His athleticism combined with his size, however, would give the Packers an insurance policy in the event that Watson leaves in free agency or misses time with an injury.

Third Round: Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell

Brazzell, who was in Green Bay on a “30’ visit , has the size and speed that could make the Packers as fast as any team in the NFL if he were to team up with Watson and Golden.

At 6-foot-4 and with 4.37 in the 40, Brazzell is an elite size-speed prospect who averaged 16.4 yards per catch last season for the Volunteers. However, as noted by Brugler, 48.7 percent of his routes were hitches or goes. He’ll have to develop a more complete route tree. New receivers coach Noah Pauley would have his work cut out for him if the Packers were to bring Brazzell in, but if he were to reach his ceiling, he could have an impact similar to the one that Watson has when he is on the field in Green Bay.

Third Round: Mississippi WR De’Zhaun Stribling

Of the receivers who are in this class that could most readily replace what Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks gave them, it’s De’Zhaun Stribling.

Stribling played four years at Oklahoma State before transferring to Ole Miss for his final season, and was incredible during the Rebels’ run in the college football playoff. He averaged 92.7 yards receiving during postseason games.

He has strong hands with a drop percentage under 2 percent for 2025 and is a willing blocker in the run game.

By this point, we all know that LaFleur wants his receivers to be blockers, which could make Stribling the apple of his eye.

Second Round: LSU S AJ Haulcy

AJ Haulcy might have been a visit simply to get medical info, but it was an interesting visit, nonetheless.

On the surface, the Packers are in very good shape at safety with Evan Williams, Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard all starting in some capacity. All of those players are very likely to be in Green Bay for the next two seasons, as well, so why bother taking a visit with someone like Haulcy?

Depth is always a good thing to have, and so are good players in coverage.

Haulcy would likely be a specialist earlier in his career as the team’s dime back. How impactful would that be? Gannon used his dime package 16.3 percent of the time in 2025. Haulcy could be a key piece to increase that usage.

Plus, the Packers are always good for a surprise or two on draft weekend.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

Fast gets slow, but big doesn't get small. Could the Packers be preparing for a potential offensive tackle pick if this former basketball player falls to 52? https://t.co/1FknK1wyfA — Jacob Westendorf (@JacobWestendorf) April 19, 2026