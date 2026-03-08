Grading Packers’ Re-Signing of Sean Rhyan

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had a long string of high-quality starting centers. Frank Winters, Scott Wells and Corey Linsley gave the Packers about two decades of almost uninterrupted excellence.

Josh Myers couldn’t keep the streak alive. Elgton Jenkins couldn’t get back to the standard.

Now, in an absolutely stunning development, it’s Sean Rhyan’s turn.

On Oct. 19, Rhyan didn’t play a single snap on offense against the Arizona Cardinals. Exactly 140 days later and on the eve of NFL free agency, Rhyan agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Packers.

Great Money, Great Expectations

With great money comes great expectations. It’ll be up to Rhyan to take the next step. To meet the center standard. To help the Packers’ offensive line return to dominance.

“He’s the quarterback of the offensive line,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said a few days after Rhyan made his first start in place of the injured Jenkins. “He’s got to step in there and he’s got to make the calls and get us in the right position. It’s a lot of work.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have some great centers here. It’s kind of like a security blanket for all of us. Elgton, get us right. Josh, get us right. Corey, get us right. Now, it’s Sean’s turn. I’m excited for him and he battled his butt off last week. I think he can continue to grow. Never satisfied – that’s who Sean Rhyan is.”

Never satisfied and never one to pout.

Last season was the final year of Rhyan’s rookie contract. It was a critical season for him to earn job security and his next payday. Instead, after starting the first four games of the season at right guard, he barely played off the bench against Cincinnati after the bye. And then he was relegated to special teams at Arizona.

Green Bay Packers lineman Sean Rhyan (75) blocks Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings while protecting Jordan Love. | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network v

It would have been easy to be discouraged. But Rhyan kept grinding. A few weeks later, Jenkins suffered a season-ending injury against the Eagles. To that point, aside from five mop-up snaps at the end of victories against the 49ers in 2024 and Steelers in 2025, Rhyan’s experience at center was confined to the practice field.

Rhyan took advantage of the opportunity.

“Just given my circumstances this year, I think when my name was called, I believe that I was there to answer the call,” he said before the playoff game against Chicago. “So, that’s kind of what I’ve been focusing on. That’s what this year kind of was in the beginning, and now things have turned a little bit. I don’t know. I guess we’ll see what happens at the end of the year. But I think I answered the bell.”

Rhyan wasn’t great. Starting with that Week 10 game against the Eagles, Rhyan was one of 34 centers to play 150 pass-protecting snaps during the second half of the season. Rhyan ranked 31st in Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking efficiency, which counts sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. He didn’t allow any sacks, though, and he improved as the season progressed.

“He's just a big, strong body. He’s tough and he’s smart,” Butkus said late in the season. “It’s starting to slow down for him now. I think at the beginning, there was a lot going on for him. Now he kind of sees the game a little bit better.

“The more he’s getting this experience, it’s slowing down. But we knew he had it in him, because he’s a smart player, and he’s built like a center, inside guy – big and strong, stout at the point of attack. He has plenty of room to grow still, but he’s doing a fine job.”

Big and strong is important, to be sure. Intelligence is critical, as well, as the quarterback of the offensive line. Rhyan has it.

“He’s a very smart, a very smart player,” running back Josh Jacobs said before the home game against the Vikings. “When we go to the meetings, really, since I’ve been here, he’s always the one answering all the questions. He gets called on the most. He’s the guy that they know is going to have the right answer every time.

“I think the way that he goes about working every day, the way that he’s trying to make sure he’s the best version of himself that he can be, I have a major respect for a guy like that.”

Grading Sean Rhyan’s Contract

Rhyan’s three-year, $33 million contract is more than the three-year, $30 million contract Tyler Biadasz signed with the Chargers this week. Biadasz is an 84-game starter at the position and a 2022 Pro Bowler. At age 28 (will turn 29 on Nov. 20), he still should have quality football in front of him.

Rhyan has only started seven games at center (eight, including playoffs). The Packers are betting on upside over skins on the wall. Rhyan is 25 (will turn 26 on Sept. 15). Clearly, he should be better after a full offseason to learn the ins and outs of the position.

“I just see his comfort level growing and growing and growing, and I think he’s done a good job with command,” coach Matt LaFleur said in December. “It’s never going to be perfect, it never is for any player, but I do see the growth and development that we were hoping to see, and I think that will continue to grow the more he gets in there.”

The Packers are betting on it. Including Jenkins and Connor McGovern, who re-signed with the Bills on Saturday, Rhyan is one of only seven centers making more than $10 million per season.

That’s one hell of a projection, but that’s how the law of supply and demand works. Plus, that Rhyan received an $11 million signing bonus minimizes the risk to an extent. Regardless, at least the Packers have their starting center in place, meaning they can use their limited draft resources at other positions.

Grade: B-minus.