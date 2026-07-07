On Dec. 14, the Green Bay Packers were in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and were leading the powerhouse Denver Broncos at halftime.

That, of course, is when disaster struck. Micah Parsons and Zach Tom sustained season-ending injuries in the second half. The Packers lost that game and every other game.

Here are eight players the Packers can’t afford to lose this season based on their talent and the depth behind them.

QB Jordan Love

This one, naturally, goes without saying. Few teams can withstand the loss of their starting quarterback. The Packers were among them, obviously, with Malik Willis the last two seasons.

The Packers did well in replacing Willis with Tyrod Taylor. Still, they are back in the land of backup quarterback reality. The last three seasons:

Love: 64.5 percent completions, 2.86-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, 7.6 yards per attempt, 4.3 sack percentage, 97.8 passer rating.

Taylor: 63.4 percent completions, 1.63 touchdown-to-interception ratio, 6.7 yards per attempt, 8.4 sack percentage, 85.7 passer rating.

On passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield last season, Love was 28-of-62 (45.2 percent) and Taylor was 2-of-17 (11.8 percent). From a clean pocket, Love had an NFL-best 128.8 passer rating while Taylor had an NFL-worst 68.9 passer rating.

The Packers found gold while trying to unclog their toilet when they got Willis and dumped Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt. Taylor is good enough and experienced to keep them in games, which is about all you can ask for from your No. 2 QB.

RB Josh Jacobs

This one hinges on MarShawn Lloyd’s availability, obviously, but also his ability.

We all know the questions about Lloyd’s availability. We all know he took a huge step in the right direction this offseason by practicing throughout OTAs and minicamp. We all know he has to prove he can stay healthy through training camp and beyond.

What we don’t know is Lloyd’s ability. Yes, he has explosive athleticism in a compact and powerful build. What we don’t know is what he can do in a game. Ball security was a major issue coming out of USC. Can he catch? Can he protect? Can he make people miss?

LT Jordan Morgan

Green Bay Packers lineman Jordan Morgan (77) blocks Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who’s the backup left tackle?

The last two seasons, there was an obvious answer with Jordan Morgan. Now that Rasheed Walker is gone and Morgan is the starter, who would replace Morgan?

The Packers didn’t sign an offensive tackle in free agency. They didn’t select an offensive tackle in the draft. They didn’t even sign one in undrafted free agency. The guess is they’d go with starting right guard Anthony Belton, who was a quality starting left tackle in college, and insert Jager Burton or Jacob Monk at right guard. That means they’d potentially be weaker at two positions.

Losing bookend right tackle Zach Tom would be a big deal, too – it was last year, obviously – but at least they have Darian Kinnard.

WR Christian Watson

The Packers have absolutely no proven depth at receiver and no guarantee they will develop it. Savion Williams was only a gadget player last year. Bo Melton was a cornerback last year. Skyy Moore was a kick returner last year. Nobody else on the depth chart has played in a regular-season game.

Watson is such an X-factor, not only because of his size and speed but his increasing polish and improved hands. Not only is he an explosive receiver, but he’s the best blocker on the receiver corps.

Last season, the passing game was 0.80 yards per snap better when he was on the field and the run game was 0.11 yards better. In 2024, those numbers were a preposterous 1.28 yards better on passes and 0.33 yards better on runs.

Simply put, Watson is the best overall receiver, best big-play receiver and the best dirty-work receiver.

TE Tucker Kraft

How valuable was Tucker Kraft to the offense last season? During the first seven games of the season, Jordan Love was one of the biggest beneficiaries of YAC in the NFL. He ranked first with his receivers providing 987 yards after the catch and second with 6.5 YAC per completion.

Kraft was injured in Game 8. From Game 9 through Game 17, the Packers gained a league-worst 440 yards after the catch and 2.9 YAC per completion.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Throw in his blocking, downfield ability and leadership, it’s no wonder why Green Bay’s offense slogged through most of the second half of the season.

Luke Musgrave and Josh Whyle are back as the next men up. They weren’t difference-makers last year; there’s no reason to believe they’d be difference-makers this year.

DT Devonte Wyatt

When he’s healthy, Devonte Wyatt has been an impact defensive tackle. The problem is he’s never played even 50 percent of the snaps in a season.

The Packers – on paper – are filled with questions at defensive tackle. Can 33-year-old Javon Hargrave have a turn-back-the-clock season? Can rookie Chris McClellan have a turn-ahead-the-clock season? Can Karl Brooks have a bounce-back season after making almost no impact plays last year? Can Warren Brinson take a Year 2 jump? Can Jonathan Ford or Nazir Stackhouse be forces on obvious run-defending downs?

The Packers need Wyatt to be a force for 15-plus games this season – especially during Micah Parsons’ absence.

Edge Micah Parsons

Speaking of Micah Parsons, the Packers aren’t going to have him for the start of the regular season. Based on the nine-month date after surgery, he might hit the practice field for the first time before the Week 4 game at Tampa Bay. They won’t rush him back on the field for fear of a setback that will keep him out even longer.

Parsons, according to PFF, had 79 pressures last season. Throw in the departures of Rashan Gary (54) and Kingsley Enagbare (24), the rest of the edge rushers on Green Bay’s roster combined for 38 pressures.

S Xavier McKinney

The Packers have one of the best sets of safeties in the NFL with the dynamic duo of Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams starting at safety and Javon Bullard holding down the fort in the slot.

McKinney had 10 interceptions in his first two seasons in the NFL. He’s an elite playmaker and eraser in coverage, superb tackler and critical leader on the field and in the locker room. If McKinney were to go down, Bullard probably would move from slot to safety, a change that would weaken two positions.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER