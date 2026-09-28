Grading Packers’ Signings of Mekhi Becton, Laken Tomlinson (Does This Solve OL Issues?)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Given three days to sort through their legion of issues on the offensive line , Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst came to a logical conclusion.

The line he built wasn’t good enough and help was needed.

On Monday, the Packers worked out and signed veteran guard Mekhi Becton, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Packers signed him to their practice squad, according to a source, which will give him some ramp-up time since he’s been without a team since the Chargers released him in March.

Update: Becton is signing with the Packers, per source https://t.co/neLv5YZZtX — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 28, 2026

The signing comes on the heels of the Packers signing another veteran guard, Laken Tomlinson , off the Cowboys’ practice squad on Saturday.

The Packers signed the veteran lineman they’ve needed for weeks.



The positional fit is odd, though. Will be interested to see how it all works out. ⬇️https://t.co/B30bPABQ8O — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 26, 2026

Just like that, the Packers went from starting two young, unproven guards during Thursday’s debacle against the Falcons to having two established starters. Just like that, the Packers’ biggest weakness has been addressed with proven players.

Packers Sign Mekhi Becton

After the three-day layoff, the Packers brought in Mekhi Becton for a workout on Monday. They didn’t mess around, signing him shortly after it wrapped up.

The Packers had a massive problem at right guard, where they rolled with Jacob Monk, who had started one game in his first two seasons in the league. After three poor performances, the Packers made a huge upgrade – literally and figuratively – with Becton.

Becton is 27 years old, so a much younger option than Wisconsin native Kevin Zeitler. The 10th pick of the 2020 draft by the Jets, Becton started 13 games at left tackle as a rookie but played in only one game in 2021 and missed all of 2022 with knee injuries. He started all 16 appearances, mostly at left tackle but also at right tackle, in his return to the Jets in 2023.

In 2024, he signed with the Eagles, who moved him to right guard. It was a career-changing move for Becton, who found a home at that position. He started 15 games and was part of the dominant offensive line that drove the Eagles past the Packers in the playoffs on their way to a Super Bowl championship.

Last year with the Chargers, Becton played in 15 games with 14 starts.

Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) reacts after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becton was a first-round bust with the Jets, where he just wasn’t good enough to handle life on an island at tackle. In 2023, he allowed 12 sacks and 50 pressures, according to PFF, and was charged with 18 penalties.

The Eagles moved him to right guard, which has been a much better fit. He allowed three sacks and 24 pressures and was penalized four times in 2024. With the Chargers, he allowed three sacks but 37 pressures with five penalties in 2025. A source said he played through a torn labrum last season; he didn’t learn of its existence until March, when he opted to have surgery.

A mountain of a man, he will add some immediate power to a run game that has had almost none en route to ranking last in the league in rushing yards per game and per attempt.

“The first thing that jumps out is that he played so good,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said after Becton was signed last year. “So, big as a run blocker, that presence that he has there.

“But the more I watched him, the pass protection is maybe the best quality, best part of his game. The run blocking, you know, [is] elite. Pass blocking as well, elite. It's just hard to get around him.”

Becton starred at Louisville. He was listed at 352 pounds during his senior season but checked at the 2020 Scouting Combine at 364 pounds on his 6-foot-7 3/8 frame.

“She’s a caterer. That’s why I’m so big,” he said of his mom, Semone.

“She makes everything good,” he added. “Mac and cheese, fried chicken, collard greens. That’s a good plate right there. You have your starch and greens.”

Becton’s always been big – the opposing teams’ coaches and parents wanted to see his birth certificate before youth games when he was about 10 – and got bigger with a 5-inch growth spurt as a teen.

He’s not just a big man. He’s a big, athletic man capable of two-handed dunks. At the Scouting Combine, he ran his 40-yard dash in 5.10 seconds. With 35 5/8-inch arms, he’s got an excellent toolbox. In 2019, he became Louisville’s first All-American lineman since 2006 and was voted the ACC’s top blocker.

“The guy moves people like furniture,” Jets assistant general manager Rex Hogan said after the draft.

He’s down to about 345 pounds, a source said following rehab and training.

“I think my demeanor is real nasty,” Becton said when he was drafted. “I like to see the man on the ground stay on the ground. When I finish him, I like to get on top.”

Becton is young, healthy and proven. Without a bit of hyperbole, this is a potential season-changing signing if the Packers signed the 2024 version of Becton.

The only thing keeping this from an A-plus is the Packers didn't sign him when he was cleared medically a couple weeks ago. At least they got him signed before Becton could take other visits.

Grade: A.

Packers Added Laken Tomlinson, Too

On Saturday, the Packers signed Laken Tomlinson off Dallas’ practice squad.

Tomlinson is 34. The 28th pick in the first round of the 2015 draft by the Lions, he has started 162 games in his career. After starting every game during the 2018 through 2024 seasons, Tomlinson played in 10 games with seven starts last year for the Texans. Houston released him late in the season.

Like with Becton, Tomlinson was not in a training camp this summer. The Cowboys signed him a few weeks ago, though, so he should be ready to go physically.

Becton played 1,636 snaps at right guard the last two seasons. Tomlinson has played 10,467 snaps at left guard in his career. He will provide a veteran alternative for injured Aaron Banks, with Donovan Jennings struggling in Week 1 at Minnesota and rookie Jager Burton looking overwhelmed against the Falcons in Week 3.

According to PFF, Tomlinson played 186 pass-protecting snaps for the Texans last season and gave up three sacks and 11 pressures. Burton gave up 10 pressures against the Falcons alone.

On the surface, the signing of Tomlinson didn’t make a lot of sense because he’s a left guard and the real problem was right guard. Now, with everything coming into focus, Tomlinson looks like a good fit, too, as a proven insurance policy given Banks’ uncertain status.

Grade: B.

Combined Grade for Signings

One scout who watched the Packers on TV on Thursday called the Packers’ line “by far” the worst in the NFL and said neither of the guards were good enough to start for any team in the league.

Along with the addition of Cordell Volson to the practice squad about 10 days ago, who has played mostly left guard in his career but spent training camp this summer at right guard, the line is deeper and better.

Nobody is going to confuse Tomlinson and Becton (or Banks and Becton) with the Bears’ duo of Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, but the Packers’ offensive line is much better now than it was on Thursday night. The only way to save the season was to reshape the offensive line.

Mission accomplished.

Total grade: A-minus.

There's plenty of blame to go around for the train wreck that is the Packers' offensive line.



So, let's fire up the Blame-O-Meter. ⬇️https://t.co/lXwhJ7paRK — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 28, 2026

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