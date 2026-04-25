Day 3 Packers Mock Draft Includes Home Run-Hitting Runner, Prolific Corner

The Green Bay Packers were able to attack their two biggest needs with their first two picks in this draft class, with general manager Brian Gutekunst filling two of the team’s biggest needs by drafting cornerback Brandon Cisse at Pick 52 in the second round and trading up for defensive tackle Chris McClellan at Pick 77 in the third round.

Now, the focus shifts to Day 3, when the Packers will be looking for some depth and hitting some key spots for potential special-teams contributors. In the final mock draft of the season, here is how some of the picks shook out using the simulator from Stick to the Model.

Round 4, Pick 120: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Mike Washington Jr. is the running back that the Packers showed the most interest in during the predraft process. They hosted him on a “30” visit and had a follow-up meeting with him according to NFL Draft on SI’s Justin Melo.

The Packers need a running back as a complement to Josh Jacobs for the 2026 season, and then potentially to replace him in 2027 should the Packers move on to a younger ball-carrier.

Washington certainly fits as a player who can bring some explosiveness to Green Bay’s backfield.

Mike Washington Jr. is a RB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 28 out of 2305 RB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/OTZGjE5m5O pic.twitter.com/cUaJFSdovI — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 15, 2026

“I can make you miss,” Washington said to On3 . “I can also break away with speed. Elusive at times. Quick laterally. I think that’s pretty much it.”

According to PFF, Washington is right. He makes people miss. He forced 34 missed tackles as a runner and averaged 3.9 yards after contact per attempt, showing off his power and contact balance, which are attributes that could remind Gutekunst of Jacobs.

If the Packers truly covet Washington, Round 4 might be the sweet spot where the value of the position meets the spot they’re picking.

Round 5, Pick 153: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Any hope of the Packers adding a receiver early in this draft class was likely squashed when they signed Jayden Reed to a contract extension. With Gutekunst “absolutely” hoping to do the same with Christian Watson, their top four of Watson, Reed, Matthew Golden and Savion Williams would be locked beyond the 2026 season.

Still, the Packers do still need some help at the back of their receiver room with Skyy Moore playing one one-year deal. The Packers could look to replace him as soon as next year with a younger player.

Josh Cameron fits the bill as someone who can contribute as a receiver and on special teams.

At 6-foot-1 1/2 and 220 pounds, Cameron fits more in the mold of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, who they let go of this offseason. His best asset as a rookie could be his ability to return punts. He averaged 20.7 yards per return in 2024 and ripped off a 70-yard return in 2023.

That explosiveness would give the Packers some insurance in the return game while he grows into a potential contributor at receiver.

Round 6, Pick 201: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F Austin

Gutekunst wanted to add numbers at cornerback and started off the draft by adding Cisse to the secondary. Now, in the sixth round, he can add his second cornerback in Charles Demmings from Stephen F. Austin.

If there are questions about Cisse’s ball skills with just two interceptions in three years of college football, Demmings can help offset some of them. Demmings had nine interceptions in his final four seasons on campus and led the team each of his last three years. In addition, he had 35 pass breakups.

Demmings, who had a “30” visit with the Packers, would bring excellent athleticism and some tenacity to the secondary, as well.

“I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder,” Demmings told Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI . “Getting that Senior Bowl invite was a God-empowering moment. A couple of years ago, I wasn’t even playing football. I was mowing grass with my dad on Saturdays instead of playing football.”

If this simulation plays out, Demmings would be playing football on Sundays, where he feels like he can match up with anyone.

“I can play with the best of the best at the highest level,” Demmings told Melo. “I want to prove that I’m one of the best, and I will be the best version of myself every time I put on my cleats. It doesn’t matter if it’s an FCS, FBS, or NFL receiver. I will be me, and I will shine in those environments.”

Round 7, Pick 236: Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Gutekunst has said in the past he wants to get into practice of taking quarterbacks every year or every other year. He did not take one last year, and may not feel settled in his backup quarterback situation in light of the departure of Malik Willis.

Robertson has plenty of experience with 24 starts across three seasons. He threw for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns in his final season.

Robertson could potentially play his way into being the top option as the backup quarterback in Green Bay with a strong camp and preseason. Desmond Ridder would be the backup quarterback if the season started tomorrow. He was signed when Jordan Love missed time with a concussion late in the season. He didn’t play in a game for any team last season but was Atlanta’s starter for most of 2023.

Robertson would give them a chance to develop their own backup quarterback, as he’d compete for a spot on the roster with both Ridder and Kyle McCord.

Round 7, Pick 255 Nolan Rucci, OL, Penn State

Gutekunst has said that he likes the depth his team has on its offensive line. If the draft plays out this way, he will have proven in by not addressing the position group until the final pick of the draft.

Rucci is a former five-star recruit who went to Wisconsin before transferring to Penn State for the final two years of his career.

At 6-foot-8, he could be a clunky fit inside if the Packers decide to cross-train him, but he could add competition to the back of an offensive line room that is unsettled beyond Darian Kinnard.

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