Eight Packers Helping Their Roster Chances the Most at Minicamp

The Green Bay Packers’ three-day minicamp will reach its conclusion on Thursday. After that, the veterans will go home and the final week of OTAs will be dedicated to the young players.

In total, the Packers will have held four weeks of offseason practices. Roster spots won’t be won or lost, obviously, but they can put players in position to hit the ground running during training camp.

Here are eight players who have maximized their opportunities and put themselves in position to make the 53-man roster.

RB MarShawn Lloyd

You know the phrase. A player’s greatest ability is his availability.

You also know MarShawn Lloyd’s history.

A third-round pick in 2024, Lloyd has played in one game in two seasons. He didn’t play at all last season. The number of injuries and setbacks during his NFL career probably match his career snap count of 10.

Lloyd, however, has been full-go throughout the offseason practices. If he endures another injury-plagued training camp and preseason, there’d really be no reason in going forward with him. That he’s practiced – and practiced well – throughout the spring after spending several weeks with a specialist in California is a good sign.

“I think he’s a guy that we, obviously, had to learn and we’ve learned together how you best manage him,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

“I think as long as we can continue to build upon what we’ve done, I think he’ll be in good shape. Then, he’s also learning how to practice, when to really punch it and when he doesn’t have to go quite as hard. Because that’s usually when he’s had some issues is when he’s going 100 miles an hour all the time.”

TE Josh Whyle

Green Bay Packers tight end Josh Whyle (81) catches a pass against the Vikings. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

After Tuesday’s practice, quarterback Jordan Love was asked about which players have stood out to him throughout the offseason. That’s normally a question he would have punted on with a politically correct response.

Instead, Love mentioned tight end Josh Whyle and receiver Savion Williams.

At tight end, Tucker Kraft intends to be full-go for Week 1 . Whyle has put himself in position to not only make the roster, which he failed to do last year with the Titans, but be the team’s No. 2 tight end ahead of Luke Musgrave.

“Since we’ve been back in OTAs, he’s been making plays,” Love said. “Obviously, he got here last year, was available for us [after he was released] didn’t have too much time out there, but he got better. And this offseason, he’s been putting in the work and he’s been making plays. Obviously, with Tuck out, great opportunity for him to step up and make some plays.”

WR Isaiah Neyor

Green Bay has three clear-cut starters at receiver with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden, and Savion Williams, last year’s third-round pick, will earn the fourth spot. Skyy Moore’s proven impact as a kick returner should put him in position for a spot, as well.

If that’s how it plays out, one spot at receiver could be up for grabs. The favorite to win it will be Bo Melton, who is back at receiver after getting shifted to cornerback last year. He has great speed and is a top player on special teams. However, don’t rule out one of the young receivers rising to the challenge and general manager Brian Gutekunst taking a swing on upside.

Isaiah Neyor, who has an elite combination of size and speed , had a tremendous day at minicamp on Wednesday. Neyor joined the Packers during training camp last season so has a much better feel of the offense now. With experience and talent, don’t be surprised if he makes noise throughout the preseason.

G/C John Williams

The Packers selected John Williams in the seventh round last year. He was a two-year starting left tackle at Cincinnati but literally didn’t practice with Green Bay until December due to a back injury that required surgery.

Williams was gone but he hasn’t been forgotten. With Jacob Monk missing the entire offseason and Donovan Jennings missing the first two weeks of OTAs, Williams has been anchored with the No. 2 offense – mostly at center but with some action at left guard.

The Packers love versatile depth. Rookie Jager Burton has put himself in position to be the top backup and Williams has vaulted himself into the mix for the last spot.

Edge Brenton Cox

Who’s going to rush the passer without Micah Parsons for the start of the season? Don’t forget about Brenton Cox.

During the first six games after Preston Smith was traded in 2024, Cox had four sacks. A groin injury sustained in Week 1 last year ruined Cox’s season, but he’s been healthy and impactful throughout the offseason.

Cox and rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton have been the No. 2 tandem on the edge throughout the spring. There have been some pass-rushing packages, though, when Cox works with the No. 1 unit.

LB Nick Niemann

Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Niemann (31) knocks the ball away from linebacker TJ Quinn during drills. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Niemann is one of Green Bay’s best players on special teams. With veteran Isaiah McDuffie missing the offseason practices with an undisclosed injury, it’s been Niemann working alongside Ty’Ron Hopper with the No. 2 defense.

Edgerrin Cooper and Zaire Franklin will be the starting tandem and Hopper and McDuffie probably will be the No. 2s. If the Packers keep five, it will be Niemann vs. fellow veteran Kristian Welch and undrafted rookie T.J. Quinn.

S Mark Perry

The Packers lost Zayne Anderson in free agency, leaving one spot open at safety on the depth chart. Mark Perry has spent the offseason alongside Kitan Oladapo with the No. 2 defense.

Perry is an impressive-looking prospect with an elite size-speed profile . An undrafted free agent in 2024, Perry joined the Packers’ practice squad late last season. The Packers are his sixth team; he has not played in a regular-season game. That could change this season.

K Lucas Havrisik

The logical assumption is that rookie Trey Smack will be the Packers’ kicker. The team didn’t draft him in the sixth round and release Brandon McManus for you-know-whats and giggles, after all.

However, it can’t be a real kicking competition unless the other kicker is ready to compete. In his first session in front of reporters, Lucas Havrisik made all eight kicks on Wednesday.

The Packers would love Havrisik to stay hot throughout training camp to at least put the pressure on Smack and get him as battle-tested as possible.

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