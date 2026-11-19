GREEN BAY, Wis. – Today’s the day some gamers have been waiting for for years. It’s the release date for Grand Theft Auto VI.

That got us thinking about the six worst free-agent signings in Green Bay Packers history, or at least since the original GTA debuted in 1997. Here are our picks, in order from bad to worst.

GTA 1: C Jeff Saturday

Jeff Saturday was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro while with the Colts. After 13 excellent seasons alongside Peyton Manning, he joined the Packers in 2012 on a two-year, $7.75 million contract. Saturday was signed to replace standout Scott Wells but was benched late in his debut season and retired after the season.

At least there was no signing bonus involved, so the Packers were able to wash their hands of the situation.

GTA 2: TE Jimmy Graham

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) gains yards after the catch against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. | USA TODAY Sports

The Packers under first-year general manager Brian Gutekunst took a big swing at a chronic problem by signing five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham to a three-year, $30 million contract in 2018. To create space for Graham’s top-of-the-market contract, which included $11 million guaranteed, the Packers released fan-favorite but past-his-prime Jordy Nelson.

Graham wasn’t terrible. Far from it. He just wasn’t the player who caught 10 touchdown passes in 2017 or had four seasons of more than 900 yards. He caught 55 passes for 636 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 and 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. The Packers released him in March 2020.

GTA 3: TE Martellus Bennett

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (80) draws pass interference from New Orleans Saints free safety Vonn Bell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2016, tight end Jared Cook was one of the key players for an injury-plagued team that reached the NFC Championship Game. The Packers were unable to re-sign Cook, so pivoted to Martellus Bennett. His three-year, $21 million contract included a $6.3 million signing bonus.

He played just seven games for the Packers before an ugly divorce in which he accused the Packers’ conservative medical staff of making him play through a shoulder injury.

Bennett signed with the Packers due in part to the presence of Aaron Rodgers. Did Rodgers’ broken collarbone affect Bennett’s shoulder?

“You can’t deny the facts of your timeline and how everything went down,” then-coach Mike McCarthy said. “Really, to tie all that together, you’re asking me to get inside somebody else’s feelings, conversation, more on a personal level. I think this all started coming out of the bye week. Everything leading up to that, I can’t really comment on it. And then we went down this injury path and then here we are today.”

GTA 4: CB Nate Hobbs

Not all contracts are created equally.

In free agency in 2024, Gutekunst signed running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract that included a $12.5 million signing bonus and got a centerpiece of the offense. In 2025, Gutekunst signed Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract that included a $16 million signing bonus. The $12 million averaged ranked 21st among cornerbacks.

“We just really thought he’s a really versatile all-around corner, can do everything,” Gutekunst said at the time. “We really like his ability to play on the outside, which he hasn’t done a ton of, but the ability to move him inside and match different receivers, and his play style I think is one of the things that really stood out to all of us. Really, really excited to see what he’s going to do for us this year.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) evades Green Bay Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of a centerpiece of the defense, the Packers dumped him overboard after one season with an equal mix of injuries and ineffective play. Hobbs played 32 percent of the defensive snaps. PFF charged him with a 125.3 passer rating when targeted. He gave up two touchdowns and broke up two passes.

It’s a mystery why the signing didn’t work out . In four years with the Raiders, he missed 17 games due to injuries, started 38 games and intercepted three passes. The Packers projected Hobbs as an every-down player, though there was little evidence of him being that type of player.

The Packers ate $4 million of dead cap for this season and will ingest another $8 million next season.

GTA 5: DE Joe Johnson

After sitting out the 1999 season due to a knee injury, Johnson was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2000 with his 12 sacks. After adding another nine sacks in 2021, the Packers in 2002 under then-general manager Mike Sherman signed Johnson away from the Saints with a six-year contract worth $33 million that included a $6.5 million signing bonus.

Johnson had two sacks in five games in 2002 and zero sacks in six games in 2023. The Packers got rid of him after that season, and he never played in another NFL game.

“We watched him on tape and he looked great and did a lot of good things,” Sherman said. “It’s unfortunate that he’s had the injuries that he’s had. I think everybody learns lessons from everything they do in this business or any business.”

GTA 6: G Aaron Banks

Gutekunst had impeccable forays into free agency in 2019 and 2024 but whiffed on Banks and Hobbs in 2025.

Banks signed a four-year, $77 million contract. The $19.25 million average ranks ninth among guards. The signing came as an incredible overreaction to the Packers getting overwhelmed physically in the 2024 playoff loss at the Eagles.

Banks had been a solid but not spectacular starter for the 49ers; the Packers gave great-player money to a player who had never been great.

Coaches like to say a player’s greatest ability is his availability. After playing only five offensive snaps as a rookie second-round pick by the 49ers in 2021, Banks played 88.3 percent of the snaps in 2022, 78.5 percent in 2023 and 71.8 percent in 2024. With Green Bay, he has been dogged by a mountain of lower-body injuries.

After starting against Carolina and New England, Banks was on the bench against Minnesota. The Packers opted to start Laken Tomlinson, who was signed off Dallas’ practice squad, at left guard and Travis Glover, who had missed the past two games with a knee injury, at right guard. Ten games into the season, Banks has played 70 percent of the snaps in only one game. He might be the No. 4 guard behind Tomlinson, Kevin Zeitler and Glover against the Rams after the bye.

“I think the biggest thing is just the consistency aspect, getting him out there – his health, obviously, is huge,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said this week “And I think just getting him out there playing with consistency, it’s going to be the biggest thing.”

The Packers’ offensive line is a mess. Signing Banks and moving on from Elgton Jenkins is a big reason why.

Banks is owed a $9.5 million roster bonus at the start of the league-year in March. There is almost a 0 percent chance that will be paid and the worst contract in NFL history will be off the roster (if not off the financial ledger, with a residual dead-cap charge of about $26.3 million).

Typically, I'm a glass-half-empty kind of person. Today, let me bring some sunshine to a cloudy day. Yeah, the Packers got trounced on Sunday, but I've got six reasons why they can (and will) rebound. ⬇️https://t.co/YPVQLYyTHn — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 17, 2026

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