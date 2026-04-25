Packers Draft Dani Dennis-Sutton: Reach or Steal in Fourth Round?

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers used their fourth-round pick on Penn State edge defender Dani Dennis-Sutton.

“Obviously it’s a dream come true, so it’s exciting,” he said during his introductory Zoom call. “I saw Green Bay call, I was super-excited. I knew Micah (Parsons) was on the team and we have a great defense and a great team, as well. So, I was super-excited for the opportunity. Just here right now with friends and family just enjoying the moment.”

Dani Dennis-Sutton on Big Boards

Was the 120th pick of the draft a reach or a steal? For what it’s worth, here is where he ranked on various media big boards.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah : 107th.

Separately, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein considers Dennis-Sutton a player with the potential to develop into a starter .

“Dennis-Sutton is a base defensive end with toughness,” he wrote as part of a longer scouting report. “He’s effective against the run, but he has limited pass-rushing upside. … He’ll get bounced around because his pad level is too high, but he’s tough to finish and finds his way to the action when it’s near him. Dennis-Sutton is equipped to muddy running lanes but might not make many impact plays. He has average upside as an odd- or even-front end.”

ESPN.com’s Mel Kiper : 65th.

Pro Football Focus : 67th.

“Dennis-Sutton projects best as a 3-4 defensive end with some 4-3 flexibility. His length and size are clear strengths, though his agility in space is more limited. With ascending play, he could be drafted higher than his current tape suggests.”

Consensus Big Board : 73rd.

Bleacher Report : 81st.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler : 60th.

“Overall, Dennis-Sutton will find sack production harder to come by against NFL blocking, but he is a commanding presence and has the size, strength and quickness to be a force player on the edge. He will be more appealing to teams looking for a ‘high-floor’ role player, as opposed to a ‘high-ceiling’ pass rusher.”

ESPN.com’s Jordan Reid : 85th.

Tankathon : 73rd.

Sports Info Solutions : 64th.

“He possesses the prototypical frame for an edge player with a long and towering frame with good play strength and mass to match,” Max Nuscher wrote. “He is a high-cut player who shows stiffness in his hip, limiting his change-of-direction quickness and ability to bend off the edge. He plays with a good motor but really elevates his play on the biggest stages and in the crucial moments.”

Pro Football Network : 119th.

The Verdict: Reach or Steal?

Of the 10 big boards used for this story, his average rank is 79.4. So, he is a big-time steal based on the NFL punditry.

“Yes, definitely” Packers director of pro personnel John Wojciechowski said when asked if he was surprised Dennis-Sutton was still on the board. “For as productive as he was as a player in college, and his ability and he still has upside to go with it, yes, we were absolutely surprised.”

Dennis-Sutton was surprised, too.

“Yeah, it definitely leaves a chip on my shoulder,” he said during a Zoom call. Once again, I’m just happy to be a Packer. But, obviously, we all want to go pretty high and things like that, but I didn’t. But now I’m a Green Bay Packer, so I’m excited to get to work, man. I’m excited for next week.”

The production was superb. He had 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in 2024 and 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for losses and three forced fumbles in 2025.

The seven career forced fumbles and the three blocked kicks in 2025 add to the intrigue of a four-down player.

“Right now, I think, rush the passer,” Wojciechowski said of what Dennis-Sutton does best. “He can chase them down, and he’s got the length and the height to also just get in passing lanes, and just block the quarterback from being able to see him.”

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