Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios for Packers’ Rookie Class

The Green Bay Packers’ rookie class is beginning to acclimate itself to the professional game as they’ve been through two weeks of OTAs and will go through the team’s mandatory minicamp next week.

With limited draft capital and salary cap maneuverability thanks to the trade for Micah Parsons and contract extensions on the horizon, the rookie class is one of the few ways that general manager Brian Gutekunst had to help improve the roster.

The Packers have typically tried to slow-play their rookies, but they may not be able to do that with some big needs in key spots on the roster.

Keeping that in mind, what are the best- and worst-case scenarios for this year’s rookie class?

Second Round: CB Brandon Cisse

Best Case: Cornerback was the pressure point on Green Bay’s defense last season. Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs significantly throughout the season. Those struggles were amplified once Parsons was placed on injured reserve.

Cisse took some reps with the first-team defense during OTAs, which might not mean much for the time being since Benjamin St-Juste has not practiced due to injury, but it could mean something down the road.

From a talent perspective, Cisse is likely the Packers’ most talented cornerback, even if he is still a young player.

Nixon, Valentine and St. Juste all have skins on the wall in the NFL, but none of them have proven to be more than replacement-level players during their time in the NFL.

Cisse’s best case would be taking an opportunity given to him in training camp and running with it. Playing well and showing knowledge of the defense early could give him a chance to start.

Of course, once he’s in the lineup, he also has to play well. Cisse’s absolute best-case scenario as a rookie would be playing well enough to be a key piece on a championship defense, like Sam Shields was for the team in 2010. Of course, there are no Charles Woodsons or Tramon Williams roaming the secondary.

Cisse was also a top draft choice and not an undrafted free agent. While an imperfect comparison from that perspective, the impact on the defense is attainable simply due to the lack of high quality around him.

Worst Case: This is pretty simple if you remove the obvious caveat of getting injured and missing his rookie season.

Cisse could come into training camp and look completely overwhelmed and unable to contribute to the defense in 2026.

While not contributing as a rookie is not a death sentence for any player’s career, especially in Green Bay, the Packers need more help in the secondary and did not sign a surefire starter in free agency.

Cisse could be someone that takes the reins away from either Valentine or Nixon in camp and never looks back. He could also be someone buried at the back end of the depth chart and relegated to special teams duty if he struggles.

Third Round: DT Chris McClellan

Best Case: One of the reasons that Brian Gutekunst liked McClellan over someone like Iowa State’s Dominique Orange was his ability to move around the defensive line and affect the passer. During OTAs, McClellan lined up as a nose tackle in the base 3-4 and at defensive tackle in some of the four-man looks. His role should expand.

Missouri defensive lineman Chris McClellan (DL20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As things stand, the Packers do not have a nose tackle on the roster who has made his mark in the NFL.

Javon Hargrave and Devonte Wyatt likely will play the two defensive end spots in their base defense, which means the nose tackle would come from the trio of Jonathan Ford, Nazir Stackhouse and McClellan.

That’s a competition that McClellan should feel good about his chances as a third-round pick facing off against a journeyman and undrafted free agent.

The best-case scenario for McClellan and the Packers is he becomes a stout run defender who can affect the passer as the starter at nose in their base defense next to Wyatt and Hargrave. Furthermore, he can provide depth should Wyatt or Hargrave need a break or miss a game.

By the end of last season, the defensive line was a barren wasteland. The Packers could use more quality pieces up front, and they’re hoping McClellan provides that.

Worst Case: The worst case for McClellan is that he’s easily moved off his spot in the run game and struggles to rush the passer.

Green Bay’s defense was gashed by opposing ground games as the 2025 season came to a close. The Packers have plenty of room to be excited about their pass rush, but NFL teams have to earn the right to rush the passer.

McClellan falling behind the likes of Stackhouse and Ford could lead to him being a healthy scratch during games.

Fourth Round: Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton

Best Case: With Parsons out for the first month, at minimum, of the 2026 season, the Packers have some reps open at the edge position across from Lukas Van Ness.

In a normal situation, projecting a rookie fourth-round pick to start in the first game of the season would be an exercise in foolishness. In this case, however, the opportunity is there.

Had the Packers played a game before the draft, the starter across from Van Ness probably would have been Barryn Sorrell. Neither Sorrell, Brenton Cox nor Collin Oliver have established themselves as quality NFL players. That reality alone gives Dennis-Sutton an opportunity that most mid-round draft picks do not have.

Could he take hold of that position and become a starter that falls into the role of first man off the bench when Parsons returns?

It’s not impossible.

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) prepares to strip-sack Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby in 2023. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worst Case: If Dennis-Sutton falls behind that aforementioned trio of Cox, Sorrell and Oliver, he might not get a helmet on game day.

Dennis-Sutton’s ability as a run defender should get him some looks on the field, but the further down the depth chart you are, the more special teams comes into play.

Dennis-Sutton was a good special teamer in college, but the NFL is a different world when it comes to special teams. That learning curve could prove steep for Dennis-Sutton, leaving him on the bench, waiting for another opportunity to present itself.

Fifth Round: C/G Jager Burton

Best Case: The Packers’ offensive line lacked depth throughout last season, which was part of the reason for the selection of Burton. His versatility to line up at center and guard will play to his advantage to where he could be one of the first men off the bench, depending where an injury happens along the offensive line.

Burton’s best case lies either in being the Packers’ interior swingman or becoming a starter should right guard Anthony Belton either not improve in his second season or has to bounce out to tackle to cover an injury.

Either way, similar to Dennis-Sutton, there is an opportunity for reps to be won.

Worst Case: As a fifth-round pick, Burton is unlikely to find himself on the chopping block with a bad training camp, but he could be someone who plays his way out of being active on gamedays.

Green Bay’s starting five feels set in stone with Jordan Morgan taking over at left tackle next to Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Belton and Zach Tom. Darian Kinnard is likely the team’s sixth offensive lineman that is a super sub at four positions.

Beyond that, there are plenty of questions about the quality of depth for Green Bay’s front. Burton is supposed to help alleviate that, but could fall into a cluster that includes John Williams, Travis Glover and Jacob Monk, among others.

If Burton falls behind the aforementioned players, he could find himself glued to the bench.

Sixth Round: CB Domani Jackson

Best Case: Jackson’s best scenario as a rookie is proving that the NFL game is not too fast for him on defense to where he could provide depth at a position that did not have any in 2025.

Jackson’s best bet for his rookie season, however, comes on special teams, where the Packers do have some openings. One of their best special-teamers from a season ago was Zayne Anderson, who followed Jeff Hafley down to Miami. That opens up some opportunities in that phase of the game.

Jackson’s development this season will be important with Nixon and Valentine headed to free agency.

Worst Case: With Jackson being a late-round pick, the worst scenario for him is that he is released at the end of training camp.

That’s not likely, as the Packers have shown a tendency to keep their draft choices after their first training camp, but there are at least four cornerbacks ahead of him. If he cannot prove himself on special teams as a contributor, that could put him on the outside looking in.

Obviously, no roster spots are won or lost during OTAs, but he has not practiced due to an undisclosed injury.

Sixth Round: K Trey Smack

Best Case: This one is pretty simple. Can he re-create this viral moment from Gutekunst continuously throughout the course of the season?

The Packers have been looking for a long-term answer at kicker since Mason Crosby retired. Smack will have every opportunity to take hold of that job and be the man that the Packers envisioned when they traded up to select him in the sixth round.

Ultimately, the best-case scenario for Smack is proving that he’s able to make big kicks in the postseason. Brandon McManus missed three field goals and one extra point in two playoff games with the Packers. Both poor performances played a part in the Packers being sent home early and McManus being sent packing.

Worst Case: This is pretty simple, too. Smack is unlikely to suffer the same fate that Brett Conway did before the 1997 season, when the third-round pick was beaten out by Ryan Longwell.

Barring a disastrous training camp (and a continuation from Tuesday), Smack is going to make the roster. Will he be a liability once he’s on it? Anders Carlson, who also was a sixth-round pick, is an example of the Packers being too patient with a rookie kicker, and that ultimately helped cost them their season when Carlson missed a 41-yard field goal that would have given the Packers a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter at San Francisco in the 2023 playoffs.

Instead, Christian McCaffery’s late touchdown, which would have tied the game, sent the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game.

Despite McManus’ struggles last season, he had a proven track record in the NFL. Jettisoning him for a rookie during a championship window is a risk. Smack does not have much room for error.

The Packers will kick off the 2026 season in 100 days.



From No. 1 (Micah Parsons) to No. 100 (100 days until it's Jordan Love vs. Kyler Murray) and everything in between, here are 100 things to know about the upcoming season. ⬇️https://t.co/O8mDKVXmmA — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 5, 2026

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