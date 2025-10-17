Three Out, Surprise Questionable on Final Packers-Cardinals Injury Report
GREEN BAY, Wis. – As expected, the Green Bay Packers listed defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and defensive end Lukas Van Ness as out for Sunday’s game at the Arizona Cardinals.
Receiver Christian Watson is out, as well, and will remain on the physically unable to perform list for another week.
The big news on the injury report for Green Bay was running back Josh Jacobs being listed as questionable. After playing through illness last week, Jacobs is dealing with a calf injury. While he was full participation, that he is questionable is at least reason for concern.
Jacobs is one of seven players who are questionable. He’s joined by right tackle Zach Tom (oblique/hip), kicker Brandon McManus (quad), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle).
The seventh player is center/guard Jacob Monk, who remains on injured reserve with the hamstring injury sustained during training camp. The Packers have one open roster spot and could activate him on Saturday.
In Arizona, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. cleared the NFL concussion protocol and is good to go for Sunday. The fourth pick of the 2024 draft, he suffered a concussion during last year’s game at Lambeau Field, as well.
Quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) is questionable.
The Packers will have their new No. 1 line together. While Tom is questionable, he was incredibly optimistic about his status for this game and beyond.
Right guard Jordan Morgan (knee) and left guard Aaron Banks (groin/knee) were limited at practice this week but are not on the final injury report.
“I think – I don’t want to speak too soon – but I feel like I’m ready to go,” Tom said on Friday.
Hobbs was added to the injury report on Friday with a knee injury. Injuries have limited him to 191 snaps in the team’s five games.
Last week, McManus was inactive because there was pain when he kicked. This week, he did not kick during his scheduled kicking days of Wednesday and Friday.
“It does not provide pain just me walking around and stuff like that,” McManus said on Thursday. “Now, just like before the game, I didn’t have pain, but once you start kicking, a violent attack on it, that provided some pain. Once again now, I do not have pain. In my opinion, we can be a little more aggressive now that from the injury we’re a little further away.”
Would McManus have to kick to play?
“It does not affect me personally,” he said. “I don’t need to kick Friday. I wouldn’t need to kick Saturday.”
Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia didn’t necessarily agree.
“I just have a personal belief, to some degree, that in order to kick, you have to kick,” he said after Thursday’s practice.
That could happen pregame in Arizona. Or they could go with Lucas Havrisik for a second consecutive week.
For the Cardinals, four starters are questionable: Murray (foot), left guard Will Hernandez (knee), receiver Zay Jones (knee) and defensive end Darius Robinson (pectoral).
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters before Friday’s practice that “the next 48 hours” would determine the game status of Murray and Harrison. With Harrison cleared, the intrigue lies with the status of Murray.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Gannon said of Murray, though indications are Jacoby Brissett will start for the second consecutive week.
The injury added a layer of intrigue to the game. Murray is an elite athlete with electric dual-threat ability while the veteran Brissett is more of a pocket passer.
“It can be challenging with the two different quarterbacks,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “You’ve got Brissett or Murray, obviously, they play two totally different ways.”
Harrison, who caught 62 passes as a rookie last year and has 22 catches in six games to start this season, shed his non-contact jersey and was full participation on Friday. Jones, who has 10 catches in five games, was limited participation after not practicing to start the week. So, whoever starts at quarterback could have a full complement of pass-catching weapons.
First-round defensive tackle Walter Nolen will not be activated from the physically unable to perform list. He missed all of training camp and the start of the season with a calf injury but returned to practice this week.
The Cardinals will play without their top three running backs. Pro Bowler James Conner and top backup Trey Benson are on injured reserve. Emari Demercado didn’t practice this week and is out.
With their injury problems in the backfield, they won’t shed a tear for the questionable status of Jacobs. Jacobs is coming off his best game of the season. He’s had back-to-back games of 150 total yards; he had only one such game in 2023 and 2024.
“He’s a guy who loves the contact and is always looking to be the aggressor,” quarterback Jordan Love said this week. “Josh is just an explosive playmaker. Obviously, what he does in the run game is huge, but also the pass game, he’s made some big plays in it.
“He’s a guy that he’s always an outlet for me. I know when I get the ball down to him, he’s going to pick up a couple extra yards. Yeah, there’s some times where it’s on the sideline where he can catch a ball, get out of bounds and avoid some hits. But I’m never worried about that with Josh. I think he’s a guy that’s always looking for contact.”
Without Van Ness and Wyatt, two of the team’s premier pass rushers, the Packers will ask more from rookie defensive end Barryn Sorrell and rookie defensive tackle Warren Brinson.
“Hopefully, they’ll be back and, if they’re not, we’ll continue to roll those guys,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday. “I thought (defensive tackle Barryn) Sorrell did a nice job when he came in the game. I thought (defensive tackle Warren) Brinson played more snaps; I thought he did a nice job in the game.”
Watson will have to wait one more week.
“It’s not up to me,” Watson said on Friday after being limited at all three practices. “I’ve just got to do as much as I can to prove to them and then whatever they decide, they decide.”
Packers Final Injury Report
Out: DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Christian Watson (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Questionable: OT Anthony Belton (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (illness), K Brandon McManus (quad), C/G Jacob Monk (hamstring), RT Zach Tom (oblique/hip), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).
Cardinals Final Injury Report
Out: RB Emari Demercado (ankle).
Questionable: S Kitan Crawford (ankle), LG Will Hernandez (knee), WR Zay Jones (knee), QB Kyler Murray (foot), DT Darius Robinson (pectoral).