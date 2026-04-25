Here’s How Fourth-Round Pick Dani Dennis-Sutton Fits Packers

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers took care of their two biggest needs during the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse and defensive tackle Chris McClellan with their first two picks.

As Day 3 came into focus, Brian Gutekunst was armed with five picks to move around the board. With his first pick of the day, No. 120 of the fourth round, he simply sat and had Penn State edge defender Dani Dennis-Sutton fall into his lap.

Last year, Gutekunst struck gold by trading two first-round picks for another former Penn State pass rusher, Micah Parsons. Now, Dennis-Sutton can learn from one of the best. From a size-speed perspective, he is an elite talent.

Dani Dennis-Sutton is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.96 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 9 out of 2105 DE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/uLxgNBAJHQ pic.twitter.com/pLozoMwmif — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 22, 2026

Disruption is production in the NFL, and Dennis-Sutton was Penn State’s most disruptive player in 2025 with 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 12 tackles for losses. To add further to his value, he blocked three punts in 2025.

“It's an interesting fact that that happened,” Packers director of personnel John Wojciechowski said. “Of course, we graded him on being a defender first, and that just happened to be there. But, yes, it’s very intriguing, especially in this day and age, a lot more field goals seem to be getting blocked. So, he can help out there.”

That came on the heels of posting 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles to put himself on the map in 2024.

How Dani-Dennis Sutton Fits

On the surface, the Packers are in good shape on the edge. When Micah Parsons returns from his ACL rehab, he’ll join the team as a starter across from Lukas Van Ness.

Beyond that? There are plenty of questions that need to be answered.

Is Van Ness going to get a long-term contract in Green Bay? Is he even going to get his fifth-year option exercised? After showing some potential during the second half of the 2024 season, Brenton Cox missed most of last season due to injury and will be entering his final season under contract. Are last year’s Day 3 picks, Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver, anything more than mid-round fodder who could flame out of the league within three years?

Instead of just hoping that one of those players emerges, Gutekunst acted by adding Dennis-Sutton to his pass-rush room.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted Dennis-Sutton’s quickness, power and “aggressive” hands. Aggression is something the Packers are going to be chasing this season from their defense if they’re taking any advice from Dennis-Sutton’s fellow Penn State alumnus.

“Be ready to do more than your job requires,” Parsons said at the team’s locker room cleanout.

We are in a new era of college football in which draft prospects frequently opt out of playing in games that are outside of the College Football Playoff.

Dennis-Sutton came back to Penn State for the 2025 season in an effort to chase a national championship, but the Nittany Lions ultimately fell well short of expectations. Dennis-Sutton had done his job, though. He was productive for his team and did what he could to put them in position to win games they ultimately were unable to accomplish.

With the season not meeting expectations, he could have joined the trend in opting out of Penn State’s bowl game. Instead, he chose to play, saying he loved football and could not possibly understand not playing.

“That’s what you’re looking for. Whether it be present day or in the past, those are the guys that usually progress and get themselves better, that’s a key factor in all these positions and players,” Wojciechowski said.

The Packers have noted in the modern era of college football they’re looking for guys who need football versus guys who want what the game can bring to them. Dennis-Sutton looks to be a guy who needs the game.

“I live and breathe football,” he said during his Zoom call with reporters. “It’s something I’ve done since I was a little boy. I’m just excited now to do it for the Green Bay Packers.”

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