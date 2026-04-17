Packers Release Three Players for One Reason Only

With the 2026 NFL Draft on the horizon, the Green Bay Packers made three roster moves on Friday.

With the Green Bay Packers’ start to the 2026 NFL Draft just a week away, general manager Brian Gutekunst released three players on Friday.

Linebacker Jamon Johnson, tight end McCallan Castles and cornerback Tyron Herring, all of whom ended the season on Green Bay’s practice squad, were released. Why?

The Packers started the day with 78 players under contract. That includes defensive end Dante Barnett, an International Player Pathway participant who doesn’t count on the 90-man roster. With a 90-player roster limit and 77 players on the roster, the Packers had space to add 13 players in next week’s draft.

The Packers are scheduled to have eight draft picks. That means they could draft those eight plus sign five players as undrafted free agents. That’s a small group. Now, having trimmed a bloated roster, they can add a total of 16 players by the end of the draft, meaning three more swings of the bat.

Of the three, only Johnson played in a game last season. Johnson played in two games. He played 11 snaps on special teams against Detroit on Thanksgiving. And then, in the rest-the-starters Week 18 game at Minnesota, Johnson played all 67 defensive snaps and recorded 10 tackles.

Johnson was an undrafted free agent last season. After playing three years at Georgia, he closed his career at Kentucky. In four collegiate seasons, his four-year totals included 13 sacks, 24 tackles for losses and two interceptions.

In a bit of a surprise, Johnson wasn’t drafted. The Packers gave him $115,000 guaranteed to sign. He was released at the end of training camp, then spent the entire season on the practice squad. He made almost that much in addition from the NFL’s performance-based pay system.

Officially Johnson was released on Friday with a non-football injury.

Herring went undrafted last year out of Delaware, where he was a semifinalist for the William Campbell Trophy – aka the Academic Heisman. The Packers gave him $10,000 guaranteed, and he made a big splash in their preseason win at Indianapolis when his big hit at the goal prevented the game-winning touchdown. The Packers released him at the end of camp, then brought him back twice to the practice squad.

“Eventually, my ultimate goal is to run for office one day and serve publicly, whether that be state, federal, or local levels,” Herring said . “Once again, whatever opportunities open up and present themselves, I will make the most of it.”

McCastles was signed to the practice squad as part of the roster shuffle following Tucker Kraft’s torn ACL. He ended the season on injured reserve. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2024 after wrapping up his college career at Tennessee.

Impact of Cuts on Roster

With that:

The Packers following the release Johnson have six linebackers: Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Ty’Ron Hopper, Isaiah McDuffie, Nick Niemann and Kristian Welch.

“We chatted a little bit, but it’s a lot going on right now,” Cooper said of the addition of Franklin. “I’m just letting everybody settle in. Once we walk into these doors, that’s when the business is going to start. It’s a fresh start and I’m really looking forward to what’s going to happen.”

Following the release of Herring, they have seven cornerbacks: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Benjamin St-Juste, Kamal Hadden, Bo Melton, Shemar Bartholomew and Jaylin Simpson.

Following the release of Castles, they have five tight ends: Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Josh Whyle, Messiah Swinson and Drake Dabney.

Offseason Workouts Begin Monday

The Packers’ offseason program will begin on Monday. All off the workouts, including organized team activities, are voluntary. OTAs are scheduled for the weeks of May 26, June 1 and June 15. The mandatory minicamp is set for June 9 through June 11.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday night. For the Packers, it will start on Friday. They have a pick in the second round (No. 52), third round (No. 54), fourth round (No. 120), fifth round (Nos. 153 and 160), sixth round (No. 201) and seventh round (Nos. 236 and 255).

He was a zero-star recruit who ate a jar of peanut butter every day to gain weight. His grandfather competed in Mr. Universe competitions. He's the most athletic big man in the draft, and the most interesting.



And he's a Packers fan. ⬇️https://t.co/KKgGYFDYZw — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) April 17, 2026

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