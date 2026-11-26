The Green Bay Packers were in a must-win game on their Thanksgiving Eve matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams entered the game with 6-4 records. A win would have given the Packers a one-game lead in the standings as well as the all-important tiebreaker in the race for the final playoff spot.

The teams were deadlocked at 13 apiece at halftime in Micah Parsons’ return to the field.

The second half saw Blake Corum and the Rams’ run game grind the Packers’ defense into a bloody pulp. The offense couldn’t muster anything without Christian Watson on the field, as they mustered just two first downs in the second half before Jordan Love threw a back-breaking interception. As a result, the Packers are 6-5 and face an uphill climb to make the postseason.

That reflects poorly on the top two men in the organization, and they lead off our list of winners and losers.

Loser: QB Jordan Love

If Jordan Love was going to be in the MVP conversation, that ended with consecutive bad games. Love struggled against Minnesota, but so did the entire offense.

Against the Rams, Love had a chance at redemption. He looked rattled by the pressure from the Rams’ defense even though pass protection held up for the most part.

On the pass that got Christian Watson injured, Kam Kinchens was ejected. Love threw a pass that led Watson into that hit.

Later in the game, it may have been a miscommunication, but Love threw a terrible interception after Ty’Ron Hopper snatched back momentum for the Packers.

If that one wasn’t his fault, his second interception of the game was. He nearly threw another one earlier in the game to Trent McDuffie that he was fortunate hit the turf before McDuffie could corral it.

Love and his team are 6-5. They have not been above the seventh seed in his three seasons as a starting quarterback. Now, the Packers have just a 14 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to the playoff odds shared on the Netflix broadcast.

The Packers are regressing. Wins and losses are not a quarterback stat, but it is what quarterbacks are ultimately judged by. The Packers have not been good enough, and that has included Love in some of the biggest games.

Loser: Coach Matt LaFleur

The storylines surrounding Matt LaFleur have been discussed a bunch since the 2025 season ended in disaster in Chicago.

LaFleur was ultimately given a vote of confidence from team president and CEO Ed Policy with a contract extension despite finishing last season with a five-game losing streak. However, his teams look pretty similar to the last three that came before them.

They are capable of great moments, mind-numbing inconsistency and shrinking in the biggest games of the year.

The last two games are a perfect example. LaFleur’s offense was only able to muster 10 points against Brian Flores and the Vikings. Without Christian Watson, LaFleur’s offense turtled against the Rams’ defense.

The Packers are 6-5 this season. All five of their losses are to NFC opponents that are in the playoff hunt. What gives anyone any confidence that the Packers would be able to bounce back and win any big games against a playoff team that is at reasonably full strength?

That’s where the Packers are at this point. They signed up for more of what they saw a season ago. Would the Packers eat LaFleur’s contract extension at the end of a non-playoff season the way 2026 is trending to be?

If losing to the franchise’s biggest rival in the postseason in embarrassing fashion was not enough, that feels unlikely.

Loser: Physicality

This was dangerously close to that four-letter S-word that no football player wants to be referred to. The two most basic principles in the NFL are running the football and stopping the run. The Packers ran for 55 yards. That was not much of a surprise. The Packers cannot run on anybody.

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) runs with the ball against the Packers on Wednesday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping the run? The Packers had been solid in that department this year, but their run defense betrayed them against Los Angeles. The Rams, who were missing their top three offensive weapons and two starting linemen, piled up 241 yards on the ground, with Blake Corum popping them for 184 yards on 32 carries.

The first drive of the second half was a tone-setter for the rest of the game. The Rams took the ball tied at 13 apiece. They held the ball for 8:02 of game clock. The Packers did not get the ball back until there was 6:58 remaining. The time of possession numbers as a result were 40:40 to 19:20 in favor of the Rams.

Wednesday's game was the equivalent of the Packers knowing what is coming but still being unable to stop it. There's nothing more demoralizing for a defense than to be physically dominated in the way the Packers were. To add insult to injury, the Packers were facing a team without two starting offensive linemen, and they had two more hobbled during the game as well.

The final score does not tell the whole story for how badly the Rams bullied the Packers, who were far too soft in a huge game.

Loser: TE Tucker Kraft

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) forces a fumble on Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker Kraft’s disappointing season continues. The first half saw him fumble and have a costly drop.

Kraft was the last of four major contract extensions given out by the Packers this season, and he’s in contention with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt as the least impactful of the bunch.

Wyatt’s lack of impact can be masked thanks to some of the other players on the roster. Kraft’s can’t. He’s the only tight end on the roster capable of making an impact.

He’s not just not making plays in the passing game, he’s making catastrophic mistakes. Maybe the fumble was a great play by linebacker Nate Landman, but it’s a play that cannot happen from an offensive captain. The drop is a play that cannot happen when the Packers are swimming upstream against a vicious Rams’ front.

When Christian Watson left the lineup, the Packers needed Kraft to emerge

Loser: CB Keisean Nixon

The Rams were missing their top two receivers on Wednesday, but with the way that Matthew Stafford abused Keisean Nixon, you may never have known it.

On the Rams’ touchdown drive in the third quarter, Nixon was beaten for two third-down conversions, including a third-and-11.

The man who beat him was not Davante Adams or Puka Nacua, it was Konata Mumpfield. Nothing against Mumpfield as a player, but that’s not a player who can beat you in an obvious passing situation.

Nixon has been good this season, but Wednesday’s homecoming was not his best performance.

Loser: Less-Is-More Passing Game

With Christian Watson on the sideline for the second half due to a concussion, the Packers’ passing game was down to just two members of their less-is-more passing game.

Jayden Reed is out for the season after a neck injury. Watson leaving the game late in the first half meant that the passing game was left to Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft.

Kraft is in the midst of arguably his worst season as a pro. Golden appeared to have some sort of miscommunication on an interception by Jordan Love in the third quarter.

Savion Williams, J. Michael Sturdivant and Bo Melton didn’t make enough plays, and the Packers were unable to find any rhythm on offense in the second half.

Winner: Edge Micah Parsons

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Green Bay Packers edge Micah Parsons (1) as safety Xavier McKinney blitzes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a long road, but it did not take long for Micah Parsons to reintroduce himself to the world. On the field for nine passing plays in the first half, he had a sack in which he showed the all-world speed and explosiveness that made him one of the best players in the sport.

Considering the state of some of the other Packers on the roster and their questionable returns from serious injuries like the one Parsons had, his return was a sight for sore eyes.

The Packers are thrilled to have their best player back, and he showed why on Wednesday night.

Winner: LB Ty’Ron Hopper

With the Packers trailing 20-13 with 4:34 left in the third quarter, the Rams’ offensive line was starting to lean on Green Bay’s defense.

Any points from the Rams would have been a devastating punch handed outby their offense. Matthew Stafford dialed up a play-action pass, but the throw did not find its intended target.

Ty’Ron Hopper, who has played well in the absence of Zaire Franklin, made another big play, picking off Matthew Stafford and giving the Packers a second life.

Hopper won’t start when Franklin comes back, but if nothing else he has earned a much stronger look at a role for the 2027 season.

Micah Parsons is in.



The Packers are (almost) out.



Rams 26, Packers 13. Here's the early story on a huge loss for Green Bay's playoff hopes. ⬇️https://t.co/WCQI4roL0S — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 26, 2026

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