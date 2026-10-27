Latest NFC Playoff Standings, Projections Are Double-Whammy for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are in last place in the NFC North but are clinging to a spot in the NFC playoff field following their loss to the Detroit Lions.

With a 4-3 record, the Packers are in seventh place in the NFC. If the season were to end today, they would be – you guessed it – the No. 7 seeds. That was their spot in the playoff field each of the last three seasons.

Making matters worse, their first-round opponent would be the 49ers, who knocked the Packers out of the playoffs in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Here’s where things stand, along with the latest playoff projections.

Latest NFC Playoff Standings

The Packers are in seventh place in the NFC. They have the same record as the Seahawks but have a better conference record.

Talking about the state of the team, quarterback Jordan Love said after Sunday’s game:

“Man, I just think looking at tonight, just taking today into consideration, not good enough. I still think there’s so much more out there for us as a football team in every area.

“I think just looking at the offense, we’ve made some strides. There’s still a lot of plays out there where we can really be dominant, but we’ve got to be able to come out here and finish these drives, put up points and just execute at a higher level. I still think there’s a lot out there for us.”

The Packers are one game ahead of the Falcons, Rams and Cowboys. The Packers lost to Atlanta, beat Dallas and will play Los Angeles.

Playoff leaders

1. Minnesota Vikings, 6-0

2. San Francisco 49ers, 6-1

3. New York Giants, 4-2-1

4. Carolina Panthers, 3-3

5. Chicago Bears, 4-2

6. Detroitt Lions, 4-2

7. Green Bay Packers, 4-3

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On the outside

8. Seattle Seahawks, 4-3

9. Atlanta Falcons, 3-4

10. Los Angeles Rams, 3-4

11. Dallas Cowboys, 3-4

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2-5

13. New Orleans Saints, 2-5

14. Arizona Cardinals, 2-5

15. Philadelphia Eagles, 2-5

16. Washington Commanders, 1-4-1

NFC Playoff Projections

Here are the Packers’ playoff chances, according to various playoff simulators. Their playoff hopes took a significant hit following Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Using The Athletic’s playoff simulator , the Packers have a 40 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs. It was 53 percent before the game. Their NFC North odds are only 5 percent with a less than 1 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Their playoff chances would bounce back to 48 percent with a victory over NFC South-leading Carolina on Thursday night.

At NFL.com , the Packers have a 42 percent chance of reaching the postseason, down from 54 percent last week. That ranks ninth in the NFC, with Seattle and Dallas ahead of the Packers even while behind them in the standings.

At Playoff Status , the Packers have a 50 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, with about a 4 percent chance of doing it as the NFC North champions. They had a 61 percent chance at this time last week.

With a win over Carolina, their playoff chances would improve to 56 percent. With a loss, they’d fall to 40 percent.

At ESPN , the Packers have a 41 percent chance of earning a playoff berth, down sharply from 56 percent last week. They have a 5 percent chance of winning the NFC North.

The Packers have a 65 percent chance of beating the Panthers, according to ESPN. It’s a big game; their playoff chances would improve to 49 percent with a win but plunge to 27 percent with a loss.

At Stick to the Model , Green Bay’s playoff chances are merely 37 percent. They were at 49 percent before the Detroit game.

With a win, they’d bounce back to 45 percent; with a loss, they’d plummet to 23 percent.

In the latest playoff odds at FanDuel Sportsbook , the Packers are eighth at +126. They are behind the 49ers, Vikings, Lions, Bears, Seahawks, Rams and Cowboys.

“It is what it is. You got to learn from it and move on,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “You know, we’re going to have a team that I’m sure is gonna be pretty ticked off in their own right coming into Lambeau, and it’s going to be the team that can bounce back the best.”

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites against Carolina, for what it’s worth.

Remaining Strength of Schedule

The Packers’ remaining opponents have a .538 winning percentage this season, according to Tankathon . That’s the eighth-toughest remaining strength of schedule, which is the bad news. The good news is the Vikings rank first, the Bears third and the Lions fourth due to the bruising NFC North gauntlet.

Green Bay’s remaining 10 games come against four teams with losing records: the Dolphins, Saints, Texans and Rams.

“Just get back to the drawing board, obviously, refocus, regroup and put all of our focus in getting our bodies back in preparing for Carolina,” quarterback Jordan Love said.

Some weeks, the Packers Overreactions write themselves.



The refs stink (but the NFL doesn't care).

The kicking calamity.

"We got to grow up fast" (but are they capable?). ⬇️https://t.co/996DDU807i — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 26, 2026

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