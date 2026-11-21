GREEN BAY, Wis. – This week’s release of Grand Theft Auto VI is the biggest entertainment launch in history. It’s estimated it could cost U.S. businesses $1 billion in lost productivity.

Considering the nature of the game, that got us to thinking about the biggest draft steals for the Green Bay Packers, and where they’ve made a killing since GTA V debuted in September 2013. So, here is Grand Theft Draft spanning the release dates.

First Round: QB Jordan Love

Talk about being thrown into a pressure cooker. The Packers – fresh off a trip to the NFC Championship Game – traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall. The task? Eventually replace Hall of Famer-in-waiting Aaron Rodgers, who replaced Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

Love was the fourth quarterback selected behind No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa and No. 6 pick Justin Herbert. Love’s 96.8 passer rating trails only Burrow (102.9) in the draft class.

Drafting a quarterback is a crapshoot, regardless of the circumstances, but especially so once you get beyond the top prospects.

Over the last decade, 57 quarterbacks have been selected outside the Top 12 of the draft and started at least one game. Love’s 96.8 passer rating trails only Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott. The league median is 78.4. And that’s just the quarterbacks who were good enough to start.

Quarterbacks taken in the proximity of Love’s spot at No. 26 are few and far between. Over the last two decades, only 23 quarterbacks taken between No. 15 and No. 40 threw even one pass, with Love trailing only Jackson in passer rating. The league median from that group is 82.7.

Second Round: WR Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass against Cleveland in 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davante Adams is one of the greatest receivers in NFL history. The 53rd pick of the 2014 draft and the ninth receiver off the board, Adams is a six-time Pro Bowler. Among all receivers drafted in the second round in NFL history, Adams ranks second with 1,047 receptions, fourth with 13,113 yards and first with 121 touchdowns. Adams needs only 30 receptions to pass Anquan Boldin and he’s 30 touchdowns ahead of everyone else.

Adams ranks 14th in NFL history in receptions and sixth in receiving touchdowns. The Packers no doubt will be thrilled to see Adams in street clothes on Thanksgiving Eve against the Rams.

Third Round: TE Tucker Kraft

Tucker Kraft practically wins this by default.

Starting with the 2014 draft, the GTA-window third-round picks by the Packers were tight end Richard Rodgers and defensive tackle Khryi Thornton in 2014, receiver-turned-running back Ty Montgomery in 2015, outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell in 2016, defensive tackle Montravius Adams in 2017, linebacker Oren Burks in 2018, tight end Jace Sternberger in 2019, tight end Josiah Deguara in 2020, receiver Amari Rodgers in 2021, lineman Sean Rhyan in 2022, Kraft in 2023, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and running back MarShawn Lloyd in 2024, receiver Savion Williams in 2025 and defensive tackle Chris McClellan in 2026.

That’s one bust after another after another, a run of ineptitude interrupted only by some occasional mediocrity.

Kraft emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL before last year’s torn ACL. The hope organizationally – especially given Kraft’s contact extension – is he will turn to that elite level.

Fourth Round: S Evan Williams

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Bakhtiari is the steal of steals among fourth-round picks. Bakhtiari, who might have been a Hall of Famer if not for the knee injury that ruined his career and sank the Packers’ Super Bowl hopes in 2020, was drafted in 2013 but a handful of months before the release of GTA 5.

So, focusing on the window between release dates, we’ll go with safety Evan Williams ahead of a strong list that includes 2022 picks Zack Bako Bewele and Romeo Doubs.

Williams, the 111th pick in 2024, has emerged as not just one of the best young safeties in the NFL but one of the best safeties, period. Williams has 78 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed this season. No other defensive back with 60-plus tackles has more than one interception.

From the 2024 draft class, Williams leads all Day 3 draft picks with seven interceptions and 233 tackles. In the entire draft class, he’s first among defensive backs in tackles and tied for third in interceptions.

“Evan’s a football player. Evan’s a real football player,” secondary coach and defensive pass-game coordinator Bobby Babich said. “Anytime you have that combined with the football mind and that intelligence, usually the product that they’re going to put out there. As long as they care about the game as much as you think they do, that product’s going to be one that everybody likes to watch.”

Fifth Round: RB Aaron Jones

This was a two-man battle between center Corey Linsley in 2014 and running back Aaron Jones in 2017. We’ll go with Jones because of his longevity.

From the 2017 draft class, Jones leads the way with 8,147 rushing yards, just ahead of Christian McCaffrey (8,108). Since entering the NFL, he trails only 2018 first-round pick Saquan Barkley (8,652) and 2020 second-round pick Jonathan Taylor (8,358).

Jones played with the Packers through 2023. He ranks second in franchise history with 5,940 rushing yards, behind only Ahman Green and Hall of Famer Jim Taylor, and first among running backs with a 5.0-yard average.

Sixth Round: LB Isaiah McDuffie

Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) reacts after recovering. the ball against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been no standouts drafted in the sixth round by the Packers since kicker Mason Crosby in 2007. The Packers drafted Isaiah McDuffie with the 220th pick in 2021 and gained a solid, reliable contributor. He ranks 10th in the draft class with 383 tackles; the nine players ahead of him were all top-125 picks. He has at least 109 tackles more than every player drafted after him.

“He’s a pro’s pro,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said last week. “He’s awesome throughout the week. He’s awesome on gameday. He gives really good insight when we come off [the field] what’s going on, what he’s seeing, the communication piece of all that. And he’s made a lot of plays. Playing well.”

Seventh Round: LT Rasheed Walker

The Packers were more than happy to let Rasheed Walker go in free agency this offseason, but he was a Godsend after David Bakhtiari’s career was ruined by a knee injury.

At a position group filled mostly by first-round picks around the league, Walker was the 249th out of 262 players drafted in 2022. He started 48 games as Jordan Love’s blind-side protector from 2023 through 2025. He had a lot more good snaps than bad.

The Packers drafted 22 players in the seventh round from 2014 through 2026. Walker and cornerback Carrington Valentine were the only starters. In fact, you’ve got to go back to center Scott Wells (2014) as the only Packers seventh-round pick who was a full-time starter for at least as many seasons as Walker.

Grand Theft Auto VI?



How about Grand Theft Contracts. Here are the six worst for the Packers during the GTA era. ⬇️https://t.co/ZugLZoAayL — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 19, 2026

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