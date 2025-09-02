Five Takeaways From The Packers First Depth Chart
The Green Bay Packers have released their first depth chart of the season.
Of course, there are a lot of things to digest, camp battles that were won and lost.
Ultimately, this depth chart is like the 53-man roster. The situations are fluid.
This one has a little extra juice because of what this weekend represents.
In case you’ve lived under a rock, the NFL season starts this weekend.
The Packers will be at home to host the Detroit Lions.
Today’s depth chart that was released should give us a look at the first 22 guys that will take the field on offense and defense.
With that in mind, here are five takeaways from the first depth chart of the season.
The New Guy
In case you haven’t heard by now, the Packers acquired Micah Parsons last week in exchange for two first-round draft picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Parsons is working on a ramp up period, but should be able to play on Sunday.
There was some question as to where the Packers would play Parsons, but he is listed officially as a defensive end.
Realistically, the answer for Parsons as to where he’s going to play is “defense”, because of his positional versatility.
He was an off-ball linebacker coming out of Penn State. He’s played on the edge in Dallas, and will likely be there on almost all passing downs in Green Bay.
The ability to move him around, however, is something that Jeff Hafley has to be salivating over, forcing opposing offenses to locate him at all times.
“Yeah like today, just having small groups and periods of time with him, just understanding how he likes to rush,” defensive end Rashan Gary said about Parsons.
“He can go high, inside counter, through the guy whatever it may be, but off rip just talking to him, it really don’t matter what side. I feel the same way. I just like his mindset. Shoot, it’s just me versus the man across from me, same type of mindset I have, and he said man, just go have fun and if you feel like you’ve got a good matchup on the left side, then I go right, and vice versa.
Just communicating, understanding how he likes to rush. I’m getting familiar with him. Of course we’ve seen the highlights, me playing the other side of him, watching him on defense, watching how he do, the attention that he brings. Like I said, it’s going to be hard for offenses. They’re really going to have to pick their poison. On paper, it’s very exciting, but the more reps that we get together, the better.”
The dynamic duo of Parsons and Gary should see their first action together on Sunday against Jared Goff and the Lions’ precision passing attack.
Blindside Protector
The only real position battle this offseason was at left tackle.
Rasheed Walker, the incumbent starter, was asked to compete for his job despite playing two solid seasons protecting Jordan Love’s blindside.
His competition, was 2024 first round pick Jordan Morgan.
Morgan shook off a rough Family Night scrimmage and was rock solid during the preseason.
Perhaps things could change later in the regular season, but Rasheed Walker revealed on Monday that he won the job, and will start on Sunday.
“Shoot, I feel like it’s my job,” Walker said on Monday.
“I’m going to go out there and handle my business and put my team in the best position to win. I’m going to do my part and I feel like we’re all going to be ready to play. We still have a bad taste in our mouth.”
Walker will now enter the season playing for a contract, and if he is anywhere near as good as he was the last two seasons, he should get paid handsomely this offseason.
The only question is whether that will be in Green Bay, or elsewhere.
First Round Pick on the Bench
Walker emerging victorious in the left tackle position means that Jordan Morgan feasibly could have started at guard, where he rotated with Sean Rhyan at times as a rookie.
Instead, Rhyan was listed as the team’s starter at right guard, which means the 2024 first round pick will be relegated to bench duty to start the season.
Perhaps there is some angst about a first-round pick sitting on the bench in his second season, but the offensive line is a notoriously unhealthy position. More often than not, it becomes a war of attrition up front.
The Packers famously finished the 2016 NFC Championship Game with Letroy Guion playing right guard because they were simply out of players.
One season ago, the lack of depth reared its ugly head in Philadelphia in the postseason.
Morgan was on injured reserve, and Elgton Jenkins left the game with an injury and did not return.
Travis Glover and Kadeem Telfort both tried to fill the void, but they clearly were not ready for primetime.
Morgan’s versatility could make him incredibly valuable as a super sub.
With Elgton Jenkins missing practice on Monday, it’s possible Morgan’s first call to action could be as soon as Sunday if Jenkins cannot go.
Even if he can, Aaron Banks’ back has been barking throughout training camp. Jenkins has battled injuries over the last three years.
Morgan will play, the question is simply when or where?
Golden Boy
Matthew Golden has done it. The Packers are notorious for not wanting to put too much on rookies early in their careers, but Golden has proven to be an exception since the day he stepped foot onto the practice field.
Golden has looked the part since arriving in Green Bay.
There was plenty of pressure on him as well. Whether that’s fair or not is beside the point, but expectations are going to be high for a historic draft selection.
That’s precisely what Golden was, when he became the first receiver taken in the first round by the Packers since 2002, when they took Javon Walker.
With injuries to Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, and Christian Watson, Golden took his opportunity and ran with it.
Now, he’s listed as a starter across from Romeo Doubs as a boundary receiver.
If Golden scores a touchdown on Sunday, he’ll be the first rookie receiver to score a touchdown in his first game since Randall Cobb scored twice in the season opener of 2011 against the New Orleans Saints.
Defensive Line
The Packers have a Kenny Clark-sized hole to fill in the middle of their defensive line. How they’re going to fill that void is going to be one of the big questions of the season.
Green Bay’s run defense, which improved dramatically a season ago was already reeling from the loss of TJ Slaton, who signed in Cincinnati this offseason.
Removing Clark means essentially they’re starting over in the middle of their defensive line.
Devonte Wyatt was listed as a starter, that was to be expected.
Across from him, it’s listed as Colby Wooden.
Wooden was thought to be a cut candidate during camp, but had a strong offseason, and the Packers have been vocal about their confidence in the interior of the defense.
“A lot of guys are stepping up, Colby, KB, we got Stack. We got Dub, a couple young guys who have to pick up but just their confidence from joint practices,” Matt LaFleur said when asked about the defensive line making up for the loss of Clark.
“That’s where you really seen them takeover from a communicating, playing the run, switch positions on spot, understanding of the run scheme of the offenses and things like that. Having those type of players and seeing those type of guys have confidence gives me confidence in them.”
On the bench, Nazir Stackhouse was listed ahead of Warren Brinson.
All of those guys are going to play, especially early in the season while players get their sea legs underneath them
It was a little surprising, however, to see Stackhouse ahead of Brinson.
He may get more snaps early in the year as a role player.
There are still plenty of questions to be answered about this group, and how they get answered could be a determining factor in Sunday’s outcome.