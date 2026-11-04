After First Practice, Packers Closer Micah Parsons Offers Perfect Closing Line

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers superstar Micah Parsons practiced for the first time on Wednesday following last year’s torn ACL. The team’s All-Pro pass rusher and closer last season, Parsons will have missed more than half of the season before he makes his season debut.

That’s OK, though, because Parsons – unlike last year – will be on the field for the most important games of the season.

“I came back for the greatest time of football, and that’s November football and December football. Let the show begin,” Parsons, his face covered in sweat, said at the end of a 14-minute conversation with reporters outside the Lambeau Field locker room.

The Packers opened Parsons’ 21-day return-to-play window on Wednesday. That window will close on Nov. 25. That’s Thanksgiving Eve, when the Packers will play the Los Angeles Rams. Before that happens, he’s got to get into football shape and “keep stacking days” alongside Nate Weir, the team’s head athletic trainer who has been a “fatherly figure” alongside Parsons every step of the way.

“I just want it to be a surprise and I just want it to be a fulfilling moment for myself, the staff, and just to enjoy that day and not put too much pressure on that day,” Parsons said. “My family even been asking me, ‘You going to play? Should we buy flights to come out there?’ And I’m telling them, I still got two weeks of practice. Hey, we just got to pay for last minute flights. It is what it is.

“You can buy your flight and cancel last minute, that’s up to you, but I’m not going to pinpoint a day to disappoint anyone or get people expectations that I can’t meet. I got to stack 20 days and, hopefully, on that 21st day, I feel incredible.”

With the question of when Parsons will return to practice answered and when he’ll return to game action perhaps answered, the real question is when Parsons will return to his All-Pro form. With 12.5 sacks in 14 games last season, he became the first player in NFL history with five consecutive seasons of 12-plus sacks to start his career.

That’s the dominant player the Packers acquired last year in hopes of pushing them over the top.

Can that version of Parsons be on the field right away?

High Hopes, Reasonable Expectations

Parsons is taking an honest approach.

“I think it’s realistic and I think I’m going to have terrible plays,” he said. “I would say this: When I play, there’s two things that I don’t think anyone in this room or anyone on the team will ever question, and that’s going to be my effort and how I play every snap. I don’t think that my motor is going to change, dictate how I play. If I can’t do my motor, I’ll come off the field and I’ll come right back if I need air. I’m not going to be prideful about that. My conditioning right now is probably the worst it’s been in my career. That’s just the reality of it.”

Parsons averaged 50 snaps per game last season, including two games of 61 snaps. That version of Parsons “absolutely” won’t be on the field, at least to start.

“It’s just not realistic,” he said. “My body’s not there yet. I don’t think my knee’s built for that yet. I didn’t go through training camp. So, am I going to be the All-Pro Micah, the person I once was this year? Probably not until later, after I go through all my phases and things like that, but I think what people will see is they’re going to see, ‘This guy’s ready to play football and he’s going to play hard and he’s going to help boost this defense, which is already doing a great job.’

“I think those type of things you won’t question. I think you’ll see flashes of All-Pro Micah when I get to pass rush, and there’s going to be times when you’re going to be like, ‘Dang, what was Micah doing?’ There’s going to be times when I question myself, too. Like, what was I doing right there? I’m not ashamed of that. I’m not afraid of seeing the failure because I just came back from 11-month injury. So, I’m not shying away from the possibility of my bad plays, but I will look forward to is things that I do do good. And when I do wrong, I’m going to look at it, I’m going to do it right the next time. The best players don’t make the same mistakes twice, so that’s all it is.”

Micah Parsons Says His Knee Feels Great

Parsons said his knee feels “great.” And after a long recovery, which was slowed by a “full lateral and medial meniscus repair” that kept him on crutches for seven or eight weeks, he went out on the practice field on Wednesday with “no nerves.”

This week is a ramp-up week. He’s looking forward to next week, when he can “actually practice and … see where I’m at.”

Where Parsons is at is returning to a winning team.

The Packers are 5-3 this season after going 0-5 following Parsons’ injury last season. It’s been a borderline top-10 defense, which is rather astounding .

Now, after missing the closing games of last season, Parsons is ready to be the closer this season.

“Yeah, I think it’s always important that your team gets out to a good start, regardless of what the record is,” he said. “Myself, I don’t really buy into records because you’ve seen teams that lose a lot of games, finish strong, or last year we started strong, finished terrible. It doesn’t really matter about how you start, it’s about how you finish.”

Parsons recalled a conversation he’d just had with rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton.

“As I told DDS now, I said, ‘It’s November time. You’ve got to lock in,’” he said. “He’s like, ‘What’s November time?’ I said, ‘I get it, you’re at Penn State last year, you’re getting ready to think about what bowl game you’re heading to.’

“But I said November gets ready for December, and December tells us who we’re going to be for playoffs. Everyone steps up. You’re going to have all the film out, six, seven games, so it’s going to get harder, it’s going to be more challenging, but we’ve got to be ready to step up. That’s what I’m excited for. I came back for the greatest time of football, and that’s November football and December football. Let the show begin.”

Celebrate the Brewers’ first World Series title with Sports Illustrated’s commemorative issue.

Today's the day that could change everything for the Packers, with Micah Parsons returning to practice to add firepower to "savant" Jonathan Gannon's defense. ⬇️https://t.co/3UXWdNipAs — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 4, 2026

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