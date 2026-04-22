ESPN’s Seven-Round NFL Mock Features Elite Athleticism, Giant Blind Spot

If Jordan Reid’s seven-round mock draft came to fruition, the Green Bay Packers’ eight-man draft class would be filled with high-end athletes but come with one giant miss.

First, the miss. The Packers have a considerable need on the offensive line – no matter what general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Tuesday. With Jordan Morgan and Sean Rhyan elevated into full-time starting roles following the jettisoning of Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay figures to add either a lineman with a premium pick or a couple late-rounders to improve the depth.

Reid, though, picked only one lineman: Texas A&M guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams with the 255th overall selection.

At least he fits the versatile mold with 1,840 snaps at right guard, 458 at left guard and 138 at right tackle during his six seasons. Focusing on right guard during his two years at Texas A&M, he allowed one sack each season. However, he was penalized an absurd 29 times during his final three seasons.

He was a svelte 314 pounds at the Scouting Combine but 324 at pro day, when his plodding 20-yard shuttle might take him off Green Bay’s board. He was listed at 340 pounds by the school before the season.

The rest of the draft class was filled with high-end athletes.

In the second round, the choice was Penn State edge Dani Dennis-Sutton. His Relative Athletic Score was 9.96.

“The Packers covet explosive defensive linemen, and Dennis-Sutton exemplifies that,” Reid wrote. “Green Bay needs depth everywhere on the defensive line, and Dennis-Sutton is a lengthy disruptor who could carve out a rotational role early.”

With back-to-back seasons of 8.5 sacks, Dennis-Sutton during his final two seasons had 17 sacks, 25 tackles for losses and five forced fumbles. He blocked three kicks in 2025, as well.

Gutekunst made it abundantly clear that he’d be drafting a cornerback or two. Georgia’s Daylen Everette would “fit that profile” in the third round, Reid wrote. He’s 6-foot-1 1/4 and 196 pounds with 4.38 speed in the 40 and a RAS of 9.89. He had five interceptions as a three-year starter and is a strong tackler.

Up next, the fourth-round pick was Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart. At 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.85 seconds with a RAS of 9.96.

He was never quite the sum of his parts, though. In six seasons, he started 12 games – six apiece in 2024 and 2025, when he had a total of 6.5 tackles for losses. With his size and length, he’d be tough to move.

In the fifth round, the choices were Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green and Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton.

Green is a freak at 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds with 4.36 speed in the 40. His RAS was 9.99. From a skill-set perspective, he’s a taller version of Malik Willis.

He started 46 games the past four seasons and threw for 9,662 yards on 60.1 percent accuracy. Between passing and running, he accounted for 94 touchdowns for his career. With sacks taken out of the equation, he rushed for 994 yards as a senior. Of his 103 runs, 41 went for 10-plus yards.

Singleton didn’t go through testing because of a broken foot sustained at the Scouting Combine. In four seasons, he rushed for 3,461 yards, caught 102 passes and scored 54 touchdowns.

In the sixth round, Texas Tech receiver Caleb Douglas had a RAS of 9.50. At 6-foot-3 1/2 with 4.39 speed, he caught 54 passes for 846 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

In the seventh round, Ohio State cornerback Lorenzo Styles had a RAS of 9.99 after measuring 6-foot 1/2 and running his 40 in a sizzling 4.27 seconds.

Styles played receiver at Notre Dame for two seasons before finishing his career with three years on defense at Ohio State. He had zero interceptions and seven passes defensed for his career.

“Being honest now, I definitely wanted to do more,” he said of his college career. “I feel like everything turned out the way it was supposed to be. Having an opportunity to go to Ohio State, I feel like it’s developed me, prepared me for the NFL. There’s going to be some hardships. I had to go in and work my way up. Special teams. The situation I was in, I might not have done those things. So, I think it prepared me to have a long NFL career.”

Pro Football Network: Trade

Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan works against Ohio State offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa at the Senior Bowl. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In a seven-round mock draft at Pro Football Network , Jacob Infante traded out of the second round. That gave the Packers three third-round picks at Nos. 75, 84 and 87, and they all were used on the defense.

The picks from the trade were No. 75, which was used on Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad, and No. 87, which was used on Auburn edge Keyron Crawford.

“A scrappy cornerback with sharp coverage instincts, Malik Muhammad has shown starter-caliber traits when he’s at his best,” Infante wrote. “His competitive nature at the catch point should see him make plays on the ball early in his NFL career.”

Green Bay’s own pick at No. 84 netted Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan, a “physical interior defender with elite length and large hands.”

At 6-foot-3 7/8 and 313 pounds with 34-inch arms, he’s got the size and length to help stymie opposing run games. He played in 13 games with 12 starts in 2025 and had six sacks and eight tackles for losses.

“Just being able to kind of play in multiple different defenses for multiple different years, like primarily based out of a nickel at Missouri and Florida it's like more of a 3-4 defense,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “So, having that experience to kind of translate both kind of styles so I can play in any defense that I get drafted to.”

The draft included Penn State running back Kaytron Allen in the fourth round and Miami offensive tackle Markel Bell and Florida kicker Trey Smack in the fifth round.

Kicker is an interesting position with Brandon McManus and Lucas Havrisik back. Smack made 82.8 percent of his final goals for his career, including an excellent 10-of-13 from 50-plus yards. His career long was 56 yards.

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I'm not a big fan of trades in mock drafts because a mock draft is already make-believe. However, it is an interesting way to show the impact of moving up/down. Here's the trade-back (using @StickToTheModel's simulator). Will do the trade-up tomorrow. ⬇️https://t.co/Hax521WpYg — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) April 21, 2026