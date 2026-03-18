How Quiet Were Packers in NFL Free Agency? Here’s Your Answer

After hitting it big with Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs in 2024 and missing on Aaron Banks (so far) and Nate Hobbs in 2025, general manager Brian Gutekunst mostly has sat on the sideline during free agency this offseason.

OverTheCap.com has tracked every signing and re-signing worth at least $1.215 million (the minimum contract for a fourth-year player) since the Super Bowl. The Packers, including the pre-free-agency re-signing of center Sean Rhyan, rank:

Tied for 12th with eight players signed (including Skyy Moore, whose contract is not on OTC’s list because it has not been processed by the league).

23rd with $76.31 million in contracts (including Moore).

21st with an annual value of $5.04 million in those contracts (not including Moore).

29th with $26.11 million guaranteed in those contracts (not including Moore).

Green Bay’s Signings

The Packers spent big on two players. The others are more minor transactions, at least financially, though they could pay significant dividends on the field.

Just before the start of free agency, the Packers re-signed center Sean Rhyan to a three-year, $33 million contract. The $11.0 million average ranks seventh among centers.

Moments after the Vikings released defensive tackle Javon Hargrave on Wednesday, the Packers signed him to a two-year, $23 million contract. The $11.5 million average ranks barely inside the top 30 at the position.

Along with Rhyan, Green Bay retained a key backup, tackle/guard Darian Kinnard, to a one-year contract worth $2.75 million.

Along with Hargrave, the Packers strengthened their defense by signing cornerback Benjamin St-Juste to a two-year, $10 million contract. Plus, defensive tackle Jonathan Ford, who returned to Green Bay late last season, inked a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. St-Juste will compete for a starting job; it’s more likely that Ford will compete for a roster spot.

The Packers took care of the special teams, as well, by signing receiver/returner Skyy Moore to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million and re-signed linebackers Nick Niemann (one year, $2.25 million) and Kristian Welch (one year, $1.31 million).

Green Bay’s trade for linebacker Zaire Franklin, obviously, does not count as free-agent spending, even with his new two-year contract being worth significant money.

First, the Good News

The first step for the Packers winning the Super Bowl will be dethroning the Bears from atop the NFC North so they can get at least home playoff game and avoid the perils of entering the postseason as a seventh seed.

None of the NFC North teams are appreciably better, either.

By contracts signed, the Bears have 11, the Lions seven and the Vikings five.

The real key, though, is the money. Money can’t buy love but it can buy really good football players. According to OTC, the Bears are 14th with $112.92 million in free-agent sending. The Vikings are 31st ($38.63 million) and the Lions are 30th ($40.30 million).

Much like the Packers, Chicago’s spending was focused on player-for-player replacements. At safety, they signed Coby Bryant but let go of Kevin Byard, who led the NFL in interceptions, and Jaquan Brisker. At linebacker, they signed Devin Bush but let go of Tremaine Edmunds, who tied for eighth in the league in interceptions and led the Bears in tackles.

Detroit’s one big signing was getting a center, Cade Mays, but it has failed to replace key defensive players Alex Anzalone, Amik Robertson and Roy Lopez.

Minnesota, of course, made the big splash by signing quarterback Kyler Murray shortly after his release from the Cardinals. Murray played in eight games in 2023 and five games in 2025. In 2024, though, he completed 68.8 percent of his passes with 21 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 93.5 rating in 17 starts. For his career, he’s averaged 6.0 yards per rush.

Now, the Bad News

The Commanders, who were terrible in 2025 but reached the NFC Championship Game in 2024, are fourth in spending at almost $226 million.

The Panthers, who played well down the stretch to steal the NFC South, are fifth in spending at almost $184 million.

The Patriots, who won the AFC championship, are sixth in spending at almost $184 million. Their spending spree, of course, including Romeo Doubs. They will host the Packers this season.

The Saints, who showed signs of life last season, are seventh in spending at $176 million and will host the Packers.

The powerhouse Bills, who will always be in the Super Bowl hunt with Josh Allen at quarterback, are 13th in spending at more than $124 million. They will play at Lambeau Field.

The Rams, who reached the NFC Championship Game, are a middle-of-the-pack 16th in spending at almost $98 million. They rebuilt their cornerback corps by signing Jaylen Watson and trading for Trent McDuffie, a transaction that doesn’t show up in the spending.

The Packers have the cap space to make another addition or two in free agency. Then again, so do just about all the other teams.