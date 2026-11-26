GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had to beat the Los Angeles Rams. The NFC playoff standings demanded it. Moreover, they had to show they were capable of beating a premier team.

Instead, the Packers were mashed like potatoes on Thanksgiving Eve. They got the stuffing kicked out of them in the second half of a 26-13 loss. Not even grabbing the wishbone can save the Packers, which is reason to cry in the cranberries.

Here are our three big takeaways after the Packers looked like made-up contenders during the NFL’s made-up holiday.

1. Big-Game Problems Mean Season Is (Basically) Over

The Packers had their chance to show the world they are contenders on Wednesday night. However, following a familiar pattern, they showed they weren’t ready for primetime.

Again.

In the Week 1 matchup at the Vikings, the Packers were pulverized in the second half and lost by 17. Riding a three-game winning streak into a Week 7 showdown at Detroit, the Packers went 5-of-15 on third down and 1-of-4 in the red zone, missed two field goals and lost by three.

Still, Green Bay was 6-3 when it got its big rematch against the Vikings. The Packers were at home. They would be better prepared for Brian Flores’ blitzes. The Vikings played without a couple of their top offensive weapons and their star linebacker. Instead of turning the tables, the Packers lost by 20.

That all set up what essentially was a last-stand game against the Rams, with the winner taking a huge step toward the playoffs and the loser taking a huge step toward irrelevancy. The Packers, essentially, were handed a 10th home game. Micah Parsons made his debut. The Rams lined up without their two elite receivers and two starters on the offensive line.

And the Packers lost by 13. It might as well have been 31. They were not the least bit competitive in the second half.

The Packers have played five games against teams with winning records. They are 1-4, with the lone win coming against the Bears, who played without Caleb Williams.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur were handed contract extensions. Some top players were given contract extensions. Instead, it’s the same old Packers.

Parsons was acquired in a blockbuster trade to help get the Packers back to the Super Bowl. Half of his contract is about to go down the drain. It’s an organizational failure. The general manager didn’t do a good job building the roster. The coach hasn’t done a good enough job utilizing the roster. And too many big-money players – the quarterback was among them on Wednesday night – haven’t played to their paychecks.

2. Superman Football Leads to Super-Disappointment

Micah Parsons made his long-awaited debut. In his first game in 346 days, nobody quite knew what to expect other than his presence would help everyone around him hit another level.

Well, so much for that.

Parsons wasn’t at Superman-level dominance but he was really good. He had one sack and four pressures in his debut. The problem is nobody else hit another level.

Lukas Van Ness? Three assisted tackles and two pressures. Devonte Wyatt? Zero pressures. The Packers had only one sack (by Parsons) and three quarterback hits (two by Parsons, one by Isaiah McDuffie).

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe everyone was so excited to see Parsons rush the passer that they forgot to stop the run. The Rams embarrassed the Packers with a soul-crushing 241 rushing yards. It was the fourth-worst performance of the Matt LaFleur era.

“We talk about all the time, the game honors toughness. I think we’re playing tougher,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

The Packers, obviously, aren’t tough enough, which led to this killer line by Parsons.

“We need to figure out who’s going to be a dog or not,” he told reporters after the game. “Like that’s just the reality of it. To me, to be honest and this is around the league, if someone can line up 50 times and run down your mouth and you don’t have an answer for it … that’s accountability. That’s just how I really feel about it.

“I wasn’t able to get on the field because of it, because they didn’t want to waste my plays on first and second down. I think the whole thing is just bad and we’ve got to figure out who’s willing to play with us or who’s playing against us at this point because every quarter, every minute, every down matters and we’ve got to figure out who’s in this for the long haul and who’s in it for the ride.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, Jordan Love for the second consecutive week wasn’t up to the task. He has to be Superman because of an unreliable running game and offensive line. But these are the games that define great quarterbacks and Love wasn’t close to good enough.

Forget about playing like Superman. Or even Clark Kent. It was more like Jimmy Olson. He threw two interceptions and was fortunate it wasn’t four. Not for a moment during the second half did he play like a quarterback capable of winning the game.

3. They Should Be Getting Better; They’re Getting Worse

Rams coach Sean McVay is a difference-maker.

Did the Packers have some injury issues, especially after losing Christian Watson to a concussion late in the first half? Of course. But the Rams lined up without Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and two starting linemen. Two more linemen went down during the game. And yet the Rams dominated most of the game.

“It was awesome,” McVay said. “You guys have heard me say it, and it's really been tested and on display. It's the greatest team sport that there is. There is a long way to go, so don't misunderstand me, but our group is just starting to build skills with mental, physical toughness, resilience, guys being able to step up.

“You never know when your opportunity is going to present itself, and that was on display defensively, offensively, and in the kicking game. I love this team, love the staff. I'm excited about what they've done and I'm excited about continuing to push the envelope and see how we can grow from here.”

That’s an unbelievable quote because of the state of the Packers with their 6-5 record.

Where was the mental toughness to turn the game around in the second half?

Where was the physical toughness with the Rams rushing for almost 200 yards in the second half?

Where was the resilience as the game got away from them in the second half?

Who stepped up?

In what phase did the Packers hold their own on offense, defense or the kicking game?

Packers coach Matt LaFleur can’t push the envelope when trying to prevent the envelope from going up in flames.

Team president and CEO Ed Policy saw the Packers lose their final five games of last season and decided to give contract extensions to LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst. With a 6-5 record, a team built to win a Super Bowl seems to be headed for a cliff.

This is the time of year when teams should be making their move to the playoffs and beyond. The Packers, instead, just got clobbered by the Vikings and Rams. The offense ranks a woeful 20th in scoring, including just 15.2 points in five losses, due in large part to a poorly constructed and poorly coached line. The defense, in the words of Javon Bullard, got its “ass” kicked for a second consecutive game by a depleted offense.

The Packers are in deep trouble. Significant changes are needed for an organization headed in the wrong direction.

So, I was thinking, if I do a Packers playoff update, you'd all get back to me with the famous Jim Mora line about "Playoffs?!"



And that, incredibly, was the perfect way to start this story.



Come for the Mora, stay for the latest projections. ⬇️https://t.co/HVUmQyKgPc — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 26, 2026

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